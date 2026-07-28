Protected resource metadata PRM A JSON document, published by a protected resource, that names the authorization servers able to issue tokens for it.
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A JSON document, published by a protected resource, that names the authorization servers able to issue tokens for it. RFC 9728 defines the document and the
/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource URI it is served from. An MCP server must implement it, and an MCP client must use it to find the authorization server.
It is the document a client fetches after a 401, using the
resource_metadata URI from the
WWW-Authenticate challenge. The well-known string is inserted between the host and the path, so an endpoint at
https://example.com/public/mcp publishes metadata at
https://example.com/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/public/mcp. When the client reached the document through a
resource_metadata URI, the
resource value inside it must be identical to the URL the client actually dialed, and a client must not use the data if the two differ.
Also written: PRM · protected resource metadata · RFC 9728 · oauth-protected-resource · resource metadata