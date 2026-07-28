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Current as of MCP 2026-07-28

MCP glossary

39 terms from MCP authentication and the protocol itself, each defined against the RFC or specification section it comes from, and marked where the 2026-07-28 revision changed it.

Index

Jump to a term

Disambiguation

Pairs that get mixed up

Each of these is two things, and knowing which one you have is usually the whole diagnosis.

PRM versus ASM
Two different documents, published by two different parties. The resource says which authorization servers can issue tokens for it; the authorization server says where its own endpoints are.
DCR versus CIMD
Both get a client an identity with no human involved. DCR stores a registration at the authorization server; CIMD uses an HTTPS URL as the client ID and is fetched on demand, so nothing is stored and the ID is portable.
Resource indicators versus Audience
The resource parameter is what the client asks for; the audience is what the issued token carries and what the server checks. An identity provider that ignores resource still issues a token — with the wrong audience.
Mcp-Session-Id versus Statelessness
Not a rename. Protocol-level sessions were deleted, so state that has to outlive a request is now an explicit handle passed in tool arguments rather than a header the transport tracks.
4 terms

Discovery

How a client finds out where to authenticate, starting from a 401 it did not expect.

Authorization server metadata

ASM #

Also written: authorization server metadata · RFC 8414 · oauth-authorization-server · AS metadata · ASM

A JSON document, published by an authorization server, that lists its endpoints and capabilities: issuer, authorization_endpoint, token_endpoint, scopes_supported, and which registration mechanisms it supports. RFC 8414 defines it and its well-known URI. An MCP authorization server must publish either this document or an OpenID Connect discovery document, and MCP clients must support both.

Where you meet it

A client reads it after protected resource metadata told it which authorization server to use. It is a different document from protected resource metadata, published by a different party, and confusing the two is a common reason a discovery chain looks configured but fails. The issuer in the document must be identical to the issuer identifier used to build the well-known URL, and a client must not use metadata where the two differ.

Source: RFC 8414, Section 3 MCP 2026-07-28: Authorization Server Metadata Discovery
On this site: Failed to fetch authorization server metadata
Read next: PRM DCR CIMD

Protected resource metadata

PRM #

Also written: PRM · protected resource metadata · RFC 9728 · oauth-protected-resource · resource metadata

A JSON document, published by a protected resource, that names the authorization servers able to issue tokens for it. RFC 9728 defines the document and the /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource URI it is served from. An MCP server must implement it, and an MCP client must use it to find the authorization server.

Where you meet it

It is the document a client fetches after a 401, using the resource_metadata URI from the WWW-Authenticate challenge. The well-known string is inserted between the host and the path, so an endpoint at https://example.com/public/mcp publishes metadata at https://example.com/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/public/mcp. When the client reached the document through a resource_metadata URI, the resource value inside it must be identical to the URL the client actually dialed, and a client must not use the data if the two differ.

Source: RFC 9728, Section 3 MCP 2026-07-28: Authorization Server Discovery
On this site: 401 without a WWW-Authenticate header OAuth 2.1 authentication for MCP servers
Read next: ASM WWW-Authenticate Resource indicators

server/discover

New in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: server/discover · DiscoverResult · mcp discover method · supportedVersions

A method that returns a server's supported protocol versions, capabilities, and identity in a single request. Servers must implement it. Clients may call it before anything else, but are not required to: a client can send any request and handle an UnsupportedProtocolVersionError instead.

Added in this revision, and servers must implement it. It replaces the up-front capability exchange the removed initialize handshake used to perform.

Where you meet it

On stdio it is also the backward-compatibility probe — a client that must work against both modern and handshake-era servers sends server/discover first, and treats any error that is not a recognized modern error as evidence of a legacy server.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: server/discover
Read next: initialize handshake MCP-Protocol-Version _meta

WWW-Authenticate

#

Also written: WWW-Authenticate · www authenticate header · 401 challenge · resource_metadata · Bearer challenge

The HTTP response header field a server uses to challenge a client for credentials, defined by RFC 9110 and given its Bearer-scheme parameters by RFC 6750. In MCP it carries the resource_metadata parameter pointing at the server's protected resource metadata document, and the MCP specification says servers should also include a scope parameter naming the scopes the request needs.

Where you meet it

It is the one header that turns an opaque 401 into a discoverable login. A server that returns 401 with no challenge leaves every compliant client with nothing to act on, which is the highest-traffic failure in the error library.

