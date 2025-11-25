Resource server does not implement OAuth 2.0 Protected Resource Metadata.
Your server answers 401 correctly, but the response carries no pointer to protected resource metadata — so the client has nothing to discover the authorization server with, and the OAuth flow never starts.
- MCP specification
- 2026-07-28
Is this you?
Two requests, no credentials. Read the raw challenge line, then fetch the document that challenge must name. This separates "the pointer is missing" from "the pointer is there and something later broke".
# 1. The challenge. Read the WWW-Authenticate line verbatim.
curl -sS -D - -o /dev/null -X POST https://your-server.example.com/mcp \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \
-d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"tools/list"}'
# 2. The document a client probes when the header omits it.
curl -isS https://your-server.example.com/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp
- This error
- A 401 with no
WWW-Authenticateat all, or one that stops at
Bearer realm="…"or
Bearer error="invalid_token"with no
resource_metadata, while the second request 404s. If the well-known request answers 401 instead of 200, something in front of the server is intercepting the discovery path too. A 200 whose
resourceis not the URL you dialed is the same failure one step later — RFC 9728 requires the client to discard that document, and both reference SDKs reject any
resourcethat is not the same origin and a path prefix of the URL they requested.
- Then the fix is the next section.
- Working
HTTP/1.1 401carrying
WWW-Authenticate: Bearer error="invalid_token", error_description="Authentication required", scope="mcp:read", resource_metadata="https://your-server.example.com/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp", and a
200 application/jsonfrom the second request whose
resourceis exactly
https://your-server.example.com/mcp— the URL a client dials — and whose
authorization_serversnames at least one server. A 401 with no header is also fine as long as that document is served: a conformant client falls back to the well-known probe.
- Then this isn't your problem — try the error reference.
4 other strings clients print for this
- Could not fetch resource metadata
- No authorization_servers found in resource metadata <url> - Is this resource metadata configured correctly?
- Protected resource <advertised> does not match expected <dialed>
- Failed to start OAuth flow for <server>: SDK auth failed: Protected resource <advertised> does not match expected <dialed> (or origin)
Dotted spans such as <url> are placeholders — your client prints your own value there.
Fix it
Make the 401 carry
resource_metadata="…" and serve the document it points at. In the MCP Python SDK one setting does both —
resource_server_url on
AuthSettings; the TypeScript SDK needs two,
resourceMetadataUrl on
requireBearerAuth for the challenge and
mcpAuthMetadataRouter to mount the document; FastMCP needs the verifier wrapped in
RemoteAuthProvider. Publish the external URL clients actually dial, host and path included, as that document's
resource — RFC 9728 requires a client to discard metadata whose
resource does not match. If your code already sets the header, something in front of the server is replacing the 401 on the way out, and that is the layer to fix.
Have your agent fix this
Copy a prompt that sends your coding agent to this page to find and apply the right fix for your project.
The cause depends on your platform. Pick yours.
Where is the 401 coming from?
MCP Python SDK
If your server is the MCP Python SDK and you passed
token_verifier= with an
AuthSettings whose
resource_server_url is
None
- 1 Check
resource_server_urlon
AuthSettingsfirst. It is a required field, but it accepts
Noneand nothing validates that you supplied a URL.
RequireAuthMiddlewareappends
resource_metadata="…"to the challenge only when its
resource_metadata_urlargument is set, and the server passes that argument only when
settings.auth.resource_server_urlis present. Pass
Noneand the 401 goes out as
WWW-Authenticate: Bearer error="invalid_token", error_description="Authentication required"— right status, no pointer.
- 2 Expect the fallback to fail too. The same setting mounts the document:
create_protected_resource_routesis registered only when
resource_server_urlis set, so the client's well-known probe 404s as well and discovery has nowhere left to go.
- 3 Set
resource_server_urlto the public URL of the MCP endpoint itself, not the origin.
build_resource_metadata_urlinserts the well-known segment between host and path, so
https://api.example.com/mcppublishes at
https://api.example.com/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp.
- 4 Use the external
https://URL behind a TLS-terminating proxy, or you trade this error for the mismatch variant. That value also becomes
resourcein the document, and the client checks it against the URL it dialed — same origin, and a path prefix of that URL.
# mcp 2.x, which is a release candidate at the time of writing. On the
# 1.x stable line the class is FastMCP; the AuthSettings fields here are
# the same.
from mcp.server import MCPServer
from mcp.server.auth.settings import AuthSettings
from pydantic import AnyHttpUrl
mcp = MCPServer(
"Notes",
token_verifier=MyTokenVerifier(),
auth=AuthSettings(
issuer_url=AnyHttpUrl("https://auth.example.com"),
# Omit this, or pass None: 401 with no resource_metadata, and no
# well-known route mounted.
resource_server_url=AnyHttpUrl("https://api.example.com/mcp"),
required_scopes=["notes:read"],
),
)
MCP TypeScript SDK
If your server gates the route with
requireBearerAuth and omits
resourceMetadataUrl
- 1 Check whether
resourceMetadataUrlis set at all — it is optional in
BearerAuthOptions. The SDK's challenge builder adds
errorand
error_descriptionunconditionally,
scopewhen
requiredScopesis non-empty, and
resource_metadataonly when that URL is set.
