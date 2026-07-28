Authorization with the MCP server failed
A token was issued and the client says it is connected, but the credential never reaches your server intact: either the client doesn't attach it, or it carries an audience your server is right to reject.
- MCP specification
- 2026-07-28
Is this you?
Replay the exact token your server was handed. Take it from your token endpoint's log, and POST it to the URL you registered with the client — not the URL your server thinks it lives at. One response separates a credential the client never sent from a credential your server refuses. The request below is shaped for
2026-07-28; against a server still on
2025-11-25 or earlier, drop the
MCP-Protocol-Version and
Mcp-Method headers and the
_meta block, and expect it to ask for the
initialize handshake that revision required. There is no
Mcp-Name to drop: that header is required only on the methods that carry a name, and
tools/list is not one.
curl -sS -i -X POST 'https://your-server.example.com/mcp' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \
-H 'MCP-Protocol-Version: 2026-07-28' \
-H 'Mcp-Method: tools/list' \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $ACCESS_TOKEN" \
-d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"tools/list","params":{"_meta":{
"io.modelcontextprotocol/protocolVersion":"2026-07-28",
"io.modelcontextprotocol/clientCapabilities":{}}}}'
- This error
- Two shapes. A
301,
302,
307, or
308with a
Locationon a different host — the hop that drops your
Authorizationheader. Or
401with
WWW-Authenticate: Bearer error="invalid_token": the token was minted for someone else. Decode it and compare
audand
issagainst the canonical MCP server URL and the issuer you advertise.
- Then the fix is the next section.
- Working
- Anything that is not an auth challenge. A
200with a JSON-RPC
resultis the clean case. A JSON-RPC error about the *shape* of the request counts too —
-32602for a missing
_metafield,
-32022for a version this server does not implement,
-32020for a header that disagrees with the body. All three mean the request got past authentication and failed later, so your validator accepted the token. Either way the credential is lost on the way in rather than rejected on arrival: look at the redirect and at what the client attaches, not at your validator.
- Then this isn't your problem — try the error reference.
6 other strings clients print for this
- Authorization with the MCP server failed. You can check your credentials and permissions. If this persists, share this reference with support: "ofid_..."
- UnauthorizedError: Unauthorized
- {"error":"invalid_token","error_description":"Authentication required"}
- Missing Authorization header
- AADSTS9010010
- invalid_target
Fix it
Replay an access token your authorization server issued against the exact URL you registered with the client. If that URL answers a
301,
302,
307, or
308 pointing at a different origin, register the redirect target instead — standard HTTP clients drop
Authorization on a cross-origin hop. If it answers
401 with
error="invalid_token", the token did arrive: decode it and check
aud and
exp before anything else. If
aud names another service, audience-restrict the token at the authorization server to the canonical MCP server URL the client sends as the RFC 8707
resource parameter, rather than loosening the
aud check in your server. If the replay succeeds and the server works only for whoever added the connector, nothing is broken there: each user has to authorize separately.
Have your agent fix this
Copy a prompt that sends your coding agent to this page to find and apply the right fix for your project.
The cause depends on your platform. Pick yours.
Where is the token being lost?
Claude custom connectors
If the connector was added in claude.ai, Claude Desktop, or Cowork and reports itself connected
- 1 Register the URL your server actually listens on. Claude follows redirects, so a URL that answers
301,
302,
307, or
308to a different host — apex to
www., region routing, a vanity domain in front of a CDN — loses the
Authorizationheader on the hop. Anthropic documents this as a cause of
Authorization with the MCP server failed, and as the reason the same server works from Claude Code and MCP Inspector: local clients fail fast on a redirect instead of following it.
- 2 Issue tokens for the audience Claude asks for, and compare
audagainst that canonical value rather than byte-comparing what the user typed. Claude sends the RFC 8707
resourceparameter on both the authorization and the token request, set to the canonical form of your MCP server URL: lowercase scheme and host, no trailing slash, no fragment, no default port, path included.