Source: RFC 9110, Section 11.6.1 MCP 2026-07-28: Scope Selection Strategy
On this site: 401 without a WWW-Authenticate header 302 redirect instead of 401
Read next: PRM Scope
10 terms

Transport and headers

How MCP messages travel, and the headers the 2026-07-28 revision added, changed, or dropped.

HTTP+SSE transport

Deprecated in 2025-03-26 #

Also written: HTTP+SSE · HTTP with SSE · SSE transport · old MCP transport · 2024-11-05 transport

The original two-endpoint HTTP transport from the 2024-11-05 revision: the client opened an SSE stream with GET and posted messages to a separate endpoint the stream advertised. Streamable HTTP replaced it.

Deprecated since 2025-03-26 and classified Deprecated under the feature lifecycle policy. New implementations should not adopt it; migrate to Streamable HTTP.

Where you meet it

You still meet it in older servers and in client fallback code. A modern client detects it by attempting a modern POST first and only opening a GET stream if the failure body is not a recognized modern JSON-RPC error.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: HTTP+SSE Transport (2024-11-05)
Read next: Streamable HTTP Deprecated, Removed, and Active

Mcp-Method

New in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: Mcp-Method · mcp method header · mirrored headers

An HTTP header mirroring the JSON-RPC method field of the request body, required on all Streamable HTTP POST requests. The transport mirrors body fields into headers so that intermediaries can route and inspect requests without parsing the body.

Added in this revision and required for compliance.

Where you meet it

A proxy that strips unknown headers will break a compliant client, because the server must reject a request whose required headers are missing with 400 Bad Request and -32020.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Standard Request Headers
Read next: Mcp-Name MCP-Protocol-Version MCP error codes

Mcp-Name

New in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: Mcp-Name · mcp name header · tool name header

An HTTP header mirroring params.name or params.uri from the request body, required on tools/call, resources/read, and prompts/get requests. A server that processes the body must reject a request whose header does not match the body value.

Added in this revision and required for compliance on the three named methods.

Where you meet it

It is what lets a gateway rate-limit or route by tool name without reading the payload. A value that is not plain ASCII is carried in a Base64 sentinel form, =?base64?VALUE?=, which an intermediary must decode before comparing it to the body.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Standard Request Headers
Read next: Mcp-Method x-mcp-header MCP error codes

MCP-Protocol-Version

#

Also written: MCP-Protocol-Version · protocol version header · mcp protocol version · unsupported protocol version

The HTTP header that carries the protocol version on every Streamable HTTP POST, for example MCP-Protocol-Version: 2026-07-28. Its value must match the io.modelcontextprotocol/protocolVersion field in the request body's _meta. A mismatch is rejected with 400 Bad Request and a HeaderMismatch error; an unsupported version is rejected with 400 and UnsupportedProtocolVersionError.

Where you meet it

It is also the header an intermediary has to check before it trusts any of the other mirrored headers. The specification says an intermediary enforcing policy on mirrored headers should reject a request whose version is older than the one requiring header-body validation, rather than trust an unvalidated value.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Protocol Version Header
Read next: Mcp-Method _meta MCP error codes server/discover

Mcp-Session-Id

Removed in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: Mcp-Session-Id · mcp session id header · MCP session · no valid session ID provided

The HTTP header that carried a protocol-level session identifier in the 2025-03-26 through 2025-11-25 revisions. A server minted it, the client echoed it on later requests, and HTTP DELETE ended the session. The 2026-07-28 revision removed protocol-level sessions and this header with them.

Deleted from this revision as a breaking change, not deprecated first — so it is absent rather than scheduled for removal.

Where you meet it

A server on the current revision must ignore an Mcp-Session-Id header it receives, and must not mint or echo session IDs. If you are following a tutorial that tells you to send one, the tutorial predates July 2026. State that has to survive across calls is now passed as an explicit server-minted handle in ordinary tool arguments.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Earlier Streamable HTTP Revisions
Read next: Statelessness Streamable HTTP Deprecated, Removed, and Active

Statelessness

New in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: stateless · statelessness · stateless MCP · sessions removed · MCP is stateless

MCP is a stateless protocol as of the 2026-07-28 revision. Servers must not rely on prior requests over the same connection to establish context, and cross-request state must be referenced by an explicit identifier the client passes on each request. As the specification puts it, an open connection, such as a stdio process, is not a conversation or session.

