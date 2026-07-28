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Protocol surface

The primitives a server exposes, the shape of a result, and the error codes MCP defines.

initialize handshake

Removed in 2026-07-28 The opening exchange of every MCP revision up to 2025-11-25: the client sent an initialize request carrying its protocol version and capabilities, the server replied with its own, and the client confirmed with a notifications/initialized. #

The opening exchange of every MCP revision up to 2025-11-25: the client sent an initialize request carrying its protocol version and capabilities, the server replied with its own, and the client confirmed with a notifications/initialized. The 2026-07-28 revision removed it. Version, identity, and capabilities now travel in the _meta field of every request.

Deleted from this revision as a breaking change (SEP-2575), not deprecated first. SDKs may still expose an initialize() call, so check your SDK version before changing working code.

Where you meet it

This is why almost every MCP tutorial written before July 2026 no longer describes the wire. A modern-only server that receives initialize should name the protocol versions it supports in the error it returns, because a handshake-era client has no way to fall forward and that message may be the only diagnostic a user sees.

Also written: initialize · notifications/initialized · initialize handshake · MCP handshake · initialize request

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Versioning and Compatibility
Read next: _meta server/discover Statelessness

_meta

Changed in 2026-07-28 A reserved field on MCP requests, results, and notifications that carries metadata rather than payload. #

A reserved field on MCP requests, results, and notifications that carries metadata rather than payload. Since 2026-07-28 it is where each request declares what the removed handshake used to establish. Exactly two keys are required on every request — io.modelcontextprotocol/protocolVersion and io.modelcontextprotocol/clientCapabilities — while io.modelcontextprotocol/clientInfo on requests and io.modelcontextprotocol/serverInfo on results are both a SHOULD.

This revision made _meta load-bearing: it now carries per-request version and capability declarations, and extension identifiers follow its key naming rules.

Where you meet it

A request missing a required _meta field is malformed: the server must reject it with -32602 and, on HTTP, 400 Bad Request. Any prefix whose second label is modelcontextprotocol or mcp is reserved, so com.mcp.tools/ is reserved and com.example.mcp/ is not. The W3C trace-context keys traceparent, tracestate, and baggage are an explicit exception to the prefix rules. clientInfo and serverInfo are self-reported and unverified, and implementations should not base security decisions on them.

Also written: _meta · io.modelcontextprotocol/protocolVersion · clientCapabilities · clientInfo · serverInfo · meta field

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: _meta
Read next: initialize handshake MCP-Protocol-Version MCP error codes Official extension

Tool

A named, schema-described capability a server exposes so that a language model can interact with an external system. #

A named, schema-described capability a server exposes so that a language model can interact with an external system. Tools are listed with tools/list and invoked with tools/call. The specification describes them as model-controlled: the model can discover and invoke a tool on its own from context and the user's prompts.

Where you meet it

Because invocation is the model's decision, the specification says there should always be a human in the loop able to deny a tool call. Tools are the primitive almost every MCP server ships, and the one authorization decisions are usually made against.

Also written: tool · tools/call · tools/list · MCP tool · model-controlled

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Tools
Read next: Resource indicators Prompt x-mcp-header

Resource

Data a server exposes to give a language model context — files, database schemas, or application-specific information — each identified uniquely by a URI and read with resources/read. #

Data a server exposes to give a language model context — files, database schemas, or application-specific information — each identified uniquely by a URI and read with resources/read. The specification describes resources as application-driven, with the host application deciding how to incorporate them.

Where you meet it

The distinction that matters when reading the specification: a tool is invoked by the model, a resource is selected by the application. Custom URI schemes must conform to RFC 3986.

Also written: resource · resources/read · resources/list · MCP resource · application-driven

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Resources
Read next: Tool Prompt subscriptions/listen

Prompt

A server-defined, optionally parameterized template of structured messages and instructions for interacting with a language model, listed with prompts/list and resolved with prompts/get. #

A server-defined, optionally parameterized template of structured messages and instructions for interacting with a language model, listed with prompts/list and resolved with prompts/get. The specification describes prompts as user-controlled, meaning the user explicitly selects one — that is about who decides when a prompt is used, not who writes it. The content is defined by the server.

Where you meet it

Prompts complete the three-way split a reader keeps meeting in the specification: model-controlled tools, application-driven resources, user-controlled prompts.

Also written: prompt · prompts/get · prompts/list · MCP prompt · user-controlled

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Prompts
Read next: Tool Resource

Multi Round-Trip Requests

MRTR New in 2026-07-28 The pattern that replaced server-initiated requests in 2026-07-28. #

The pattern that replaced server-initiated requests in 2026-07-28. Instead of sending its own JSON-RPC request, a server that needs input answers the client's request with an InputRequiredResultresultType: "input_required" plus an inputRequests map — and the client gathers the input and retries the original request with matching inputResponses. The retry must use a new JSON-RPC id.

