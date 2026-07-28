MCP glossary

Authorization server metadataASM #
Also written: authorization server metadata · RFC 8414 · oauth-authorization-server · AS metadata · ASM
A JSON document, published by an authorization server, that lists its endpoints and capabilities:
issuer,
authorization_endpoint,
token_endpoint,
scopes_supported, and which registration mechanisms it supports. RFC 8414 defines it and its well-known URI. An MCP authorization server must publish either this document or an OpenID Connect discovery document, and MCP clients must support both.
A client reads it after protected resource metadata told it which authorization server to use. It is a different document from protected resource metadata, published by a different party, and confusing the two is a common reason a discovery chain looks configured but fails. The
issuer in the document must be identical to the issuer identifier used to build the well-known URL, and a client must not use metadata where the two differ.