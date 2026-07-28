Machine-to-machine (M2M) MCP authentication with the client credentials grant
When there is no user to send to a consent screen, the agent authenticates as itself: it asks your identity provider for a token, then presents that token to the MCP server.
- Method
- Client credentials (M2M)
- Platform
- Any platform
- MCP specification
- 2026-07-28
How it works
The agent posts
grant_type=client_credentials — or a JWT assertion signed with its own private key — to your identity provider's token endpoint, gets an access token back, and sends it as
Authorization: Bearer ACCESS_TOKEN on every MCP request. An official MCP extension covers this,
io.modelcontextprotocol/oauth-client-credentials, and the TypeScript and Python SDKs ship providers that do the token fetch and refresh for you. It is still Draft, and the extension support matrix lists no client that implements it: ChatGPT and Claude both document that they don't support machine-to-machine grants. So the extension is for agents you write. The plainer version — fetch the token yourself and set the header — works in every SDK that takes headers.
- Best for
- Cron jobs, CI steps, and background workers, where no user is present to consent
- Specification
- An official MCP extension, still Draft — shipped in the TypeScript and Python SDKs
- Works with
- Your own agents — the extension support matrix lists no client that implements it
- Effort
- An afternoon, if your identity provider already issues client-credentials tokens
The exchange
Connect your agent
Pick your language and SDK.
import {
Client,
ClientCredentialsProvider,
StreamableHTTPClientTransport,
} from "@modelcontextprotocol/client";
const provider = new ClientCredentialsProvider({
clientId: "my-service",
clientSecret: process.env.MCP_CLIENT_SECRET!,
});
const client = new Client(
{ name: "my-service", version: "1.0.0" },
{ capabilities: {} },
);
// `authProvider` is what triggers the token request — there is no
// header to set. Swap in PrivateKeyJwtProvider for RFC 7523.
const transport = new StreamableHTTPClientTransport(
new URL("https://mcp.example.com/mcp"),
{ authProvider: provider },
);
await client.connect(transport);
const { tools } = await client.listTools();
When to use something else
Use this when
- A scheduled job, a CI step, or a background worker makes the call, and there is nobody to send to a consent screen.
- Your identity provider already issues client-credentials tokens, so the MCP server validates them with the JWKS work it is already doing.
- You want the credential to expire on its own: the extension notes these tokens are typically shorter-lived than user-delegated ones, where an API key lasts until somebody rotates it.
Use something else when
- The server has to be reachable from Claude or ChatGPT: both document that they don't support machine-to-machine grants.
- The agent calls on behalf of a named person and the API behind the server enforces per-user permissions.
- The agent and the MCP server run in the same cloud, where workload identity issues the token and there is no secret at all.
The core specification makes authorization
OPTIONAL and describes only the interactive authorization-code flow. Where it acknowledges a client acting on its own behalf, it is to excuse it: in the step-up rules,
client_credentials clients MAY "abort the request immediately" rather than re-authorize. That sentence is identical in
2025-11-25 and in
2026-07-28, the current protocol version. Machine-to-machine auth sits outside both, in the
io.modelcontextprotocol/oauth-client-credentials extension, still in the
draft directory of the ext-auth repository.
What lands on you next
A client-credentials token proves which service is calling. It says nothing about which tools that service can call, how often, or what reaches the API behind your server.
-
The token carries
scope: mcp:tools. Is anything checking that?
-
jwt-scopes-inbound
Only if something reads it. This policy requires the token's space-delimited
scopeclaim to carry every scope you list, and refuses the call at the route before your server runs.
-
Sales wants these tools in Claude. Claude will not do client credentials.
-
mcp-oauth-inbound
The inbound method is a policy on the route rather than code in your server, so an interactive sign-in against the identity provider you already run is a configuration change. Exactly one such policy per project.
-
The scheduler retried all night against one token. Who stops it?
-
rate-limit-inbound
With
rateLimitBy: "user"every call is counted against the authenticated subject rather than a shared egress IP, so one looping service account cannot spend everyone's budget.
-
Can we forward this token to the API behind the MCP server?
-
mcp-token-exchange-inbound
The specification forbids passthrough with a MUST NOT. The gateway strips inbound auth headers and uses an independent upstream credential, so the token you present is never the token that leaves.
All of these attach to one MCP route's
policies.inbound — the same policy engine on the way in and on the way out.
Common questions
Does MCP support machine-to-machine authentication?
Yes, through an official extension rather than the core specification: io.modelcontextprotocol/oauth-client-credentials. It is still Draft — it lives in the draft directory of the ext-auth repository — and the extension support matrix on modelcontextprotocol.io lists no client that implements it. The official TypeScript and Python SDKs do.
Why does my MCP server connect from my desktop but fail in CI?
Because the specification's flow is interactive. It opens a browser, a person signs in, and that person approves the consent screen. In a scheduled job there is no browser and nobody to click, so the flow hangs or fails at the redirect. That is the gap client credentials exists to close.
Do I need the extension to do M2M today?
No, and there is no reason to wait for it. Request a token from your identity provider's token endpoint yourself and set Authorization: Bearer on the MCP client. Every agent SDK that accepts headers supports that, and the server sees an ordinary bearer token either way.
What is the difference between the client credentials flow and the authorization code flow?
Who the token represents. Authorization code produces a token for a user who signed in and consented, which needs a browser. Client credentials produces a token for the calling application itself, from a single request to the token endpoint. The two are sometimes called three-legged and two-legged OAuth.
A client secret or private_key_jwt — which one?
The extension recommends JWT bearer assertions, defined in RFC 7523: the client signs a short-lived assertion with its private key and the authorization server validates it against the registered public key. A client secret is a long-lived credential that authenticates as your application until somebody rotates it, so the extension's guidance is to prefer assertions wherever you can.
Is a client-credentials token the same thing as a service account?
In practice, usually yes: service account, machine identity, workload credential, and M2M client are the same idea under different vendor names. What differs is where the key material lives. A cloud workload identity has no stored secret at all: the platform mints a token from the workload's ambient identity, so there is nothing to rotate or leak.
Can ChatGPT or Claude connect to a server that requires this?
No. OpenAI's plugin authentication documentation states that ChatGPT doesn't support machine-to-machine OAuth grants such as client credentials, service accounts, or JWT bearer assertions. Anthropic's connector documentation is as direct: a pure machine-to-machine client_credentials grant is not supported, and every connection requires user consent.
What changed for M2M in the 2026-07-28 specification release?
Nothing about this mechanism: client credentials was an extension before the release and is an extension after it, still Draft. What did change around it is that Dynamic Client Registration is deprecated in favor of Client ID Metadata Documents, and the initialize handshake and protocol-level sessions are gone — so a headless client that used DCR to self-register has one more reason to stop.
One policy engine for APIs, AI, and MCP
Put your MCP servers behind a gateway that speaks every identity provider, filters tools per role, and logs every call.