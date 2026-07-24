Authenticate an MCP Server with Google Cloud IAM
When the agent and the MCP server both run on Google Cloud, the platform issues and verifies the caller's identity, so there is no key to store or rotate.Show me the examples
How it works
The agent requests a Google OIDC ID token whose audience is the MCP server's URL, then sends it as
Authorization: Bearer <id-token>. The server verifies the signature against Google's JWKS, checks the
aud and
iss claims, and reads the calling service account's email from the token. Tokens are minted from the runtime service account's ambient credentials, so no secret appears in configuration.
Last verified July 24, 2026
- Best for
- Agents and MCP servers that both run in Google Cloud
- MCP spec
- Platform identity rather than MCP authorization; the spec does not cover it
- Works with
- Your own workloads only; no MCP client can mint these tokens
- Effort
- A day, mostly IAM bindings
Connect your agent
Pick your language and SDK. Each sample connects to the server, sends the credential, and exposes the tools to the model.
import { GoogleAuth } from "google-auth-library";
import { query } from "@anthropic-ai/claude-agent-sdk";
const MCP_URL = "https://mcp-server-abc123-uc.a.run.app";
const idClient = await new GoogleAuth().getIdTokenClient(MCP_URL);
// Headers are read when the run starts, so mint them per run rather
// than hoisting the bearer string into a module constant.
for await (const message of query({
prompt: "List your tools.",
options: {
mcpServers: {
platform: {
type: "http",
url: `${MCP_URL}/mcp`,
headers: Object.fromEntries(
new Headers(await idClient.getRequestHeaders()),
),
},
},
},
})) {
console.log(message);
}
When to use something else
Where this method fits, and where it stops being the right answer.
Use this when
- The agent and the MCP server both run in Google Cloud, so the platform can issue and verify the identity.
- You want no stored secret: tokens are short-lived and minted from ambient credentials.
- Tool calls need to be attributed to a specific workload rather than to a key.
Use something else when
- A third party or an off-platform agent has to call the server, since nothing outside Google Cloud can mint these tokens.
- An interactive MCP client needs to connect. Claude, ChatGPT and Cursor cannot produce a Google ID token and need OAuth or a signing proxy.
- The call is made on behalf of a named person and the API behind the server enforces per-user permissions.
This is platform identity rather than MCP authorization, so the specification has nothing to say about it. The trade-off is reach: it is the strongest option for your own workloads and unavailable to everything else, which is why servers that need both usually place a gateway in front to translate.
Where a gateway helps
Cloud IAM is strong between your own services and unusable for anything outside them. A gateway is how a server keeps the first property without giving up the second.
Accept Google ID tokens from internal agents and OAuth from external clients on one MCP server, without branching the server code.
Exchange a verified caller identity for whatever credential the upstream API expects, so the API never learns about Google tokens.
Apply the audience and issuer checks once at the edge, with attribution and rate limits per service account.
Common questions
Details that come up when authenticating MCP servers with Google Cloud IAM.
One policy engine for APIs, AI, and MCP
Put your MCP servers behind a gateway that speaks every identity provider, filters tools per role, and logs every call.