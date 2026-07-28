Versions and governance

An optional addition to the specification that defines capability beyond the core protocol, identified as {vendor-prefix}/{extension-name} . Official extensions use the io.modelcontextprotocol vendor prefix and live in ext- -prefixed repositories in the Model Context Protocol GitHub organization. There are four: io.modelcontextprotocol/ui (MCP Apps), io.modelcontextprotocol/tasks (Tasks), io.modelcontextprotocol/oauth-client-credentials , and io.modelcontextprotocol/enterprise-managed-authorization .

Tasks moved out of the core protocol into an extension in this revision (SEP-2663). Two sources differ on its standing: the extensions overview lists Tasks among the official extension repositories, while the ext-tasks repository README labels itself experimental and says it is not an official extension.

Where you meet it Both sides advertise support in the extensions field of their capabilities — clients inside io.modelcontextprotocol/clientCapabilities , servers in the server/discover response — and each extension defines its own settings object. Extensions are always off by default. If one side supports an extension and the other does not, the supporting side must fall back to core behavior or reject the request.

Also written: official extensions · MCP extensions · io.modelcontextprotocol/ui · io.modelcontextprotocol/tasks · io.modelcontextprotocol/oauth-client-credentials · io.modelcontextprotocol/enterprise-managed-authorization · MCP Apps · extensions capability