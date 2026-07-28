Credentials and registration

A protocol, defined by RFC 7591, that lets a client register itself with an authorization server over HTTP and receive a client_id back, with no human in the loop. The authorization server advertises support by publishing a registration_endpoint in its metadata. MCP clients and authorization servers may support it.

Deprecated, not removed: it stays in the specification for backward compatibility with authorization servers that do not support Client ID Metadata Documents, and is eligible for removal no earlier than the first revision on or after 2027-07-28.

Where you meet it Many enterprise identity providers do not offer it, which is why MCP integrations stall before the login screen. It is deprecated in favor of Client ID Metadata Documents, but it is still available and still the fallback when an authorization server has no CIMD support. Since 2026-07-28 an MCP client must send an appropriate application_type when it registers — a field OpenID Connect Dynamic Client Registration 1.0 defines, not RFC 7591 — because omitting it defaults to web under OIDC and collides with a native redirect URI.

Also written: DCR · dynamic client registration · RFC 7591 · registration_endpoint · dynamic client registration not supported