Introduced in this revision (SEP-2567, SEP-2575). Earlier revisions were session-oriented.

Where you meet it

This is what removed sessions, the initialize handshake, and stream resumability all at once, and it is why sticky routing is no longer a requirement in front of an MCP server. A client may interleave unrelated requests on one transport, and a server must not read connection identity as conversation identity.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Statelessness
Read next: Mcp-Session-Id initialize handshake subscriptions/listen

stdio

#

Also written: stdio · standard input output transport · local MCP server

The transport in which the client launches the MCP server as a subprocess and the two exchange newline-delimited JSON-RPC messages over the subprocess's standard input and output. The server must not write anything to stdout that is not a valid MCP message; stderr is free for logging.

Where you meet it

It is how a local MCP server runs inside an editor or desktop client. The MCP authorization specification does not apply here — stdio implementations should not follow it, and should take credentials from the environment instead.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: stdio
Read next: Streamable HTTP Statelessness

Streamable HTTP

Changed in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: Streamable HTTP · streamable http transport · MCP endpoint · remote MCP transport

The HTTP transport for MCP, introduced in the 2025-03-26 revision. A server exposes one HTTP endpoint that accepts POST, and the client sends every JSON-RPC request or notification as its own POST. The server answers each one with either a single JSON object or a Server-Sent Events stream scoped to that request.

This revision removed the GET stream endpoint and protocol-level sessions, and stopped servers sending their own JSON-RPC requests on a stream.

Where you meet it

It is the transport every remote MCP server uses, and the one every authorization question applies to. Clients must send an Accept header listing both application/json and text/event-stream.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Streamable HTTP
On this site: Works in Claude Code but not claude.ai
Read next: stdio HTTP+SSE transport Mcp-Session-Id subscriptions/listen

subscriptions/listen

New in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: subscriptions/listen · resources/subscribe · MCP notifications stream · subscriptionId

A long-lived request that opens a server-to-client notification stream filtered to the event types the client names. It replaces the resources/subscribe RPC and the HTTP GET endpoint of earlier revisions. A client opts in to specific types, and the server must not send a type the client did not request.

Added in this revision, replacing resources/subscribe, resources/unsubscribe, and the GET stream.

Where you meet it

Its state is scoped to the request, not the connection, so it does not reintroduce sessions. Request-scoped notifications such as notifications/progress do not travel on the listen stream — they flow on the response stream of the request they belong to.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Subscriptions
Read next: Statelessness Streamable HTTP Resource indicators

x-mcp-header

New in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: x-mcp-header · Mcp-Param · custom headers from tool parameters · tool parameter header

An extension property a server puts on a parameter inside a tool's inputSchema to have the client mirror that parameter's value into an HTTP header named Mcp-Param-{Name}. Using it is optional for servers; supporting it is mandatory for clients on Streamable HTTP.

Added in this revision. Clients on other transports may ignore the annotation entirely.

Where you meet it

The constraints are strict and the penalty is silent: the annotated property must be reachable through properties keys alone, must be a string, integer, or boolean, and a client must reject a tool definition that breaks any of the rules by excluding that tool from tools/list. One malformed annotation makes a single tool disappear with only a client-side warning.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Custom Headers from Tool Parameters
Read next: Mcp-Name Tool
4 terms

Credentials and registration

How a client obtains a client identity and an access token before it calls anything.

Client ID Metadata Documents

CIMD New in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: CIMD · client ID metadata document · client_id_metadata_document_supported · URL client_id · DCR replacement

A registration mechanism in which the client's client_id is an HTTPS URL that resolves to a JSON document of its own metadata, so the authorization server fetches the client's details on demand instead of storing a registration. The client_id URL must use the https scheme, must contain a path component, and the client_id inside the document must match the URL exactly.

MCP clients and authorization servers should support it. Two sources differ on the revision: the MCP specification normatively cites draft-ietf-oauth-client-id-metadata-document-00, while the IETF draft reached -02 on July 6, 2026. It is a draft either way, not a published RFC.

