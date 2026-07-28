AWS recomputed the signature over the request it actually received, got a different value from the one you sent, and answered `403` before your MCP server ran — so nothing about your tools, your handler, or your IAM policy is implicated yet.

My MCP client fails with this error: The request signature we calculated does not match the signature you provided What it means: AWS recomputed the signature over the request it actually received, got a different value from the one you sent, and answered `403` before your MCP server ran — so nothing about your tools, your handler, or your IAM policy is implicated yet. Full diagnosis and the per-platform fixes, as agent-readable markdown: https://zuplo.com/learn/mcp/errors/aws-signaturedoesnotmatch.md Please: - Fetch and read that page before changing anything. - Inspect this project to work out what fronts my MCP server — framework, host, and identity provider. The correct fix differs by platform and that page enumerates the branches. - Confirm the diagnosis before editing anything. This check is read-only and changes nothing: # 1. Sign exactly the request your client sends, and print the response body. # AWS names the element that did not match. python3 - <<'PY' import boto3, requests from botocore.auth import SigV4Auth from botocore.awsrequest import AWSRequest url = "https://url-id-12345.lambda-url.us-west-2.on.aws/mcp" # The signing name of whatever fronts the server: "lambda" for a function # URL, "execute-api" for API Gateway, "bedrock-agentcore" for AgentCore. region, service = "us-west-2", "lambda" body = '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"tools/list"}' req = AWSRequest(method="POST", url=url, data=body, headers={ "Content-Type": "application/json", "Accept": "application/json, text/event-stream", }) # data= is the whole point: without it the payload hash is the # SHA-256 of the empty string and this reproduces the bug instead of # testing for it. SigV4Auth(boto3.Session().get_credentials(), service, region).add_auth(req) r = requests.post(url, data=body, headers=dict(req.headers)) print(r.status_code, r.headers.get("content-type")) print(r.text) print("SignedHeaders:", req.headers["Authorization"].split("SignedHeaders=")[1].split(",")[0]) PY # 2. Are the credentials sound at all? This is itself a SigV4 request signed # by a known-good implementation, which is AWS's own advice when a # signature will not verify. aws sts get-caller-identity # 3. Is the clock right? Compare yours with the one AWS stamps on a response. date -u +'%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ' curl -sS -D - -o /dev/null https://sts.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/ | grep -i '^date:' - Apply only the branch that matches my setup. - Re-run the check afterwards to prove the error is gone. Tell me which branch you applied and why. Do not change authentication config unrelated to this error.

Sign one request with a known-good signer and read the body AWS sends back, then prove the credentials and the clock separately. That splits the three things this message covers: a wrong service or Region, a canonical request that differs from what arrived, and credentials that were never going to work.

Whatever the components are, this error has one shape: two canonical requests differ by one field, and only three things can be changed — what you sign, what arrives, or the scope you sign it under. Work it in that order. Read the response body first, because AWS names the service, the Region, or the date when one of those is what differed, and a bare mismatch is the only case that needs investigating. Then reproduce with a known-good signer over the same body, since every MCP message is a POST and a signer handed no body signs the empty-string hash. Then bisect the hops: sign for the AWS hostname, then for each proxy, ingress, or domain in front of it, and fix the layer where the request stopped matching rather than the signer. Two dead ends are worth naming. This is not a permissions problem — a verified signature that IAM then denies is also a 403 , and only the body distinguishes them — and it is not something the MCP specification can help with, because request signing sits outside the OAuth profile there, so there is no challenge to read and no discovery to fall back on.

If the hop can't sign and can't be taken out of the path, pick a different method for that route. A PUT or POST through CloudFront's origin access control needs the caller to supply the hash: "your users must compute the SHA256 of the body and include the payload hash value of the request body in the x-amz-content-sha256 header when sending the request to CloudFront. Lambda doesn't support unsigned payloads." Every MCP message is a POST with a body, so that requirement applies to all of them.

Where the hop signs for you, check its configuration instead of yours: it owns the service and the Region. AgentCore Gateway is the documented case: for an MCP server or OpenAPI target under IAM outbound authorization you supply an iamCredentialProvider whose service is "The AWS service name used for SigV4 signing. For example, bedrock-agentcore for MCP servers hosted on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore", and whose region is optional — "If you don't specify a Region, the gateway uses its own Region." A target in a different Region from the gateway therefore gets signed for the wrong one by default. Lambda, API Gateway, and Smithy targets take no iamCredentialProvider at all.

Take the volatile headers out of what you sign. AWS names them: "Do not include hop-by-hop headers that are frequently altered during transit across a complex system. This includes all volatile transport headers that are mutated by proxies, load balancers, and the nodes in a distributed system, including connection , x-amzn-trace-id , user-agent , keep-alive , transfer-encoding , TE , trailer , upgrade , proxy-authorization , and proxy-authenticate ." A tracing sidecar that stamps x-amzn-trace-id after signing is enough, if your signer included it.

