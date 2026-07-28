Credentials and registration

Proof Key for Code Exchange PKCE An extension to the OAuth authorization code flow that stops a stolen authorization code from being redeemed by anyone else.
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An extension to the OAuth authorization code flow that stops a stolen authorization code from being redeemed by anyone else. The client generates a random
code_verifier, sends its transformed
code_challenge on the authorization request, and presents the original verifier at the token endpoint. OAuth 2.1, which MCP requires, makes PKCE mandatory for the authorization code grant.
The registered
code_challenge_method values are
plain and
S256, where
S256 is
BASE64URL-ENCODE(SHA256(ASCII(code_verifier))). RFC 7636 says a client capable of
S256 must use it, and
plain is only for clients that cannot compute a SHA-256. Every MCP client that runs the OAuth flow itself does this unprompted, so PKCE usually surfaces only when an authorization server rejects the method.
Also written: PKCE · proof key for code exchange · RFC 7636 · code_challenge · code_verifier · S256