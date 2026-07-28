Versions and governance

Protocol revision MCP versions are dates in YYYY-MM-DD form, naming the last date on which backward-incompatible changes were made.
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MCP versions are dates in
YYYY-MM-DD form, naming the last date on which backward-incompatible changes were made. A revision is marked Draft, Current, or Final; the current revision is
2026-07-28. The version is not incremented for backward-compatible changes.
Every revision keeps its own permanent documentation tree, so a search result can land you on guidance three revisions old with no warning on the page. Check the date in the URL before trusting anything you read about MCP.
Also written: protocol revision · MCP version · 2026-07-28 · protocol version · Draft Current Final