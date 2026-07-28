The agent signs every HTTP request with SigV4 and sends Authorization: AWS4-HMAC-SHA256 Credential=…, SignedHeaders=…, Signature=… . The AWS service in front of the MCP server — a Lambda function URL with AWS_IAM auth, API Gateway, or Bedrock AgentCore — recomputes the signature and evaluates IAM before your code runs. There is no token to mint, cache, or rotate: the signature covers a SHA-256 of the request body, so every message is signed on its own. Behind a function URL, the caller reaches your handler as an IAM ARN on the event.

Best for Agents you write that run in AWS, calling a server behind Lambda, API Gateway, or AgentCore

Specification Platform request signing rather than MCP authorization; the specification doesn't cover it

Works with Your own agents. No MCP client signs SigV4; AWS ships a local proxy that does