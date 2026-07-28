OAuth 2.1 authentication for MCP servers

The client sends an unauthenticated request and gets 401 with a WWW-Authenticate header naming the server's RFC 9728 protected resource metadata. That document names the authorization server; the client then discovers the authorization server's own metadata, obtains a client_id , and runs an authorization-code flow with PKCE and an RFC 8707 resource parameter on both the authorization and the token request. The server validates that the token's audience is itself. Every step but the last happens inside the MCP client, which is why this works in Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and VS Code, and why it doesn't work in an agent framework whose MCP configuration accepts only a URL and a headers map.

Best for Servers that must be reachable by MCP clients you don't control, or listed in a connector directory

Specification The specification's own flow — though the specification still makes authorization OPTIONAL

Works with Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and VS Code run it themselves; among agent SDKs, only those shipping an OAuth provider