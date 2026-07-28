# 1. Does the server still return the tool? Read the raw response.

curl -sS -X POST https://your-server.example.com/mcp \

-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \

-H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \

-H 'MCP-Protocol-Version: 2026-07-28' \

-H 'Mcp-Method: tools/list' \

-d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"tools/list","params":{"_meta":{

"io.modelcontextprotocol/protocolVersion":"2026-07-28",

"io.modelcontextprotocol/clientCapabilities":{}}}}' \

-o tools.json

jq -r '.result.tools[].name' tools.json

# 2. Where is every annotation declared? Print the schema path of each one.

# A valid path alternates `properties` and a property name all the way

# down; anything else in the path is the reason the tool was dropped.

jq -r '.result.tools[]

| .name as $n

| [.inputSchema | paths | select(.[-1] == "x-mcp-header")]