Check what Host each hop presents. host is signed on every request — AWS requires it in the canonical headers — so a hop that presents a different Host to the verifying service breaks the signature by construction, before anything about your payload matters. AWS spells this out for a function URL behind CloudFront: "If the signature isn't based on the Lambda URL domain, the host in the signature won't match the host used by the Lambda URL origin. This means the request will fail, resulting in a signature validation error."

Start here when the same request succeeds against the AWS hostname and fails through your own. AWS's troubleshooting note is one sentence and it is the whole diagnosis: "You can also verify that you didn't send the request through a proxy that modifies the headers or the request."

Separate this from an unsigned request. AWS: "Make sure that the API request is signed with SigV4. If the API request isn't signed, then you might receive the error: Missing Authentication Token ." That is a client that never signed at all, which is a different fix from a signature that did not verify.

Sign the Region the API lives in, which the host already tells you. Both signature versions are accepted — "API Gateway supports Signature Version 4a (SigV4a) and Signature Version 4 (SigV4) to authenticate the user's credentials" — but the credential scope has to match either way, and with SigV4a the Region moves out of the scope and into an X-Amz-Region-Set header that is signed instead.

The stage is part of the path you sign. AWS's annotated canonical request marks the second line as "Path. For API stage endpoint, it should be /{stage-name}/{resource-path}", against a host of the form <api-id>.execute-api.<region>.amazonaws.com . A client configured with the bare invoke URL and the stage stitched on elsewhere signs a path the gateway never sees.

The service code is execute-api , not apigateway and not lambda . AWS's permissions model page puts it plainly: the invoking actions are " execute-api:Invoke or execute-api:InvalidateCache , where execute-api designates the underlying API execution component of API Gateway." Sign with the wrong one and the credential-scope check fails before the signature is compared, giving you Credential should be scoped to correct service: '<service>' .

Rule out stale credentials, which usually are not this error. The proxy "reads fresh credentials from disk on every request, so credential refreshes and account switches take effect immediately — no restart or retry required", and expired credentials produce Signature expired: <date> is now earlier than <date> rather than a mismatch. Run aws sso login and retry without restarting anything. If the message is still the mismatch, the service or the Region is wrong.

Set the Region the same way. --region "Uses AWS_REGION environment variable if not set", and a process a client spawns does not necessarily inherit your shell's exports — put the value in args , or in the config's env block. A separate symptom to recognize: no Region resolved at all surfaces as NoRegionError , which the proxy's docs note MCP clients show as -32602: Invalid request parameters , not as a signature error.

Set --service explicitly. The flag's own documentation is "AWS service name for SigV4 signing, if omitted we try to infer this from the url", and the proxy's troubleshooting entry for this error is about that inference failing. A function URL host is URL_ID.lambda-url.REGION.on.aws , which carries no service label to infer from at all.

Look in the proxy, not in your server: no MCP client signs SigV4. AWS's answer is mcp-proxy-for-aws , a local stdio process launched by the client that signs from your own credentials, so every value in this error comes from that process's arguments and environment.

Start every re-sign from a clean header set. smithy's prepareRequest deletes authorization , x-amz-date , and date before it signs, and a caller that restores its own saved headers afterwards puts the previous signature back over the new body. LiteLLM shipped a fix for precisely that shape: a retry re-signed a modified body, the first attempt's Authorization and X-Amz-Date were restored on top, and AWS returned 403 SignatureDoesNotMatch .

Expect every header you put on the transport to be signed unless the signer considers it unsignable, and the exempt list is fixed: ALWAYS_UNSIGNABLE_HEADERS covers authorization , cache-control , connection , expect , from , keep-alive , max-forwards , pragma , referer , te , trailer , transfer-encoding , upgrade , user-agent , and x-amzn-trace-id , plus anything matching /^proxy-/i or /^sec-/i . The MCP transport headers are not on it — mcp-protocol-version and mcp-method on every request, plus mcp-name on the methods that carry a name ( tools/call , resources/read , prompts/get ), all of which 2026-07-28 made mandatory — so a hop that adds or rewrites any of them after signing is a mismatch.

Read the payload hash off the wire, which botocore doesn't give you. @smithy/signature-v4 sets x-amz-content-sha256 when the header is absent and applyChecksum is on, and applyChecksum is on by default — the source comment is "default to true if applyChecksum isn't set". That header is itself signed, so anything that rewrites the body after signing breaks the hash and the header together.

Sign the origin host, not a front door. The signer takes the signed host from the URL you construct it with — it seeds the header map with host: urlObj.hostname — and host is required in every canonical request, so a custom domain, a load balancer, or a CDN that forwards to a different origin host means you signed the wrong host. AWS documents this exact failure for a function URL behind CloudFront: "Lambda will validate the signature against the host of the Lambda URL domain. If the signature isn't based on the Lambda URL domain, the host in the signature won't match the host used by the Lambda URL origin. This means the request will fail, resulting in a signature validation error."