- 3 Match the
resourcefield in your protected resource metadata to the MCP server URL exactly as the user enters it in Claude, path included. If
authorization_serverslists more than one issuer, Claude uses the first entry and doesn't fall back to later ones.
- 4 Expect each user to authorize for themselves. On Team and Enterprise plans only an Owner can add a connector, from Admin settings; every member then finds it under Settings > Connectors and clicks Connect to authenticate individually. So a connector that works only for the person who set it up is documented behavior, not a bug.
- 5 Claude re-runs OAuth only on a transport-level
401. A
200carrying
isError: trueis handed to the model as a tool result and produces no auth prompt, which is how anonymous tool calls repeat indefinitely. Claude also refreshes reactively on a
401, so return
invalid_grant— not
invalid_requestor a custom code — when a refresh token is dead.
{
"resource": "https://mcp.example.com/mcp",
"authorization_servers": ["https://auth.example.com"],
"scopes_supported": ["mcp:read"],
"bearer_methods_supported": ["header"]
}
ChatGPT connectors
If the connector was added in ChatGPT or Codex
- 1 ChatGPT appends
resource=<the resource value from your protected resource metadata>to both the authorization and the token request. OpenAI's own documentation tells you to configure the authorization server to copy that value into the access token, commonly the
audclaim. If your identity provider ignores the parameter, every token you get back carries the provider's default audience and your server is correct to reject it.
- 2 Put both halves in place, or ChatGPT never shows its linking UI: per-tool
securitySchemesin the tool definition (
oauth2with the scopes you need, or
noauth) and a runtime error result carrying
_meta["mcp/www_authenticate"]with both an
errorand an
error_description. With only one half, protected tools keep being called anonymously and no sign-in is ever offered.
- 3 Register the production redirect URI
https://chatgpt.com/connector/oauth/{callback_id}shown on the app management page. Apps published before the change keep working on the legacy
https://chatgpt.com/connector_platform_oauth_redirect.
- 4 Don't reach for a non-OAuth fallback: there isn't one. ChatGPT doesn't support machine-to-machine grants — client credentials, service accounts, JWT bearer assertions — and can't present a customer-supplied API key or mTLS certificate. It does present an OpenAI-managed client certificate whose SAN
dnsNameis
mtls.prod.connectors.openai.com, if you want to identify the client at the transport layer.
- 5 Verify the token yourself, because none of it is done for you: check the signature and
issagainst the authorization server's JWKS, reject on
expand
nbf, confirm
audor the
resourceclaim names your server, then enforce scopes. On failure return
401with a
WWW-Authenticateheader pointing back at your protected resource metadata.
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 4,
"result": {
"content": [{ "type": "text", "text": "Authentication required: no access token provided." }],
"_meta": {
"mcp/www_authenticate": [
"Bearer resource_metadata=\"https://mcp.example.com/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource\", error=\"invalid_token\", error_description=\"You need to login to continue\""
]
},
"isError": true
}
}
Microsoft Entra ID
If your authorization server is Microsoft Entra ID and the token request fails with
AADSTS9010010 or
invalid_target
- 1 Read the rejection for what it is: Entra is refusing the
resourcevalue the client sent, because it matches no Application ID URI on your app registration. The default
api://{client-id}is not enough here — the client sends the full MCP server URL, path included.
- 2 In the Microsoft Entra admin center, open the app registration that represents the protected API — not the OAuth client, if those are separate registrations. Under Expose an API, add your MCP server URL as an additional Application ID URI (
identifierUrisin the manifest). It must match exactly, path included, without a trailing slash.
- 3 If something in front of your server validates the audience for you — Azure App Service Authentication, for instance — add the API app's Application (client) ID and its
api://URI to Allowed token audiences. That is a different list from Allowed client applications.
- 4 If the OAuth client and the API are separate registrations, confirm the client holds an admin-consented API permission for the scope your API exposes.
