mTLS (mutual TLS) authentication for MCP servers

The certificate goes on the HTTP client the transport uses, never in the MCP payload: a tls.Config on an http.Client in Go, an ssl.SSLContext passed as verify in Python, an undici Agent behind a custom fetch in TypeScript. The request itself carries no credential — the server, or the proxy terminating TLS in front of it, knows the caller from the certificate that established the connection. That is also the limit: no chat or desktop MCP client config exposes a certificate field, so mTLS reaches servers from agents you write and from nothing else.

Best for Workload-to-workload calls where both ends are yours and a CA already issues certificates

Specification Transport-layer authentication, outside the specification's OAuth profile — which the specification makes OPTIONAL

Works with Your own agents only; no chat or desktop client config exposes a certificate field