Check the two options that decide the credential scope, region and service . The transport's own comment names the values it expects — "AWS service name for signing requests (e.g., 'lambda', 'execute-api')" — and AgentCore adds bedrock-agentcore . Get either wrong and AWS answers with the element it wanted rather than a bare mismatch: Credential should be scoped to correct service: '<service>' , or Credential should be scoped to a valid Region, not <region-code> .

On streamablehttp_client_with_sigv4 , check the three inputs rather than the transport. Its own module docstring calls it a "Backwards compatibility wrapper" that forwards to aws_iam_streamablehttp_client from mcp-proxy-for-aws , and both take the same three: endpoint, service, and region.

Don't hand botocore headers that change in flight. Its SIGNED_HEADERS_BLACKLIST already skips connection , expect , keep-alive , proxy-authenticate , proxy-authorization , te , trailer , transfer-encoding , upgrade , user-agent , and x-amzn-trace-id , and AWS's signing reference says why: "Do not include hop-by-hop headers that are frequently altered during transit across a complex system." AWS's proxy strips one by hand for exactly this reason — its comment reads "Header 'connection' = 'keep-alive' is not used in calculating the request signature on the server-side, and results in a signature mismatch if included".

Pass the service name rather than letting it be inferred. aws_iam_streamablehttp_client takes aws_service and aws_region explicitly; AWS's proxy in front of it does infer, and its own troubleshooting entry for this error explains why to override that: "We try to autodetect the service from the url, sometimes this fails, ensure that --service is set correctly to the service you are attempting to connect to. Otherwise the SigV4 signing will not be able to be verified by the service you connect to, resulting in this error."

Copy the whole signed header set onto the outgoing request, not just Authorization . botocore's _modify_request_before_signing adds X-Amz-Security-Token itself when the credentials carry a session token, and that header is part of the canonical request — cherry-pick Authorization out of the signed AWSRequest and the token is silently dropped. AWS's own signing reference is explicit that temporary credentials need it: "When you use temporary security credentials, you must add X-Amz-Security-Token to the Authorization header or include it in the query string to hold the session token."

Check the body reached the signer before anything else. SigV4Auth.payload() hashes request.body , and with no body it returns botocore's EMPTY_SHA256_HASH — e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855 . Build an AWSRequest without data= , sign it, then POST the JSON-RPC message with requests or httpx , and the canonical request you signed claims an empty payload while AWS hashes the message. Every MCP call is a POST with a body, so this fails on the first request and never works once.

Read the response body rather than your client's exception, because AWS names the element that did not match. Credential should be scoped to correct service: '<service>' means the signing name is wrong: it is the name of whatever fronts the server — lambda for a Lambda function URL, execute-api for API Gateway, bedrock-agentcore for Bedrock AgentCore — and never mcp . Credential should be scoped to a valid Region means the Region in the credential scope. Signature expired means a clock or a queued retry, not a signing bug. A bare mismatch with all three of those right means the canonical request itself differs, and for MCP that is almost always the payload hash — every JSON-RPC message is a POST with a body, and a signer handed no body signs the SHA-256 of the empty string. Once the signer is right, look for a hop that changed host or another signed header after signing.

Why it happens

Nothing is guessed at either end. You build a canonical request — method, URI, query string, the canonical headers, the list of names in SignedHeaders , and a hex SHA-256 of the payload — hash it, prepend a credential scope that pins the date, the Region, and the service code, and sign that. AWS does the same thing to the bytes that arrived: "When the AWS service receives a signed request, it recalculates the signature. If there are differences in the values, then the signatures don't match." So the message is not about invalid credentials. It is about two canonical requests differing by one field, and that field sits in one of four places. The credential scope names the wrong service code or Region, which AWS reports with a message of its own rather than a bare mismatch — the reason reading the body comes first. The payload hash differs, and this is what makes MCP unlike a normal AWS API call: a REST GET has no body, an MCP request always does, and a signer handed the URL and headers but not the JSON-RPC body signs e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855 , the empty-string hash, while AWS hashes the message. A hop between you and AWS rewrote a signed header, and AWS's own troubleshooting note is one line: "You can also verify that you didn't send the request through a proxy that modifies the headers or the request." Or the signature came from a derived key or a secret that doesn't match the access key ID. What this error is not is an authorization failure: a signature that verifies and an IAM policy that denies both return 403 , and only the body tells them apart. SigV4 also sits outside the MCP authorization specification rather than in conflict with it — authorization there is OPTIONAL, and "Implementations using an HTTP-based transport SHOULD conform to this specification" — so no MCP mechanism helps you here. AgentCore says as much in its own protocol contract: "SigV4-configured agents return HTTP 403 with an ACCESS_DENIED error and do not include WWW-Authenticate headers." There is no challenge to follow and no discovery to fall back on.

The exchange