Where you meet it

It is the migration target for DCR and the mechanism MCP names for the common case where client and server have no prior relationship. An authorization server advertises support with client_id_metadata_document_supported: true in its metadata, and CIMD client IDs are portable across authorization servers because nothing is registered anywhere.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Client ID Metadata Documents draft-ietf-oauth-client-id-metadata-document-02, Section 4
On this site: Dynamic Client Registration not supported
Read next: DCR ASM

Dynamic Client Registration

DCR Deprecated in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: DCR · dynamic client registration · RFC 7591 · registration_endpoint · dynamic client registration not supported

A protocol, defined by RFC 7591, that lets a client register itself with an authorization server over HTTP and receive a client_id back, with no human in the loop. The authorization server advertises support by publishing a registration_endpoint in its metadata. MCP clients and authorization servers may support it.

Deprecated, not removed: it stays in the specification for backward compatibility with authorization servers that do not support Client ID Metadata Documents, and is eligible for removal no earlier than the first revision on or after 2027-07-28.

Where you meet it

Many enterprise identity providers do not offer it, which is why MCP integrations stall before the login screen. It is deprecated in favor of Client ID Metadata Documents, but it is still available and still the fallback when an authorization server has no CIMD support. Since 2026-07-28 an MCP client must send an appropriate application_type when it registers — a field OpenID Connect Dynamic Client Registration 1.0 defines, not RFC 7591 — because omitting it defaults to web under OIDC and collides with a native redirect URI.

Source: RFC 7591, Section 3 MCP 2026-07-28: Dynamic Client Registration
On this site: Dynamic Client Registration not supported
Read next: CIMD ASM Deprecated, Removed, and Active

Identity Assertion JWT Authorization Grant

ID-JAG Outside the specification #

Also written: ID-JAG · identity assertion JWT authorization grant · Cross-App Access · XAA · urn:ietf:params:oauth:token-type:id-jag · identity chaining

An IETF draft profile of the JWT authorization grant that gives a client delegated access to a resource in another trust domain on behalf of a user, without a separate user-approval step at that domain's authorization server. The client first exchanges its token at the shared identity provider for an ID-JAG, requesting requested_token_type=urn:ietf:params:oauth:token-type:id-jag, then redeems that grant at the resource's own authorization server using grant_type=urn:ietf:params:oauth:grant-type:jwt-bearer.

An IETF Internet-Draft at revision -04, not a published RFC, and not referenced by the MCP specification. Vendors ship it ahead of both.

Where you meet it

The draft itself names the pattern Cross-App Access (XAA), describing it as the application-ecosystem name and explicitly informal — so XAA is the pattern and ID-JAG is the artifact, not two competing grant types. It is the standards-track answer to one enterprise agent needing access to another vendor's API through the identity provider both already trust for single sign-on.

Source: draft-ietf-oauth-identity-assertion-authz-grant-04, Section 3 draft-ietf-oauth-identity-assertion-authz-grant-04, Section 2.2
Read next: Token exchange Official extension Audience

Proof Key for Code Exchange

PKCE #

Also written: PKCE · proof key for code exchange · RFC 7636 · code_challenge · code_verifier · S256

An extension to the OAuth authorization code flow that stops a stolen authorization code from being redeemed by anyone else. The client generates a random code_verifier, sends its transformed code_challenge on the authorization request, and presents the original verifier at the token endpoint. OAuth 2.1, which MCP requires, makes PKCE mandatory for the authorization code grant.

Where you meet it

The registered code_challenge_method values are plain and S256, where S256 is BASE64URL-ENCODE(SHA256(ASCII(code_verifier))). RFC 7636 says a client capable of S256 must use it, and plain is only for clients that cannot compute a SHA-256. Every MCP client that runs the OAuth flow itself does this unprompted, so PKCE usually surfaces only when an authorization server rejects the method.

Source: RFC 7636, Section 4.2
On this site: OAuth 2.1 authentication for MCP servers
Read next: CIMD Issuer identification
7 terms

Authorization and tokens

What a server checks on the token it receives, and what it must refuse to do with it.

Audience

#

Also written: audience · aud claim · aud · token audience · audience validation failed

The party a token is intended for. In a JWT this is the aud claim, which RFC 7519 defines as identifying the recipients that the JWT is intended for; where the claim is present, a recipient that does not identify itself in it must reject the token. MCP servers must validate that an access token was issued specifically for them as the intended audience.

Where you meet it

Audience binding is what stops a token minted for one MCP server from working on another. It is the check that fails when an identity provider ignored the resource parameter and issued a token audienced at itself, or at your API rather than your MCP server.

