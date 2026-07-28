MCP error My MCP client fails with this error: ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'mcp.server.fastmcp' What it means: Your server code imports `mcp.server.fastmcp`, but the installed `mcp` package is 2.x, where that module no longer exists — so the process dies at import, before it speaks any MCP. Full diagnosis and the per-platform fixes, as agent-readable markdown: https://zuplo.com/learn/mcp/errors/no-module-named-mcp-server-fastmcp.md Please: - Fetch and read that page before changing anything. - Inspect this project to work out what fronts my MCP server — framework, host, and identity provider. The correct fix differs by platform and that page enumerates the branches. - Confirm the diagnosis before editing anything. This check is read-only and changes nothing: # 1. Which mcp is installed, and which module path does it have? python -c " import importlib.metadata as md, importlib.util as iu print('mcp', md.version('mcp')) for name in ('mcp.server.fastmcp', 'mcp.server.mcpserver'): print(name, iu.find_spec(name) is not None) " # 2. Is the standalone fastmcp distribution involved? It is a different # package with a different import root. Not installed is the common # answer and rules it out, so catch rather than traceback. python -c " import importlib.metadata as md try: print('fastmcp', md.version('fastmcp')) except md.PackageNotFoundError: print('fastmcp not installed') " # 3. Which requirement pulled mcp in? uv tree --invert - Apply only the branch that matches my setup. - Re-run the check afterwards to prove the error is gone. Tell me which branch you applied and why. Do not change authentication config unrelated to this error. Copy prompt for your agent Import fails after MCP Python SDK 2.0 The string your client printed ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'mcp.server.fastmcp' Your server code imports mcp.server.fastmcp , but the installed mcp package is 2.x, where that module no longer exists — so the process dies at import, before it speaks any MCP. MCP specification 2026-07-28

Is this you? Your client shows a transport error rather than the traceback, so read the installed version and the module layout directly. Together these separate the three things that look identical from the client's side: the mcp package on 2.x under 1.x-era code, a 1.x pin that never took effect, and the separately published fastmcp package, which is not this problem. Terminal Run this to check — it changes nothing # 1. Which mcp is installed, and which module path does it have? python -c " import importlib.metadata as md, importlib.util as iu print('mcp', md.version('mcp')) for name in ('mcp.server.fastmcp', 'mcp.server.mcpserver'): print(name, iu.find_spec(name) is not None) " # 2. Is the standalone fastmcp distribution involved? It is a different # package with a different import root. Not installed is the common # answer and rules it out, so catch rather than traceback. python -c " import importlib.metadata as md try: print('fastmcp', md.version('fastmcp')) except md.PackageNotFoundError: print('fastmcp not installed') " # 3. Which requirement pulled mcp in? uv tree --invert This error mcp 2.0.0 or later with mcp.server.fastmcp False , while your code still imports it. Step 3 then shows the requirement that let it through, and it is usually not your own — a dependency of a dependency declaring mcp>=1.0.0 resolves the same way. A PackageNotFoundError from step 2 means the standalone fastmcp distribution is not installed, which rules it out. Then the fix is the next section. Working Either mcp 1.x with mcp.server.fastmcp True and mcp.server.mcpserver False , which is the 1.x line your imports expect, or mcp 2.x with those two reversed and code that imports MCPServer . Both are working states. In step 3, the requirement that names mcp carries an upper bound. Then this isn't your problem — try the error reference. 3 other strings clients print for this MCP error -32000: Connection closed

Failed to reconnect to plugin: <plugin> : <server> : -32000

: : -32000 AttributeError: 'Server' object has no attribute 'list_tools' Dotted spans such as <url> are placeholders — your client prints your own value there.

