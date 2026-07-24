Authenticate an MCP Server with Google Cloud IAM

The agent requests a Google OIDC ID token whose audience is the MCP server's URL, then sends it as Authorization: Bearer <id-token> . The server verifies the signature against Google's JWKS, checks the aud and iss claims, and reads the calling service account's email from the token. Tokens are minted from the runtime service account's ambient credentials, so no secret appears in configuration.

How it works

Best for Agents and MCP servers that both run in Google Cloud

MCP spec Platform identity rather than MCP authorization; the spec does not cover it

Works with Your own workloads only; no MCP client can mint these tokens