Transport and headers

The HTTP transport for MCP, introduced in the 2025-03-26 revision. A server exposes one HTTP endpoint that accepts POST, and the client sends every JSON-RPC request or notification as its own POST. The server answers each one with either a single JSON object or a Server-Sent Events stream scoped to that request.

This revision removed the GET stream endpoint and protocol-level sessions, and stopped servers sending their own JSON-RPC requests on a stream.

Where you meet it It is the transport every remote MCP server uses, and the one every authorization question applies to. Clients must send an Accept header listing both application/json and text/event-stream .

Also written: Streamable HTTP · streamable http transport · MCP endpoint · remote MCP transport