Fix it Decide whether you are staying on 1.x or moving to 2.x; the fix is one line either way. To stay, bound the requirement to mcp>=1.28,<2 and re-resolve, so the lockfile actually moves back. To migrate, change from mcp.server.fastmcp import FastMCP to from mcp.server.mcpserver import MCPServer and rename the constructor call — your decorators keep the same arguments and handler signatures. Have your agent fix this Copy a prompt that sends your coding agent to this page to find and apply the right fix for your project. Copy prompt The cause depends on your platform. Pick yours. Are you pinning or migrating? PT Pin to mcp 1.x MCP Python SDK (migrate to 2.x) FT FastMCP (the standalone package) Something else PT Pin to mcp 1.x If you need the server starting again and are not ready to change code 1 Add the upper bound to the requirement itself, not just to the lockfile. The SDK's migration guide states the rule plainly: "If your package depends on mcp , keep a <2 upper bound until you've migrated." The v2.0.0 release notes give mcp>=1.28,<2 as the worked example. 2 Re-resolve afterwards, because the bound alone does not move an environment that already installed 2.x. Run uv lock and then uv sync , or pip install -e . for a pip project. Confirm you landed on 1.x rather than assuming it. 3 Find the requirement that actually pulled mcp in before you edit anything. uv tree --invert names it, and when the unbounded requirement belongs to a dependency rather than to you, editing your own pyproject.toml changes nothing — pin it in that project, or constrain it from yours. 4 Treat the pin as temporary. The 1.x branch receives security fixes and critical bug fixes only, so the migration is still ahead of you; the pin buys the time to schedule it rather than removing the work. 5 For a launcher you do not control the manifest of, bound it at the launch command. Adding "--with", "mcp<2" to a uvx server's arguments is the documented shape of this workaround, and it can be dropped once the package itself declares the bound. For a pipx install, pipx runpip <venv> install 'mcp<2' does the same to an existing environment. toml toml # pyproject.toml — the bound the SDK's migration guide recommends. dependencies = [ "mcp>=1.28,<2" , ] TOML MCP Python SDK: v1 to v2 migration guide → MCP Python SDK (migrate to 2.x) If you would rather move to the 2.x line than carry a pin 1 Change the import and the class name. FastMCP is now MCPServer , and the migration guide states that "All submodules under mcp.server.fastmcp.* are now under mcp.server.mcpserver.* with the same structure" — so a submodule import is the same rewrite one level deeper. 2 Leave your handlers alone. Under what is unchanged on MCPServer , the guide is explicit: " @mcp.tool() , @mcp.resource() , @mcp.prompt() , and @mcp.completion() take the same arguments and handler signatures as v1." For most servers the whole diff is the import line and the constructor. 3 Set the floor to 2 and keep an upper bound — mcp>=2,<3 — so the next major cannot do this to you again. 4 Expect to serve older clients without configuring anything. The v2.0.0 release notes say v2 "still serves every 2025-era client from the same MCPServer , over Streamable HTTP and stdio, with nothing to configure", so migrating the server does not require your callers to move first. 5 Read the known gaps before you commit to a date. The release notes exclude the tasks extension (SEP-2663) from 2.0.0, and on the client leave out DPoP proof binding (SEP-1932) and the workload-identity jwt-bearer grant. If you depend on one of those, the pin is the better answer this month. python # mcp 2.x. The import root and the class name change; the decorators do not. from mcp.server.mcpserver import MCPServer mcp = MCPServer( "Demo" ) @mcp.tool () def add (a: int , b: int ) -> int : return a + b MCP Python SDK v2.0.0 release notes → FT FastMCP (the standalone package) If your imports read from fastmcp import FastMCP rather than naming mcp 1 Check which FastMCP you have, because there are two and only one is affected. The class this error is about lived at mcp.server.fastmcp inside the mcp package. The separately published fastmcp distribution has its own import root, and a from fastmcp import FastMCP line cannot raise this error. 2 Expect fastmcp 3.x not to drag mcp 2.x in either. On PyPI today, fastmcp 3.4.5 requires fastmcp-slim[client,server]==3.4.5 , whose client and server extras both declare mcp<2.0,>=1.24.0 — already bounded, so a fresh resolve of that line cannot reach 2.x. 3 Look elsewhere in the tree if you see this error in a project that also uses fastmcp . Something else is requiring mcp without a bound; uv tree --invert names it. 4 Know which line is built on SDK v2 before you upgrade to reach it. The fastmcp 4.0.0b1 release, published 2026-07-28, requires mcp>=2.0.0,<3.0.0 and mcp-types>=2.0.0,<3.0.0 , and its notes state that MCP Python SDK v2 "rewrote the protocol layer end to end". It is a beta, so treat it as one. PyPI: fastmcp → Something else This failure has one cause and two exits. An unbounded mcp requirement resolved to 2.x under code written for 1.x, so either bound the requirement below 2 and re-resolve, or move the import to mcp.server.mcpserver and the class to MCPServer . Establish which requirement pulled mcp in first: when it belongs to a dependency rather than to your project, the pin has to go where that requirement is declared, or be applied as a constraint from yours. Check the version before you debug anything else in the launch path — the process dies at import, so a token, a wrapper script, or a transport setting cannot be the cause no matter how recently you touched it.

Why it happens MCP Python SDK 2.0.0, published 2026-07-28, moved every submodule under mcp.server.fastmcp.* to mcp.server.mcpserver.* and renamed the FastMCP class to MCPServer . Its release notes state that pip install mcp now installs 2.x. So a project that declared mcp>=1.0.0 or mcp>=1.28.1 with no upper bound resolves straight through a breaking major the first time anything re-resolves. That is why the failure looks intermittent and machine-specific when it is neither: a warm cache keeps working, and the next lock refresh, fresh clone, or container build breaks. The 1.x line is maintenance-only — the release notes say it "will only receive security fixes from now on" and lives on the v1.x branch. The same resolution breaks servers built on the low-level API with a different string: those raise AttributeError: 'Server' object has no attribute 'list_tools' from the decorator call instead of failing the import. The exchange MCP client Claude Code, VS Code

Server process your MCP server

Package index PyPI This is the whole cause, and it is not in your repository. The requirement was already unbounded; 2.0.0 becoming the newest release is what changed. 1 Server process → to Package index resolve mcp>=1.28.1 no upper bound declared 2 Package index → to Server process mcp 2.0.0 published 2026-07-28 The process exits before the first MCP message, so the client has no protocol error to report — only that the transport closed. The traceback is on the subprocess stderr. 3 MCP client → to Server process spawn stdio subprocess uvx your-mcp-server 4 ↻ Inside Server process import mcp.server.fastmcp (this step fails) module removed in 2.0.0 Flow stops here The MCP server's dependency resolution asks the package index for a requirement declared as mcp>=1.28.1 with no upper bound, and the index returns mcp 2.0.0, published on 2026-07-28. The MCP client then spawns the server as a stdio subprocess, and the process dies importing mcp.server.fastmcp, a module 2.0.0 removed. The client never receives a single MCP message, so it can only report a transport error.