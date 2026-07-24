Zuplo
MCP Authentication
Google Cloud IAM · Cloud Run

Authenticate an MCP Server with Google Cloud IAM

When the agent and the MCP server both run on Google Cloud, the platform issues and verifies the caller's identity, so there is no key to store or rotate.

Show me the examples
  • Your agent runtime service account
  • Google metadata server
  • MCP server verifies via JWKS

  1. Minted from the runtime service account's ambient credentials, so nothing appears in configuration and there is no secret to rotate.

    Your agent to Google

    GET …/identity?audience=… Metadata-Flavor: Google

  2. Google to Your agent

    id_token aud = https://mcp.example.com/mcp

  3. Your agent to MCP server

    POST /mcp Authorization: Bearer <id-token>

  4. Verification is offline against cached JWKS. Google is never called by the server, and the audience check is what stops a token minted for another service from being replayed here.

    Inside MCP server

    Verify the signature against Google's JWKS

  5. Inside MCP server

    Check aud and iss, then read the caller email = agent@project.iam.gserviceaccount.com

  6. MCP server to Your agent

    200 OK tool result
The agent asks Google for an ID token whose audience is the MCP server URL, then presents it as a bearer token. The server verifies the signature against Google's JWKS, checks the audience and issuer, and reads the calling service account from the email claim. Google is never contacted by the server.

How it works

The agent requests a Google OIDC ID token whose audience is the MCP server's URL, then sends it as Authorization: Bearer <id-token>. The server verifies the signature against Google's JWKS, checks the aud and iss claims, and reads the calling service account's email from the token. Tokens are minted from the runtime service account's ambient credentials, so no secret appears in configuration.

Last verified July 24, 2026

Best for
Agents and MCP servers that both run in Google Cloud
MCP spec
Platform identity rather than MCP authorization; the spec does not cover it
Works with
Your own workloads only; no MCP client can mint these tokens
Effort
A day, mostly IAM bindings
Agent code

Connect your agent

Pick your language and SDK. Each sample connects to the server, sends the credential, and exposes the tools to the model.

Language
SDK
TypeScriptagent.ts
import { GoogleAuth } from "google-auth-library";
import { query } from "@anthropic-ai/claude-agent-sdk";

const MCP_URL = "https://mcp-server-abc123-uc.a.run.app";
const idClient = await new GoogleAuth().getIdTokenClient(MCP_URL);

// Headers are read when the run starts, so mint them per run rather
// than hoisting the bearer string into a module constant.
for await (const message of query({
  prompt: "List your tools.",
  options: {
    mcpServers: {
      platform: {
        type: "http",
        url: `${MCP_URL}/mcp`,
        headers: Object.fromEntries(
          new Headers(await idClient.getRequestHeaders()),
        ),
      },
    },
  },
})) {
  console.log(message);
}
Trade-offs

When to use something else

Where this method fits, and where it stops being the right answer.

Use this when

  • The agent and the MCP server both run in Google Cloud, so the platform can issue and verify the identity.
  • You want no stored secret: tokens are short-lived and minted from ambient credentials.
  • Tool calls need to be attributed to a specific workload rather than to a key.

Use something else when

  • A third party or an off-platform agent has to call the server, since nothing outside Google Cloud can mint these tokens.
  • An interactive MCP client needs to connect. Claude, ChatGPT and Cursor cannot produce a Google ID token and need OAuth or a signing proxy.
  • The call is made on behalf of a named person and the API behind the server enforces per-user permissions.

This is platform identity rather than MCP authorization, so the specification has nothing to say about it. The trade-off is reach: it is the strongest option for your own workloads and unavailable to everything else, which is why servers that need both usually place a gateway in front to translate.

Zuplo

Where a gateway helps

Cloud IAM is strong between your own services and unusable for anything outside them. A gateway is how a server keeps the first property without giving up the second.

01

Accept Google ID tokens from internal agents and OAuth from external clients on one MCP server, without branching the server code.

02

Exchange a verified caller identity for whatever credential the upstream API expects, so the API never learns about Google tokens.

03

Apply the audience and issuer checks once at the edge, with attribution and rate limits per service account.

Zuplo MCP Gateway MCP Gateway docs

Common questions

Details that come up when authenticating MCP servers with Google Cloud IAM.

Keep reading

Related guides

API key API Key Authentication for MCP Servers Service-to-service calls where you control both the agent and the MCP server

One policy engine for APIs, AI, and MCP

Put your MCP servers behind a gateway that speaks every identity provider, filters tools per role, and logs every call.

Start for Free Read the Docs