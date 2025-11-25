Your server answers 401 correctly, but the response carries no pointer to protected resource metadata — so the client has nothing to discover the authorization server with, and the OAuth flow never starts.

My MCP client fails with this error: Resource server does not implement OAuth 2.0 Protected Resource Metadata. What it means: Your server answers 401 correctly, but the response carries no pointer to protected resource metadata — so the client has nothing to discover the authorization server with, and the OAuth flow never starts. Full diagnosis and the per-platform fixes, as agent-readable markdown: https://zuplo.com/learn/mcp/errors/401-without-www-authenticate.md Please: - Fetch and read that page before changing anything. - Inspect this project to work out what fronts my MCP server — framework, host, and identity provider. The correct fix differs by platform and that page enumerates the branches. - Confirm the diagnosis before editing anything. This check is read-only and changes nothing: # 1. The challenge. Read the WWW-Authenticate line verbatim. curl -sS -D - -o /dev/null -X POST https://your-server.example.com/mcp \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"tools/list"}' # 2. The document a client probes when the header omits it. curl -isS https://your-server.example.com/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp - Apply only the branch that matches my setup. - Re-run the check afterwards to prove the error is gone. Tell me which branch you applied and why. Do not change authentication config unrelated to this error.

Dotted spans such as <url> are placeholders — your client prints your own value there.

# 2. The document a client probes when the header omits it.

# 2. The document a client probes when the header omits it.

Terminal Run this to check — it changes nothing

Two requests, no credentials. Read the raw challenge line, then fetch the document that challenge must name. This separates "the pointer is missing" from "the pointer is there and something later broke".

Fix it

Make the 401 carry resource_metadata="…" and serve the document it points at. In the MCP Python SDK one setting does both — resource_server_url on AuthSettings ; the TypeScript SDK needs two, resourceMetadataUrl on requireBearerAuth for the challenge and mcpAuthMetadataRouter to mount the document; FastMCP needs the verifier wrapped in RemoteAuthProvider . Publish the external URL clients actually dial, host and path included, as that document's resource — RFC 9728 requires a client to discard metadata whose resource does not match. If your code already sets the header, something in front of the server is replacing the 401 on the way out, and that is the layer to fix.

Have your agent fix this Copy a prompt that sends your coding agent to this page to find and apply the right fix for your project. Copy prompt

The cause depends on your platform. Pick yours.