Added in this revision (SEP-2322) as a breaking change: the previous pattern of server-initiated requests is no longer supported.

Where you meet it

Every result now carries a required resultType of either "complete" or "input_required", and a client must treat an absent resultType from an earlier-revision server as "complete". InputRequiredResult is only valid on prompts/get, resources/read, and tools/call.

Also written: MRTR · multi round-trip requests · InputRequiredResult · resultType · input_required · inputRequests · inputResponses

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Multi Round-Trip Requests
Read next: Elicitation Sampling Roots Statelessness

Elicitation

Changed in 2026-07-28 The mechanism by which a server asks for additional information from the user, through the client, while a request is in flight. #

The mechanism by which a server asks for additional information from the user, through the client, while a request is in flight. It has two modes: form mode, where the client renders a schema-validated form and sees the answer, and URL mode, where the user is sent out of band so the data never passes through the client.

The feature remains, but its delivery moved to MRTR. URL mode dates from 2025-11-25; the notifications/elicitation/complete message and elicitationId from that revision were removed.

Where you meet it

Since 2026-07-28 an elicitation arrives inside an InputRequiredResult rather than as a request the server pushes. Servers must not use form mode to ask for passwords, API keys, access tokens, or payment credentials.

Also written: elicitation · elicitation/create · ElicitResult · form mode · url mode

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Elicitation
Read next: MRTR Sampling

Sampling

Deprecated in 2026-07-28 The mechanism by which a server asks the client to run a language model completion on its behalf, so the client keeps control of model access, selection, and cost, and the server needs no model API key of its own. #

The mechanism by which a server asks the client to run a language model completion on its behalf, so the client keeps control of model access, selection, and cost, and the server needs no model API key of its own. Deprecated as of 2026-07-28.

Deprecated in this revision (SEP-2577). It stays in the specification for at least twelve months, so the earliest removal is the first revision on or after 2027-07-28.

Where you meet it

Existing implementations should migrate to integrating with an LLM provider API directly. While it remains, a sampling request is delivered inside an InputRequiredResult like any other MRTR input request.

Also written: sampling · sampling/createMessage · MCP sampling · server requests completion

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Sampling
Read next: MRTR Roots Deprecated, Removed, and Active

Roots

Deprecated in 2026-07-28 Filesystem locations a client tells a server it considers relevant, each identified by a file:// URI. #

Filesystem locations a client tells a server it considers relevant, each identified by a file:// URI. They are informational guidance and not an access-control mechanism: the protocol does not enforce that servers stay within them. Deprecated as of 2026-07-28.

Deprecated in this revision (SEP-2577), with the same twelve-month floor as sampling: earliest removal is the first revision on or after 2027-07-28.

Where you meet it

Anyone who read roots as a sandbox was reading them wrong, and the specification says so. Existing implementations should migrate to passing directories or files through tool parameters, resource URIs, or server configuration.

Also written: roots · roots/list · MCP roots · filesystem roots · workspace roots

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Roots
Read next: MRTR Sampling Deprecated, Removed, and Active

MCP error codes

Changed in 2026-07-28 MCP partitions the JSON-RPC implementation-defined error range: -32000 to -32019 is legacy, allocated by implementations before the policy existed, and -32020 to -32099 is reserved for the specification. #

MCP partitions the JSON-RPC implementation-defined error range: -32000 to -32019 is legacy, allocated by implementations before the policy existed, and -32020 to -32099 is reserved for the specification. Three codes are currently defined: -32020 HeaderMismatch, -32021 MissingRequiredClientCapability, and -32022 UnsupportedProtocolVersion.

This revision renumbered all three defined codes from the legacy range and retired -32002 and -32042.

Where you meet it

Two codes are retired. -32002 (resource not found) is replaced by -32602, though clients should still accept -32002 from older servers, and -32042 (URL elicitation required) existed only in 2025-11-25. Implementations of this revision must not emit either. Errors purely local to an implementation, such as an SDK request timeout, are not assigned codes by the specification at all — so a string like MCP error -32001: Request timed out is not a protocol error.

Also written: MCP error codes · -32020 · -32021 · -32022 · -32002 · -32042 · HeaderMismatch · MissingRequiredClientCapability · UnsupportedProtocolVersion

Source: MCP 2026-07-28: Error Codes
On this site: MCP error reference
Read next: MCP-Protocol-Version Mcp-Method _meta