Transport and headers

Streamable HTTP Changed in 2026-07-28 The HTTP transport for MCP, introduced in the 2025-03-26 revision.
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The HTTP transport for MCP, introduced in the
2025-03-26 revision. A server exposes one HTTP endpoint that accepts POST, and the client sends every JSON-RPC request or notification as its own POST. The server answers each one with either a single JSON object or a Server-Sent Events stream scoped to that request.
This revision removed the GET stream endpoint and protocol-level sessions, and stopped servers sending their own JSON-RPC requests on a stream.
It is the transport every remote MCP server uses, and the one every authorization question applies to. Clients must send an
Accept header listing both
application/json and
text/event-stream.
Also written: Streamable HTTP · streamable http transport · MCP endpoint · remote MCP transport