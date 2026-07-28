mTLS (mutual TLS) authentication for MCP servers
mTLS moves the credential out of the request and into the connection: the agent presents an X.509 certificate during the TLS handshake, so no header carries a secret.
- Method
- mTLS
- Platform
- Any platform
- MCP specification
- 2026-07-28
How it works
The certificate goes on the HTTP client the transport uses, never in the MCP payload: a
tls.Config on an
http.Client in Go, an
ssl.SSLContext passed as
verify in Python, an
undici
Agent behind a custom
fetch in TypeScript. The request itself carries no credential — the server, or the proxy terminating TLS in front of it, knows the caller from the certificate that established the connection. That is also the limit: no chat or desktop MCP client config exposes a certificate field, so mTLS reaches servers from agents you write and from nothing else.
- Best for
- Workload-to-workload calls where both ends are yours and a CA already issues certificates
- Specification
- Transport-layer authentication, outside the specification's OAuth profile — which the specification makes OPTIONAL
- Works with
- Your own agents only; no chat or desktop client config exposes a certificate field
- Effort
- An afternoon in code, longer if the PKI does not exist yet
The exchange
Connect your agent
Pick your language and SDK.
import (
"context"
"crypto/tls"
"net/http"
"github.com/modelcontextprotocol/go-sdk/mcp"
)
// StreamableClientTransport takes an *http.Client, so the certificate
// goes on that client's TLS config. Nothing MCP-specific is involved.
func connect(ctx context.Context) (*mcp.ClientSession, error) {
pair, err := tls.LoadX509KeyPair("client.pem", "client.key")
if err != nil {
return nil, err
}
client := mcp.NewClient(
&mcp.Implementation{Name: "my-agent", Version: "1.0.0"}, nil)
return client.Connect(ctx, &mcp.StreamableClientTransport{
Endpoint: "https://mcp.example.com/mcp",
HTTPClient: &http.Client{Transport: &http.Transport{
// Set RootCAs too if your CA is not in the system store.
TLSClientConfig: &tls.Config{
Certificates: []tls.Certificate{pair},
},
}},
}, nil)
}
When to use something else
Use this when
- Both ends are workloads you run and a CA already issues their certificates, so there is no shared secret in an environment variable.
- A network or compliance rule requires a client certificate on every connection, and TLS terminates in a proxy or mesh you control.
- You want the credential bound to the connection rather than to a header, so nothing replayable appears in a request or a log.
Use something else when
- A person has to reach this server from a chat client. Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and VS Code can't present a certificate you supply, so mTLS is the wrong answer — check this before anything else.
- The agent calls on behalf of a named user. A certificate identifies a workload, and per-user identity needs the specification's OAuth flow.
- Nobody owns rotation. Expiry fails the handshake, so every agent stops at once and no MCP error says why.
Authorization is OPTIONAL, and implementations using an HTTP-based transport SHOULD rather than MUST conform to the specification's OAuth profile, so a client certificate sits outside the specification rather than in conflict with it. Both live revisions say exactly that, and neither one's standards list mentions TLS client authentication: the
2026-07-28 list reaches OAuth 2.1, RFC 9728, RFC 8707, RFC 6750, RFC 8414, RFC 7591, RFC 9207, and Client ID Metadata Documents, and stops there. That is why no client can discover the requirement.
What lands on you next
A certificate answers one question, and only for workloads you run: which workload opened this connection. What arrives next is about people, tools, and what the server does with the identity.
-
Six analysts need two of these tools in Claude. They cannot install a certificate.
-
mcp-oauth-inbound
The inbound method is a policy on the route rather than server code, so the same server can accept an OAuth sign-in against the identity provider you already run. Exactly one such policy per project.
-
The certificate proves it is our agent. Which tools can our agent call?
-
mcp-capability-filter-inbound
A static per-route allowlist of tools, prompts, and resources. A call to a hidden tool is refused with
MethodNotFoundbefore it reaches your server, and a read-only view of the same upstream is a second route.
-
Our TLS log has a subject and a timestamp. Which tool actually ran?
-
capability_invocation
Each tool call emits an event carrying the caller, the capability, the upstream, the outcome, and the latency, rather than one connection-level line in an access log.
-
The API behind the server needs its own credential. Do the agents hold that too?
-
mcp-token-exchange-inbound
No. The gateway strips what the caller presented and mints an independent upstream credential per user or per gateway. The specification forbids forwarding an inbound token with a MUST NOT.
All of these attach to one MCP route's
policies.inbound — the same policy engine on the way in and on the way out.
Common questions
Can Claude, ChatGPT, or Cursor connect to a server that requires a client certificate?
No. Claude's connector documentation lists six supported authentication types — OAuth with DCR, OAuth with a Client ID Metadata Document, Anthropic-held client credentials, custom connection, static headers in beta, and none — and a certificate is not among them. Cursor documents url, headers, and auth for a remote server; VS Code documents type, url, headers, and oauth. OpenAI states plainly that ChatGPT cannot present customer-provided mTLS certificates.
Doesn't ChatGPT already use mTLS with MCP servers?
Yes, in the other direction. OpenAI documents that ChatGPT presents an OpenAI-managed client certificate when establishing TLS connections to MCP servers, and tells you to verify that the leaf certificate's SAN dnsName is mtls.prod.connectors.openai.com. That proves the caller is OpenAI's infrastructure, not your user, and you can't substitute your own certificate. OAuth 2.1 still authenticates the person.
Claude Code documents CLAUDE_CODE_CLIENT_CERT. Does that cover MCP servers?
Treat it as unverified for MCP. Claude Code documents CLAUDE_CODE_CLIENT_CERT and CLAUDE_CODE_CLIENT_KEY as enterprise network configuration, read at startup and re-read when settings change, and /status shows an mTLS client cert row once the files load. That page discusses these variables in terms of the connection to the API provider and never mentions MCP, and the documented fields for an HTTP MCP server entry are url, headers, headersHelper, timeout, and alwaysLoad. Test it against your own server before designing around it.
Does mTLS violate the MCP specification?
No. Authorization is OPTIONAL, and HTTP transports SHOULD rather than MUST conform to the OAuth profile, so transport-layer client authentication is out of scope rather than in conflict. What you give up is discovery: nothing advertises that a server expects a certificate, so you configure each caller directly.
Which specification revision applies here?
2026-07-28, the current protocol version. For mTLS it makes no difference. Neither it nor 2025-11-25 describes client certificates, both make authorization OPTIONAL, and both say HTTP transports SHOULD rather than MUST follow the OAuth profile.
Is client certificate authentication the same thing as mTLS?
Yes. mTLS, mutual TLS, two-way SSL, and X.509 client certificate authentication all name the same handshake. It never touches the MCP protocol, so support depends only on whether your SDK lets you supply the HTTP client — which the Go, Python, and TypeScript SDKs all do.
Can mTLS and OAuth be combined?
They sit at different layers, so yes: terminate mTLS at the edge and run the specification's OAuth flow behind it. RFC 8705 goes further and binds an access token to the client's certificate, but the MCP authorization specification's standards list doesn't include RFC 8705, so nothing in MCP asks a client to produce a certificate-bound token.
What happens when a certificate expires?
The handshake fails before any MCP message exists. The specification's error table covers 401, 403, and 400, and a TLS failure becomes none of them, so agents report a transport error and the reason lands in your server's TLS log rather than in the protocol. Short-lived certificates need automated renewal on both ends.
One policy engine for APIs, AI, and MCP
Put your MCP servers behind a gateway that speaks every identity provider, filters tools per role, and logs every call.