Source: RFC 7519, Section 4.1.3 MCP 2026-07-28: Token Handling
On this site: Token audience validation failed
Read next: Resource indicators Token passthrough Token exchange

Issuer identification

Changed in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: iss · iss parameter · RFC 9207 · authorization_response_iss_parameter_supported · mix-up attack

RFC 9207 adds an iss parameter to the OAuth authorization response so a client can tell which authorization server issued the code it just received, and an authorization_response_iss_parameter_supported metadata flag to advertise it. MCP authorization servers should include iss, and clients must validate a present iss against the issuer they recorded from validated metadata before sending the code to any token endpoint.

This revision made client-side validation of a present iss a MUST (SEP-2468), and says a future revision is expected to upgrade server inclusion from SHOULD to MUST.

Where you meet it

It defends against mix-up attacks, where a client that talks to more than one authorization server is tricked into sending a code or token to the wrong one. A client that uses only one authorization server is not vulnerable. The validation applies to error responses too: on a mismatch the client must not act on or display error or error_description.

Source: RFC 9207, Section 2 MCP 2026-07-28: Authorization Response Validation
On this site: OAuth 2.1 authentication for MCP servers
Read next: ASM PKCE

OPTIONAL authorization

#

Also written: authorization is optional · MCP API key auth · custom header auth MCP · is API key authentication allowed in MCP · out of scope

The MCP specification states that authorization is OPTIONAL for implementations, and that HTTP-based implementations SHOULD — not MUST — conform to its OAuth profile when they do support it. stdio implementations should not follow the profile at all, and should take credentials from the environment instead.

Where you meet it

So an MCP server behind an API key or a custom header is outside the specification's OAuth profile, not in violation of it. That distinction matters because most working servers are configured that way, and the tradeoff is real rather than moral: only the OAuth profile gets a server into a connector directory, because that is the only credential a client you do not control knows how to obtain.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Protocol Requirements
On this site: API key authentication for MCP servers MCP authentication methods
Read next: WWW-Authenticate stdio Token passthrough

Resource indicators

#

Also written: resource indicators · RFC 8707 · resource parameter · resource indicator missing or unknown · canonical server URI

RFC 8707 defines a resource request parameter that names the target service a token is being requested for, so the authorization server can audience-restrict the token it issues. MCP clients must send it on both the authorization request and the token request, must set it to the MCP server they intend to call, and must send it whether or not the authorization server supports it.

Where you meet it

The value is the MCP server's canonical URI: an absolute URI with no fragment, such as https://mcp.example.com/mcp. Several identity providers ignore resource and expect the audience some other way, which is where audience mismatches begin. An authorization server that rejects the value returns invalid_target.

Source: RFC 8707, Section 2 MCP 2026-07-28: Resource Parameter Implementation
On this site: Resource indicator missing or unknown
Read next: Audience PRM Token passthrough

Scope

#

Also written: scope · scopes_supported · insufficient_scope · 403 insufficient scope · step-up authorization

The OAuth mechanism for expressing what an access token is allowed to do. When a token is valid but lacks the permission a request needs, the server should return 403 Forbidden with a WWW-Authenticate challenge carrying error="insufficient_scope" and a scope parameter naming the scopes the operation requires.

Where you meet it

The client then runs a step-up authorization flow, requesting the union of the scopes it already asked for and the ones in the challenge, so previously granted permissions are not lost. A server should put every scope the operation needs into one challenge — challenging for one scope at a time forces a round trip per scope.

Source: RFC 6750, Section 3.1 MCP 2026-07-28: Scope Challenge Handling
On this site: 401 without a WWW-Authenticate header
Read next: WWW-Authenticate Audience

Token exchange

#

Also written: token exchange · RFC 8693 · urn:ietf:params:oauth:grant-type:token-exchange · subject_token · delegation · impersonation

An OAuth grant, defined by RFC 8693, in which a client presents one token and receives a different one with a different audience, subject, or scope. The grant_type is urn:ietf:params:oauth:grant-type:token-exchange, the incoming token goes in subject_token, and an optional actor_token names the party acting on the subject's behalf.

Where you meet it

It is the correct answer to "my MCP server needs to call a downstream API as the user" — the alternative, forwarding the incoming token, is forbidden. RFC 8693 distinguishes delegation, where the acting party keeps its own identity, from impersonation, where it takes on the subject's.

