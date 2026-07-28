Authenticate an MCP server with Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD) managed identity

The agent asks Azure for an access token whose audience is the MCP server's Application ID URI, then sends it as Authorization: Bearer ACCESS_TOKEN . The Azure Identity libraries take that audience as a scope — the Application ID URI with /.default appended, one resource per request — while the local managed-identity endpoint underneath takes the same value as resource=api://… , which Microsoft documents as what lands in the token's aud claim. The server verifies the signature against Entra's JWKS and checks aud , iss , and tid before reading the calling workload from appid or oid .

Best for Agents and MCP servers that both run in Azure, in one Entra tenant

Specification Outside the specification's OAuth flow, which the specification makes OPTIONAL

Works with Your own workloads, plus Microsoft Foundry Agent Service; no chat or desktop client can mint one