On this page
Import fails after MCP Python SDK 2.0
Your server code imports
mcp.server.fastmcp, but the installed
mcp package is 2.x, where that module no longer exists — so the process dies at import, before it speaks any MCP.
- MCP specification
- 2026-07-28
Is this you?
Your client shows a transport error rather than the traceback, so read the installed version and the module layout directly. Together these separate the three things that look identical from the client's side: the
mcp package on 2.x under 1.x-era code, a 1.x pin that never took effect, and the separately published
fastmcp package, which is not this problem.
# 1. Which mcp is installed, and which module path does it have?
python -c "
import importlib.metadata as md, importlib.util as iu
print('mcp', md.version('mcp'))
for name in ('mcp.server.fastmcp', 'mcp.server.mcpserver'):
print(name, iu.find_spec(name) is not None)
"
# 2. Is the standalone fastmcp distribution involved? It is a different
# package with a different import root. Not installed is the common
# answer and rules it out, so catch rather than traceback.
python -c "
import importlib.metadata as md
try:
print('fastmcp', md.version('fastmcp'))
except md.PackageNotFoundError:
print('fastmcp not installed')
"
# 3. Which requirement pulled mcp in?
uv tree --invert
- This error
mcp 2.0.0or later with
mcp.server.fastmcp False, while your code still imports it. Step 3 then shows the requirement that let it through, and it is usually not your own — a dependency of a dependency declaring
mcp>=1.0.0resolves the same way. A
PackageNotFoundErrorfrom step 2 means the standalone
fastmcpdistribution is not installed, which rules it out.
- Then the fix is the next section.
- Working
- Either
mcp 1.xwith
mcp.server.fastmcp Trueand
mcp.server.mcpserver False, which is the 1.x line your imports expect, or
mcp 2.xwith those two reversed and code that imports
MCPServer. Both are working states. In step 3, the requirement that names
mcpcarries an upper bound.
- Then this isn't your problem — try the error reference.
3 other strings clients print for this
- MCP error -32000: Connection closed
- Failed to reconnect to plugin:<plugin>:<server>: -32000
- AttributeError: 'Server' object has no attribute 'list_tools'
Dotted spans such as <url> are placeholders — your client prints your own value there.
Fix it
Decide whether you are staying on 1.x or moving to 2.x; the fix is one line either way. To stay, bound the requirement to
mcp>=1.28,<2 and re-resolve, so the lockfile actually moves back. To migrate, change
from mcp.server.fastmcp import FastMCP to
from mcp.server.mcpserver import MCPServer and rename the constructor call — your decorators keep the same arguments and handler signatures.
Have your agent fix this
Copy a prompt that sends your coding agent to this page to find and apply the right fix for your project.
The cause depends on your platform. Pick yours.
Are you pinning or migrating?
Pin to mcp 1.x
If you need the server starting again and are not ready to change code
- 1 Add the upper bound to the requirement itself, not just to the lockfile. The SDK's migration guide states the rule plainly: "If your package depends on
mcp, keep a
<2upper bound until you've migrated." The v2.0.0 release notes give
mcp>=1.28,<2as the worked example.
- 2 Re-resolve afterwards, because the bound alone does not move an environment that already installed 2.x. Run
uv lockand then
uv sync, or
pip install -e .for a pip project. Confirm you landed on 1.x rather than assuming it.
- 3 Find the requirement that actually pulled
mcpin before you edit anything.
uv tree --invertnames it, and when the unbounded requirement belongs to a dependency rather than to you, editing your own
pyproject.tomlchanges nothing — pin it in that project, or constrain it from yours.
- 4 Treat the pin as temporary. The 1.x branch receives security fixes and critical bug fixes only, so the migration is still ahead of you; the pin buys the time to schedule it rather than removing the work.
- 5 For a launcher you do not control the manifest of, bound it at the launch command. Adding
"--with", "mcp<2"to a
uvxserver's arguments is the documented shape of this workaround, and it can be dropped once the package itself declares the bound. For a
pipxinstall,
pipx runpip <venv> install 'mcp<2'does the same to an existing environment.
# pyproject.toml — the bound the SDK's migration guide recommends.
dependencies = [
"mcp>=1.28,<2",
]
MCP Python SDK (migrate to 2.x)
If you would rather move to the 2.x line than carry a pin
- 1 Change the import and the class name.
FastMCPis now
MCPServer, and the migration guide states that "All submodules under
mcp.server.fastmcp.*are now under
mcp.server.mcpserver.*with the same structure" — so a submodule import is the same rewrite one level deeper.
- 2 Leave your handlers alone. Under what is unchanged on
MCPServer, the guide is explicit: "
@mcp.tool(),
@mcp.resource(),
@mcp.prompt(), and
@mcp.completion()take the same arguments and handler signatures as v1." For most servers the whole diff is the import line and the constructor.
