Machine-to-machine (M2M) MCP authentication with the client credentials grant

The agent posts grant_type=client_credentials — or a JWT assertion signed with its own private key — to your identity provider's token endpoint, gets an access token back, and sends it as Authorization: Bearer ACCESS_TOKEN on every MCP request. An official MCP extension covers this, io.modelcontextprotocol/oauth-client-credentials , and the TypeScript and Python SDKs ship providers that do the token fetch and refresh for you. It is still Draft, and the extension support matrix lists no client that implements it: ChatGPT and Claude both document that they don't support machine-to-machine grants. So the extension is for agents you write. The plainer version — fetch the token yourself and set the header — works in every SDK that takes headers.

Best for Cron jobs, CI steps, and background workers, where no user is present to consent

Specification An official MCP extension, still Draft — shipped in the TypeScript and Python SDKs

Works with Your own agents — the extension support matrix lists no client that implements it