Source: RFC 8693, Section 2.1 RFC 8693, Section 1.1 (delegation versus impersonation)
On this site: Machine-to-machine MCP authentication
Read next: Token passthrough Audience ID-JAG

Token passthrough

#

Also written: token passthrough · token pass-through · forwarding access tokens · confused deputy

The anti-pattern in which an MCP server accepts a token from a client without validating that it was issued to the MCP server, then passes it through to a downstream API. The specification forbids both halves: MCP servers must only accept tokens that are valid for use with their own resources and must not accept or transit any other tokens, and a server calling an upstream API must not pass through the token it received from the client.

Where you meet it

It is the shortcut that makes a demo work and an audit fail, because it destroys the audience binding every other control depends on and can turn the server into a confused deputy — the downstream API trusts the token as if the MCP server had issued or validated it. To reach a downstream API with a different audience, exchange the token rather than forwarding it.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Token Handling MCP 2026-07-28: Security Best Practices, Token Passthrough
On this site: Token audience validation failed
Read next: Audience Token exchange Resource indicators
10 terms

Protocol surface

The primitives a server exposes, the shape of a result, and the error codes MCP defines.

Elicitation

Changed in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: elicitation · elicitation/create · ElicitResult · form mode · url mode

The mechanism by which a server asks for additional information from the user, through the client, while a request is in flight. It has two modes: form mode, where the client renders a schema-validated form and sees the answer, and URL mode, where the user is sent out of band so the data never passes through the client.

The feature remains, but its delivery moved to MRTR. URL mode dates from 2025-11-25; the notifications/elicitation/complete message and elicitationId from that revision were removed.

Where you meet it

Since 2026-07-28 an elicitation arrives inside an InputRequiredResult rather than as a request the server pushes. Servers must not use form mode to ask for passwords, API keys, access tokens, or payment credentials.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Elicitation
Read next: MRTR Sampling

initialize handshake

Removed in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: initialize · notifications/initialized · initialize handshake · MCP handshake · initialize request

The opening exchange of every MCP revision up to 2025-11-25: the client sent an initialize request carrying its protocol version and capabilities, the server replied with its own, and the client confirmed with a notifications/initialized. The 2026-07-28 revision removed it. Version, identity, and capabilities now travel in the _meta field of every request.

Deleted from this revision as a breaking change (SEP-2575), not deprecated first. SDKs may still expose an initialize() call, so check your SDK version before changing working code.

Where you meet it

This is why almost every MCP tutorial written before July 2026 no longer describes the wire. A modern-only server that receives initialize should name the protocol versions it supports in the error it returns, because a handshake-era client has no way to fall forward and that message may be the only diagnostic a user sees.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Versioning and Compatibility
Read next: _meta server/discover Statelessness

MCP error codes

Changed in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: MCP error codes · -32020 · -32021 · -32022 · -32002 · -32042 · HeaderMismatch · MissingRequiredClientCapability · UnsupportedProtocolVersion

MCP partitions the JSON-RPC implementation-defined error range: -32000 to -32019 is legacy, allocated by implementations before the policy existed, and -32020 to -32099 is reserved for the specification. Three codes are currently defined: -32020 HeaderMismatch, -32021 MissingRequiredClientCapability, and -32022 UnsupportedProtocolVersion.

This revision renumbered all three defined codes from the legacy range and retired -32002 and -32042.

Where you meet it

Two codes are retired. -32002 (resource not found) is replaced by -32602, though clients should still accept -32002 from older servers, and -32042 (URL elicitation required) existed only in 2025-11-25. Implementations of this revision must not emit either. Errors purely local to an implementation, such as an SDK request timeout, are not assigned codes by the specification at all — so a string like MCP error -32001: Request timed out is not a protocol error.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Error Codes
On this site: MCP error reference
Read next: MCP-Protocol-Version Mcp-Method _meta

_meta

Changed in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: _meta · io.modelcontextprotocol/protocolVersion · clientCapabilities · clientInfo · serverInfo · meta field

A reserved field on MCP requests, results, and notifications that carries metadata rather than payload. Since 2026-07-28 it is where each request declares what the removed handshake used to establish. Exactly two keys are required on every request — io.modelcontextprotocol/protocolVersion and io.modelcontextprotocol/clientCapabilities — while io.modelcontextprotocol/clientInfo on requests and io.modelcontextprotocol/serverInfo on results are both a SHOULD.