- 2 Build the URL with
getOAuthProtectedResourceMetadataUrl(new URL('https://api.example.com/mcp'))and pass it to
requireBearerAuth. The Express middleware and the web-standard
fetchgate share one core, so this is the same fix on Workers, Deno, Bun, and Hono.
- 3 Serve what the challenge points at:
mcpAuthMetadataRouter({ oauthMetadata, resourceServerUrl })mounts
/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcpplus a mirror of the authorization server metadata. On a
fetch-handler host use
oauthMetadataResponsefrom
@modelcontextprotocol/server.
- 4 Expect one fix to cover two cases: the same challenge goes out on
403 insufficient_scope, so setting
resourceMetadataUrlonce also fixes scope step-up.
// @modelcontextprotocol/express and /server are the 2.x split packages,
// in beta at the time of writing. On stable @modelcontextprotocol/sdk
// (1.x) the same three exports live under the /server/auth path.
import {
getOAuthProtectedResourceMetadataUrl,
mcpAuthMetadataRouter,
requireBearerAuth
} from '@modelcontextprotocol/express';
const mcpServerUrl = new URL('https://api.example.com/mcp');
const auth = requireBearerAuth({
verifier,
requiredScopes: ['mcp'],
// Omit this and the 401 challenge carries no resource_metadata.
resourceMetadataUrl: getOAuthProtectedResourceMetadataUrl(mcpServerUrl)
});
app.use(mcpAuthMetadataRouter({ oauthMetadata, resourceServerUrl: mcpServerUrl }));
app.all('/mcp', auth, (req, res) => void node(req, res, req.body));
FastMCP
If you pass a bare verifier as FastMCP's
auth= —
JWTVerifier,
IntrospectionTokenVerifier,
StaticTokenVerifier,
DebugTokenVerifier
- 1 Read this as documented behavior, not a bug. FastMCP's token-verification docs: "
TokenVerifierfocuses exclusively on token validation without providing OAuth discovery metadata" and "Token verification operates somewhat outside the formal MCP authentication flow, which expects OAuth-style discovery."
- 2 Wrap the verifier in
RemoteAuthProviderwith
authorization_serversand
base_url. That is the piece that adds discovery: "The core discovery endpoint is
/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource, which tells clients that your server requires OAuth authentication and identifies the authorization servers you trust."
- 3 Keep the bare verifier only where every client is provisioned with a token out of band — internal services, a fixed set of agents. It works; it cannot bootstrap a client that has never seen your server, which is what you're hitting.
- 4 Set
base_urlto the externally reachable URL of the server, not a container-local one. The published
resourceis derived from it.
from fastmcp import FastMCP
from fastmcp.server.auth import RemoteAuthProvider
from fastmcp.server.auth.providers.jwt import JWTVerifier
from pydantic import AnyHttpUrl
token_verifier = JWTVerifier(
jwks_uri="https://auth.example.com/.well-known/jwks.json",
issuer="https://auth.example.com",
audience="mcp-production-api",
)
# auth=token_verifier alone publishes no discovery metadata.
auth = RemoteAuthProvider(
token_verifier=token_verifier,
authorization_servers=[AnyHttpUrl("https://auth.example.com")],
base_url="https://api.example.com",
)
mcp = FastMCP(name="Protected API", auth=auth)
AWS API Gateway (REST)
If a Lambda or Cognito authorizer on a REST API answers the 401 before your integration runs
- 1 Stop looking in your server. API Gateway writes that response itself: "If API Gateway fails to process an incoming request, it returns to the client an error response without forwarding the request to the integration backend." Your MCP server never executes, so no header it would have set exists.
- 2 Customize the
UNAUTHORIZEDgateway response — default status 401, "The gateway response when the custom or Amazon Cognito authorizer failed to authenticate the caller" — and map a literal
WWW-Authenticatevalue, single-quoted as parameter mappings require.
- 3 Set
ACCESS_DENIED(403) too if you emit
insufficient_scopechallenges. It is the sibling response type for authorization failure.
- 4 Expose the metadata document on a route with no authorizer attached. If
/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/...is behind the same authorizer, the client's fallback probe gets a 401 and discovery still fails.
- 5 Check which API type you have. Gateway response customization is REST-API only — the AWS reference for
responseParameterssays "Supported only for REST APIs" — so on an HTTP API, emit the challenge from a proxy integration or from a component in front of API Gateway.
"x-amazon-apigateway-gateway-responses": {
"UNAUTHORIZED": {
"statusCode": "401",
"responseParameters": {
"gatewayresponse.header.WWW-Authenticate": "'Bearer resource_metadata=\"https://api.example.com/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp\", scope=\"mcp\"'"
},
"responseTemplates": {
"application/json": "{\"error\":\"invalid_token\"}"
}
}
}
ingress-nginx
If ingress-nginx fronts the server and 401 is listed in
custom-http-errors
- 1 Understand what listing a code does: it turns on interception — "Setting at least one code also enables proxy_intercept_errors which are required to process error_page." The client then receives the default backend's response, and "NGINX does not change the response from the custom default backend", so your challenge is gone with the rest of your 401.