- 3 Set the floor to 2 and keep an upper bound —
mcp>=2,<3— so the next major cannot do this to you again.
- 4 Expect to serve older clients without configuring anything. The v2.0.0 release notes say v2 "still serves every 2025-era client from the same
MCPServer, over Streamable HTTP and stdio, with nothing to configure", so migrating the server does not require your callers to move first.
- 5 Read the known gaps before you commit to a date. The release notes exclude the tasks extension (SEP-2663) from 2.0.0, and on the client leave out DPoP proof binding (SEP-1932) and the workload-identity
jwt-bearergrant. If you depend on one of those, the pin is the better answer this month.
# mcp 2.x. The import root and the class name change; the decorators do not.
from mcp.server.mcpserver import MCPServer
mcp = MCPServer("Demo")
@mcp.tool()
def add(a: int, b: int) -> int:
return a + b
FastMCP (the standalone package)
If your imports read
from fastmcp import FastMCP rather than naming
mcp
- 1 Check which FastMCP you have, because there are two and only one is affected. The class this error is about lived at
mcp.server.fastmcpinside the
mcppackage. The separately published
fastmcpdistribution has its own import root, and a
from fastmcp import FastMCPline cannot raise this error.
- 2 Expect
fastmcp3.x not to drag
mcp2.x in either. On PyPI today,
fastmcp3.4.5 requires
fastmcp-slim[client,server]==3.4.5, whose
clientand
serverextras both declare
mcp<2.0,>=1.24.0— already bounded, so a fresh resolve of that line cannot reach 2.x.
- 3 Look elsewhere in the tree if you see this error in a project that also uses
fastmcp. Something else is requiring
mcpwithout a bound;
uv tree --invertnames it.
- 4 Know which line is built on SDK v2 before you upgrade to reach it. The
fastmcp4.0.0b1 release, published 2026-07-28, requires
mcp>=2.0.0,<3.0.0and
mcp-types>=2.0.0,<3.0.0, and its notes state that MCP Python SDK v2 "rewrote the protocol layer end to end". It is a beta, so treat it as one.
Something else
This failure has one cause and two exits. An unbounded
mcp requirement resolved to 2.x under code written for 1.x, so either bound the requirement below 2 and re-resolve, or move the import to
mcp.server.mcpserver and the class to
MCPServer. Establish which requirement pulled
mcp in first: when it belongs to a dependency rather than to your project, the pin has to go where that requirement is declared, or be applied as a constraint from yours. Check the version before you debug anything else in the launch path — the process dies at import, so a token, a wrapper script, or a transport setting cannot be the cause no matter how recently you touched it.
Why it happens
MCP Python SDK 2.0.0, published 2026-07-28, moved every submodule under
mcp.server.fastmcp.* to
mcp.server.mcpserver.* and renamed the
FastMCP class to
MCPServer. Its release notes state that
pip install mcp now installs 2.x.
So a project that declared
mcp>=1.0.0 or
mcp>=1.28.1 with no upper bound resolves straight through a breaking major the first time anything re-resolves. That is why the failure looks intermittent and machine-specific when it is neither: a warm cache keeps working, and the next lock refresh, fresh clone, or container build breaks.
The 1.x line is maintenance-only — the release notes say it "will only receive security fixes from now on" and lives on the
v1.x branch.
The same resolution breaks servers built on the low-level API with a different string: those raise
AttributeError: 'Server' object has no attribute 'list_tools' from the decorator call instead of failing the import.
The exchange
A version bound got the process to start; nothing about who may call it is in the SDK.
-
The server starts. What stops an unauthenticated caller reaching it?
-
mcp-oauth-inbound
The route in front of it: the gateway acts as the OAuth 2.1 resource server and authorization server, delegating browser login to an OIDC provider, so the server process never implements a token flow.
-
Which of our tools can a caller that did authenticate actually call?
-
mcp-capability-filter-inbound
The ones the route allows and no others: anything outside its allowlist is refused with
MethodNotFoundbefore the request reaches your handler, and
accessControl.mode: rolesAndGroupsnarrows the list per caller.
-
An agent is looping on one tool. Can we cap it before it costs us?
-
rate-limit-inbound
Yes — per caller, on the route: the looping client runs out of its own budget without the tool being taken away from everyone else.
-
After the next SDK bump, which callers stopped succeeding?
-
capability_invocation
Each tool call emits its own event with the caller, the capability, and the outcome, so a regression resolves to a named tool rather than to a drop in traffic.
All of these attach to one MCP route's
policies.inbound — the same policy engine on the way in and on the way out. Your MCP server keeps
the code and the authentication it has today.
Stop debugging auth on every MCP server
A gateway in front of your MCP servers handles discovery, audience binding, and token validation once — for every server and every client.