This revision made _meta load-bearing: it now carries per-request version and capability declarations, and extension identifiers follow its key naming rules.

Where you meet it

A request missing a required _meta field is malformed: the server must reject it with -32602 and, on HTTP, 400 Bad Request. Any prefix whose second label is modelcontextprotocol or mcp is reserved, so com.mcp.tools/ is reserved and com.example.mcp/ is not. The W3C trace-context keys traceparent, tracestate, and baggage are an explicit exception to the prefix rules. clientInfo and serverInfo are self-reported and unverified, and implementations should not base security decisions on them.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: _meta
Read next: initialize handshake MCP-Protocol-Version MCP error codes Official extension

Multi Round-Trip Requests

MRTR New in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: MRTR · multi round-trip requests · InputRequiredResult · resultType · input_required · inputRequests · inputResponses

The pattern that replaced server-initiated requests in 2026-07-28. Instead of sending its own JSON-RPC request, a server that needs input answers the client's request with an InputRequiredResultresultType: "input_required" plus an inputRequests map — and the client gathers the input and retries the original request with matching inputResponses. The retry must use a new JSON-RPC id.

Added in this revision (SEP-2322) as a breaking change: the previous pattern of server-initiated requests is no longer supported.

Where you meet it

Every result now carries a required resultType of either "complete" or "input_required", and a client must treat an absent resultType from an earlier-revision server as "complete". InputRequiredResult is only valid on prompts/get, resources/read, and tools/call.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Multi Round-Trip Requests
Read next: Elicitation Sampling Roots Statelessness

Prompt

#

Also written: prompt · prompts/get · prompts/list · MCP prompt · user-controlled

A server-defined, optionally parameterized template of structured messages and instructions for interacting with a language model, listed with prompts/list and resolved with prompts/get. The specification describes prompts as user-controlled, meaning the user explicitly selects one — that is about who decides when a prompt is used, not who writes it. The content is defined by the server.

Where you meet it

Prompts complete the three-way split a reader keeps meeting in the specification: model-controlled tools, application-driven resources, user-controlled prompts.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Prompts
Read next: Tool Resource

Resource

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Also written: resource · resources/read · resources/list · MCP resource · application-driven

Data a server exposes to give a language model context — files, database schemas, or application-specific information — each identified uniquely by a URI and read with resources/read. The specification describes resources as application-driven, with the host application deciding how to incorporate them.

Where you meet it

The distinction that matters when reading the specification: a tool is invoked by the model, a resource is selected by the application. Custom URI schemes must conform to RFC 3986.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Resources
Read next: Tool Prompt subscriptions/listen

Roots

Deprecated in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: roots · roots/list · MCP roots · filesystem roots · workspace roots

Filesystem locations a client tells a server it considers relevant, each identified by a file:// URI. They are informational guidance and not an access-control mechanism: the protocol does not enforce that servers stay within them. Deprecated as of 2026-07-28.

Deprecated in this revision (SEP-2577), with the same twelve-month floor as sampling: earliest removal is the first revision on or after 2027-07-28.

Where you meet it

Anyone who read roots as a sandbox was reading them wrong, and the specification says so. Existing implementations should migrate to passing directories or files through tool parameters, resource URIs, or server configuration.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Roots
Read next: MRTR Sampling Deprecated, Removed, and Active

Sampling

Deprecated in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: sampling · sampling/createMessage · MCP sampling · server requests completion

The mechanism by which a server asks the client to run a language model completion on its behalf, so the client keeps control of model access, selection, and cost, and the server needs no model API key of its own. Deprecated as of 2026-07-28.

Deprecated in this revision (SEP-2577). It stays in the specification for at least twelve months, so the earliest removal is the first revision on or after 2027-07-28.

Where you meet it

Existing implementations should migrate to integrating with an LLM provider API directly. While it remains, a sampling request is delivered inside an InputRequiredResult like any other MRTR input request.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Sampling
Read next: MRTR Roots Deprecated, Removed, and Active

Tool

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Also written: tool · tools/call · tools/list · MCP tool · model-controlled

A named, schema-described capability a server exposes so that a language model can interact with an external system. Tools are listed with tools/list and invoked with tools/call. The specification describes them as model-controlled: the model can discover and invoke a tool on its own from context and the user's prompts.

