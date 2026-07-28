A method that returns a server's supported protocol versions, capabilities, and identity in a single request. Servers must implement it. Clients may call it before anything else, but are not required to: a client can send any request and handle an UnsupportedProtocolVersionError instead.

Added in this revision, and servers must implement it. It replaces the up-front capability exchange the removed initialize handshake used to perform.

Where you meet it On stdio it is also the backward-compatibility probe — a client that must work against both modern and handshake-era servers sends server/discover first, and treats any error that is not a recognized modern error as evidence of a legacy server.

Also written: server/discover · DiscoverResult · mcp discover method · supportedVersions