VS Code
If the server is configured in
mcp.json and VS Code keeps re-sending a token your server rejects
- 1 Expect a stale cached credential rather than a bad audience. VS Code caches both the access token and the dynamically registered
client_id, and when that credential goes stale — expiry, a rotated client, a restarted server — a
401from a previously authorized server triggers no refresh, no re-registration, and no fresh discovery. VS Code re-sends the same token and the server stays in a failed state. Reported as microsoft/vscode#321834 and still open, with no fix shipped.
- 2 Recover by hand: run
Authentication: Remove Dynamic Authentication Providersfrom the Command Palette, then restart the server from
MCP: List Servers. That forces a fresh registration and OAuth flow.
- 3 For GitHub or Microsoft Entra authorization servers, check which servers hold your account under Manage Trusted MCP Servers in the Accounts menu. A token bound to the wrong account is indistinguishable from a wrong audience when all you have is your server's logs.
- 4 Add both
http://127.0.0.1:33418and
https://vscode.dev/redirectto your authorization server's redirect URI list. VS Code tries dynamic client registration first and falls back to a client-credentials workflow if the identity provider doesn't support it.
- 5 Read VS Code's own account of the exchange before touching your validator:
MCP: List Servers, pick the server, choose Show Output.
Cursor
If Cursor flips back to Needs authentication after a successful sign-in, and you are working over Remote SSH
- 1 Check your version first. Cursor staff attributed this to Remote SSH specifically — the callback completes on the local side while the MCP extension runs on the remote host, so the saved tokens never reach the remote extension host — and said it was fixed in v3.3. If you're past that, this branch is not your problem.
- 2 Match the signature from the forum report: after a successful flow the client logs
Saving tokensand
OAuth authorization completed, reloads, then begins a fresh flow (
Saving PKCE code verifier) and ends at
UnauthorizedError: Unauthorized. The server sees only discovery requests — no POST ever arrives carrying the bearer. A separate report on the same forum covers Cursor not refreshing MCP access tokens at all.
- 3 On Remote SSH, skip the browser flow entirely, which is the workaround staff gave: an API key in a header, from an environment variable.
- 4 Confirm what Cursor actually sent before changing anything server-side: Output panel, then MCP Logs in the dropdown.
- 5 If your provider issues a fixed client, skip dynamic registration. Add an
authobject to the remote server entry with
CLIENT_ID, an optional
CLIENT_SECRETfor confidential clients, and
scopes. Omit
scopesand Cursor reads
scopes_supportedfrom
/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server.
- 6 Cursor's redirect URIs are fixed per surface:
https://www.cursor.com/agents/mcp/oauth/callbackfor web and Cursor Agents,
http://localhost:8787/callbackfor the desktop app. Register both if your users authenticate from both, since the server is identified through the OAuth
stateparameter rather than a per-server callback.
- 7 Don't assume the token you get back is audience-restricted to your server: Cursor documents no RFC 8707
resourcebehavior. Validate
issand
aud, and read what arrives.
{
"mcpServers": {
"oauth-server": {
"url": "https://mcp.example.com/mcp",
"auth": {
"CLIENT_ID": "${env:MCP_CLIENT_ID}",
"CLIENT_SECRET": "${env:MCP_CLIENT_SECRET}",
"scopes": ["mcp:read", "mcp:write"]
}
}
}
}
MCP SDKs (server side)
If you build the server on an official MCP SDK and want the audience check and the
401 to be right
- 1 Neither official SDK checks the audience for you. The Python SDK hands you a
TokenVerifierwhose
verify_tokenreturns an
AccessTokenor
None; the example in the SDK docs is a stub with no verification at all. Compare the token's audience against the
resource_server_urlyou set in
AuthSettingsand return
Noneon a mismatch.
- 2
AccessToken.resourceis the RFC 8707 resource indicator — populate it, so nothing downstream has to re-derive which resource the token was minted for.