- 2 Remove 401 (and 403, if you use scope challenges) from the ConfigMap
custom-http-errors, or override it on the MCP ingress with the
nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/custom-http-errorsannotation, which "will set NGINX proxy-intercept-errors, but only for the NGINX location associated with this ingress." The annotation takes a comma-separated list of codes and its value replaces the global list for that host and path, so list the codes you do want intercepted and leave 401 out. An empty annotation value is not a way to say "none": the parser rejects it as invalid content and the global list still applies.
- 3 Check
hide-headersin the same ConfigMap too — it drops named headers from the upstream response before the client sees them.
- 4 If you must keep custom error pages, the default backend has to emit the challenge itself. NGINX hands it
X-Codeand
X-Original-URI, and "the custom backend is expected to return the correct HTTP status code instead of 200."
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
name: mcp
annotations:
# Replaces the global custom-http-errors list for this host and path.
# 401 and 403 are absent, so they are not intercepted here and the
# WWW-Authenticate header reaches the client intact.
nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/custom-http-errors: "404,503"
Azure Container Apps
If Container Apps built-in authentication (Easy Auth) is returning the 401 for you
- 1 Expect both discovery paths to be closed. Container Apps Easy Auth with
unauthenticatedClientAction: Return401answers
www-authenticate: Bearer realm="APP.REGION.azurecontainerapps.io"and nothing else — no
resource_metadata— and it answers
/.well-known/oauth-protected-resourceitself with 401, so the client's fallback probe never reaches your container.
- 2 Don't go looking for a Container Apps setting: there isn't one. A Microsoft collaborator has confirmed the gap on an open issue in the Container Apps repo, and the same issue reports that
WEBSITE_AUTH_PRM_DEFAULT_WITH_SCOPES, the App Service setting that does it, appears to be silently ignored on the Container Apps sidecar.
- 3 On App Service or Functions, set the
WEBSITE_AUTH_PRM_DEFAULT_WITH_SCOPESapp setting to a comma-separated list of your application's scopes, and App Service Authentication hosts the protected resource metadata. Microsoft labels PRM support preview.
- 4 On Container Apps, exclude the MCP route and
/.well-known/oauth-protected-resourcefrom Easy Auth and emit the challenge and the document from your own code, or move the server to App Service.
# What Container Apps Easy Auth returns on the discovery path today:
curl -isS https://<app>.<region>.azurecontainerapps.io/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource
# HTTP/2 401
# www-authenticate: Bearer realm="<app>.<region>.azurecontainerapps.io"
#
# No resource_metadata in the challenge, and the document itself is gated,
# so neither discovery mechanism can succeed while Easy Auth owns the route.
Something else
Whatever component you're running, the fix has one of two shapes. Either make the 401 carry
resource_metadata="…" pointing at a document you actually serve, or serve
/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/<path> and let the client's fallback probe find it — the MCP authorization specification (revision 2025-11-25) accepts either mechanism and requires clients to support both. Then find the last hop that touched the response: re-run that
curl against the server directly, then again through each proxy, ingress, or platform gate in front of it, and change the layer where the header disappeared rather than the MCP handler. Whichever component publishes the document, its
resource value has to be the external URL clients dial — host and path — or RFC 9728 requires them to discard it.
Why it happens
A client that gets a
401 does not guess where to authenticate. It reads
resource_metadata out of the
WWW-Authenticate challenge, fetches that RFC 9728 document, and follows
authorization_servers to the authorization server; with no pointer it falls back to probing
/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/<path> and then the root, and if neither is served, discovery is over — the client reports a metadata or connection error rather than prompting anyone to log in. The pointer is optional in both reference SDKs, and omitting it drops the parameter from the challenge with no warning. The other case is a header your code did set: something in front of the server replaces the 401 before it reaches the client.
The exchange
What lands on you next
The challenge header is one line of one standard, and it took a day to find. There are five more standards in this flow, and then the questions stop being about connecting at all.
-
Which other discovery documents does a client expect from us?
- RFC 9728 protected resource metadata
The challenge points at a metadata document, which points at authorization server metadata, which the client then uses to register and to request scopes. A gateway serves that chain as one unit.
-
The client authenticated. Which of our tools can it call?
-
mcp-capability-filter-inbound
An authenticated client is not an authorized one. The filter is an allowlist of capabilities per route and blocks the rest with
MethodNotFoundbefore the request reaches your server.
-
Which caller is this, next time a request looks wrong?
-
capability_invocation
Each tool call resolves to a caller, a capability, and an outcome with a named reason code, rather than to a status line in an access log.
-
Can this token be replayed against our other MCP route?
- RFC 8707 resource indicators
No. A gateway-issued token is bound to one route's canonical resource URI, so a token minted for one route is rejected at another.
All of these attach to one MCP route's
policies.inbound — the same policy engine on the way in and on the way out.
Stop debugging auth on every MCP server
A gateway in front of your MCP servers handles discovery, audience binding, and token validation once — for every server and every client.