Where you meet it

Because invocation is the model's decision, the specification says there should always be a human in the loop able to deny a tool call. Tools are the primitive almost every MCP server ships, and the one authorization decisions are usually made against.

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Tools
Read next: Resource indicators Prompt x-mcp-header
4 terms

Versions and governance

How revisions are numbered, how features are retired, and how any of it changes.

Deprecated, Removed, and Active

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Also written: deprecated · removed · feature lifecycle · deprecation policy · deprecated features registry · SEP-2596

The feature lifecycle policy puts every specification feature in exactly one of three states. Active means implement it. Deprecated means it stays in the specification with a documented migration path, and new implementations should not adopt it. Removed means it has been deleted from the draft and will be absent from the next Current revision.

Where you meet it

A Deprecated feature must stay put for at least twelve months from the revision that deprecated it — or ninety days under the security-driven expedited exception — before it is even eligible for removal, and it may stay far longer. No feature has yet reached the Removed state, which is why sessions and the initialize handshake are a separate case: 2026-07-28 deleted them outright as a breaking change rather than deprecating them first.

Source: MCP: Feature Lifecycle and Deprecation Policy MCP 2026-07-28: Deprecated features registry
Read next: DCR Sampling Roots HTTP+SSE transport Mcp-Session-Id

Official extension

Changed in 2026-07-28 #

Also written: official extensions · MCP extensions · io.modelcontextprotocol/ui · io.modelcontextprotocol/tasks · io.modelcontextprotocol/oauth-client-credentials · io.modelcontextprotocol/enterprise-managed-authorization · MCP Apps · extensions capability

An optional addition to the specification that defines capability beyond the core protocol, identified as {vendor-prefix}/{extension-name}. Official extensions use the io.modelcontextprotocol vendor prefix and live in ext--prefixed repositories in the Model Context Protocol GitHub organization. There are four: io.modelcontextprotocol/ui (MCP Apps), io.modelcontextprotocol/tasks (Tasks), io.modelcontextprotocol/oauth-client-credentials, and io.modelcontextprotocol/enterprise-managed-authorization.

Tasks moved out of the core protocol into an extension in this revision (SEP-2663). Two sources differ on its standing: the extensions overview lists Tasks among the official extension repositories, while the ext-tasks repository README labels itself experimental and says it is not an official extension.

Where you meet it

Both sides advertise support in the extensions field of their capabilities — clients inside io.modelcontextprotocol/clientCapabilities, servers in the server/discover response — and each extension defines its own settings object. Extensions are always off by default. If one side supports an extension and the other does not, the supporting side must fall back to core behavior or reject the request.

Source: MCP: Extensions Overview MCP: Extension Support Matrix
Read next: _meta server/discover SEP

Protocol revision

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Also written: protocol revision · MCP version · 2026-07-28 · protocol version · Draft Current Final

MCP versions are dates in YYYY-MM-DD form, naming the last date on which backward-incompatible changes were made. A revision is marked Draft, Current, or Final; the current revision is 2026-07-28. The version is not incremented for backward-compatible changes.

Where you meet it

Every revision keeps its own permanent documentation tree, so a search result can land you on guidance three revisions old with no warning on the page. Check the date in the URL before trusting anything you read about MCP.

Source: MCP: Versioning
Read next: MCP-Protocol-Version Deprecated, Removed, and Active SEP

Specification Enhancement Proposal

SEP #

Also written: SEP · specification enhancement proposal · SEP-2575 · SEP-2322

A SEP is a design document that describes a new feature for MCP or for its processes, and it is the mechanism required for any protocol change, breaking change, or governance change. SEPs are numbered by the pull request that introduces them and published in the specification repository.

Where you meet it

Every change described on this page traces to one, which makes a SEP number the most precise citation available for an MCP claim. Statelessness is SEP-2567 and SEP-2575, MRTR is SEP-2322, the deprecation policy is SEP-2596, and the sampling and roots deprecations are SEP-2577.

Source: MCP: SEP Guidelines
Read next: Protocol revision Deprecated, Removed, and Active

One place to enforce all of this

Discovery documents, audience binding, token validation, and the 2026-07-28 headers are the same work on every MCP server. A gateway in front of them does it once.

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