- 3 The SDK's
RequireAuthMiddlewarethen answers
401with
WWW-Authenticate: Bearer error="invalid_token", error_description="Authentication required", plus a
resource_metadataparameter when you configure
resource_metadata_url. Configure it: without the pointer the client has to fall back to probing well-known paths.
- 4 In the TypeScript SDK the same job is
requireBearerAuth({ verifier, requiredScopes, resourceMetadataUrl }), and your
OAuthTokenVerifier.verifyAccessTokenmust throw an
OAuthErrorwith
OAuthErrorCode.InvalidTokenfor a wrong audience. Note it also rejects any token whose
expiresAtis unset, so populate it from the introspection response or the JWT
exp.
- 5 Keep the status codes straight:
401with
error="invalid_token"for a missing, expired, or wrong-audience token;
403with
error="insufficient_scope"and a
scopeparameter only for a scope shortfall. Never answer
200with a tool error that says "please sign in" — clients pass that to the model as a result and no auth prompt appears.
from mcp.server.auth.provider import AccessToken, TokenVerifier
RESOURCE = "https://mcp.example.com/mcp"
class AudienceCheckingVerifier(TokenVerifier):
async def verify_token(self, token: str) -> AccessToken | None:
claims = await introspect(token) # your IdP call, or local JWT verify
if RESOURCE not in claims.get("aud", []):
return None # a token for another service is not a token for you
return AccessToken(
token=token,
client_id=claims["client_id"],
scopes=claims["scope"].split(),
expires_at=claims["exp"],
resource=RESOURCE,
)
Something else
Two questions settle this for any client and any identity provider, and that
curl answers both. If the credential never arrived, find the hop that rewrote the URL — a redirect to
www., a region router, a vanity domain in front of a CDN — and register the host that actually serves
/mcp, because an HTTP client drops
Authorization when a redirect crosses origins. If it arrived and you rejected it, decode it: the MCP specification requires you to accept only tokens issued for you as the audience, so make the client send the RFC 8707
resource parameter naming your canonical MCP server URL on both the authorization and the token request, and make the authorization server audience-restrict to that value — a custom audience, an API registration, a resource identifier, whatever it calls the setting. Fix the audience where the token is minted, never by widening the
aud check in your server.
Why it happens
Three different failures leave the same shape in your access log. A cross-origin redirect on the MCP endpoint — the client attaches
Authorization, follows the
3xx, and standard HTTP client behavior drops the header, so the redirect target logs an unauthenticated request. An audience mismatch — the client sends the RFC 8707
resource parameter naming your canonical MCP server URL, the authorization server ignores it and mints a token for its own default audience, and your
aud check correctly refuses it. Per-user credential scoping — each user authorizes a connector for themselves, so a server that works for whoever set it up and returns
401 to everyone else is doing what the client documents.
The exchange
What lands on you next
A token arrives on every call. What it says is who the caller is, which is less than it sounds, and it is the last thing this page can tell you.
-
A valid token is a yes-or-no bit. Some callers need less.
-
require-user-claims-inbound
Rules over the caller's claims — groups, roles, tenant, service-account subject — decide whether the call proceeds, with a 403 when it does not.
-
Which tools exist for this caller in the first place?
-
mcp-capability-filter-inbound
A per-route allowlist of tools, prompts, and resources. A capability the route does not expose is refused with
MethodNotFoundbefore the request is forwarded.
-
Is this token meant for us, or for some other service?
- RFC 8707 resource indicators
A gateway-issued token is bound to one route's canonical resource URI, so a token minted elsewhere is rejected here rather than accepted because it parses.
-
What did the agent do with it?
-
capability_invocation
Every tool call emits an event carrying the caller, the capability, the upstream, the outcome, and the latency. Tokens aren't logged.
All of these attach to one MCP route's
policies.inbound — the same policy engine on the way in and on the way out.
Stop debugging auth on every MCP server
A gateway in front of your MCP servers handles discovery, audience binding, and token validation once — for every server and every client.