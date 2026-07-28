Zuplo
Current as of MCP 2026-07-28

MCP compatibility matrix

What each MCP client puts on the wire, and what it presents when it gets there. Every cell cites a source and the date someone checked it.

Why this matters

Check the clients your callers use before you decide how your MCP server authenticates. A client that doesn't run the specification's OAuth flow needs a header instead. A client that never sends the RFC 8707 resource parameter can't obtain a token bound to your server, so an audience check you rely on will reject every call it makes. Both facts are per client, and neither is in the specification.

Reading the tables

How to read a cell

Yes
The client's own documentation, source, or release notes state that it supports this.
Partial
Supported with a condition that changes how you build against it. Every partial cell has a note naming the condition and citing it.
No
The client's own documentation or source states that it doesn't support this.
Unknown
No primary source states it either way. Read it as missing evidence, not as a no.

An unsourced cell is worse than a missing one, so a capability nobody documents is marked unknown rather than guessed at. Of 220 client capability cells, 176 cite a primary source and 44 are explicitly unknown. Every client name below links to that client's own page, which carries the note behind its cells, every caveat, and a source for each one.

Current revision

What 2026-07-28 changed

The 2026-07-28 revision changes what two columns mean. Dynamic client registration (RFC 7591) is deprecated, and the specification names Client ID Metadata Documents as the replacement, so a Yes in the Registration column records what a client does rather than what the specification recommends. Sending the RFC 8707 resource parameter became a client MUST: clients send it whether or not the authorization server supports it.

Adoption is real on the server side and thin on the client side, and that asymmetry is the most useful thing on this page. The revision shipped with launch partners, including Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Prefect Horizon, Runlayer and mcp-use, and Cloudflare says its Agents SDK supports the specification from day zero. GitHub's MCP server shipped support on July 23, 2026, ahead of the release. So a server can speak 2026-07-28 today.

The clients can't yet. Of the 22 rows here, 2 reach 2026-07-28: MCP Inspector 2.0.0, MCP Python SDK 2.0.0. 8 publish an older revision, 12 publish none at all, and Anthropic's own wording is that support is rolling out across Claude products. So build your server to prefer the current revision and still accept the initialize handshake.

The legacy HTTP+SSE transport is deprecated rather than removed. The specification's lifecycle policy has it deprecated since 2025-03-26 and eligible for removal in a future revision, which is why it's still a column here.

Clients

What each client supports

claude.ai, Claude Desktop, mobile, and Cowork connectors Client notes Hosted connector runtime
stdio
Partial
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Unknown
Revision
initialize era
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Yes
Client ID
Yes
resource
Yes
iss
Unknown
Headers
Partial
ChatGPT connectors and apps Client notes Hosted connector runtime
stdio
Partial
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Unknown
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Yes
Client ID
Yes
resource
Yes
iss
Unknown
Headers
No
Claude Code Client notes Terminal agent
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Partial
Revision
initialize era
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Yes
Client ID
Yes
resource
Yes
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Claude Agent SDK Client notes SDK
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
initialize era
OAuth flow
No
Registration
No
Metadata doc
No
Client ID
No
resource
No
iss
No
Headers
Yes
Claude Managed Agents Client notes Hosted agent runtime
stdio
No
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Partial
Revision
initialize era
OAuth flow
No
Registration
No
Metadata doc
No
Client ID
Partial
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
No
Messages API MCP connector Client notes API
stdio
No
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
2025-11-25
OAuth flow
No
Registration
No
Metadata doc
No
Client ID
No
resource
No
iss
No
Headers
No
OpenAI Responses API mcp tool Client notes API
stdio
No
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
No
Registration
No
Metadata doc
No
Client ID
No
resource
No
iss
No
Headers
No
Microsoft Copilot Studio Client notes Automation platform
stdio
No
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
No
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Yes
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Unknown
Codex CLI Client notes Terminal agent
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
No
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Unknown
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Unknown
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Gemini CLI Client notes Terminal agent
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
2025-06-18
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
No
Client ID
Yes
resource
Yes
iss
No
Headers
Yes
Cursor Client notes Editor
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Yes
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Partial
VS Code and GitHub Copilot Client notes Editor
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Partial
Revision
2025-11-25
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Partial
Client ID
Yes
resource
Partial
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Devin Desktop, legacy Cascade agent Client notes Editor
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Unknown
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Unknown
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Devin CLI Client notes Terminal agent
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Partial
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Yes
resource
Yes
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Zed Client notes Editor
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Unknown
Revision
2025-11-25
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Yes
Client ID
No
resource
Yes
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
JetBrains AI Assistant Client notes Editor
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Partial
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
Unknown
Registration
Unknown
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Unknown
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Unknown
MCP Inspector 2.0.0 Client notes Reference tooling
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Unknown
Revision
2026-07-28
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Yes
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
mcp-remote 0.1.38 Client notes Bridge
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
2025-11-25 at most
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Yes
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
MCP TypeScript SDK 1.29.0 Client notes Reference SDK, 1.x line
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
2025-11-25
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Partial
Client ID
Yes
resource
Partial
iss
No
Headers
Yes
MCP Python SDK 1.29.0 Client notes Reference SDK, 1.x line
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
2025-11-25
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Yes
Client ID
Yes
resource
Yes
iss
No
Headers
Yes
MCP TypeScript SDK 2.0.0 Client notes Reference SDK, 2.x line
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
2025-11-25
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Yes
Client ID
Yes
resource
Yes
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
MCP Python SDK 2.0.0 Client notes Reference SDK, 2.x line
stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
2026-07-28
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Yes
Client ID
Yes
resource
Yes
iss
Yes
Headers
Yes

Client support last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision. That is the oldest date across these rows, so a stale row can't hide behind a fresher one.

Reading across rows

Where clients disagree, and what it costs you

No cell can show these, because each one is a difference between clients rather than a fact about any single client. Each also decides something you have to build around.

The resource parameter splits three ways
Zed, Gemini CLI, and the Python SDK send resource unconditionally. VS Code and anything on the TypeScript SDK 1.x line send it only after discovering RFC 9728 protected resource metadata, so a server that publishes none never receives it. Devin CLI sends it by default and lets you switch it off. If your server validates a token audience, that one column decides whether a client can ever obtain a token you'll accept.
The iss check has reached one row
The 2026-07-28 revision makes validating a present RFC 9207 iss a client MUST. The check landed in the reference SDKs' 2.x line, and the MCP Python SDK 2.0.0 is the only row here that has it — every other client pins 1.x or publishes no revision, so the column reads No or Unknown across the rest of the table. Read that as a gap the ecosystem has not closed yet rather than a fault in any one client, and don't assume a caller validated the issuer for you.
The two hosted runtimes disagree about static credentials
ChatGPT refuses machine-to-machine grants, service accounts, JWT bearer assertions, custom API keys, and customer-supplied client certificates, and says so outright. claude.ai refuses the machine-to-machine grant too, but offers a beta request-header path with an allowlist of header names. So a server that authenticates with an API key can reach one of them, conditionally, and not the other.
A header can win or lose against OAuth discovery
Zed treats a configured Authorization header as a decision and skips the OAuth flow. Cursor starts the flow first and never sends the header, which its own staff confirmed as a bug. Claude Code does something different again: a rejected Authorization header fails the connection rather than falling back. Same configuration, three outcomes.
Scope

What this page doesn't cover

Clients not listed

Agent frameworks and automation platforms aren't here yet: the OpenAI Agents SDKs, LangChain's MCP adapters, the Vercel AI SDK, Pydantic AI, Mastra, CrewAI, AutoGen, Semantic Kernel, n8n, and Zapier. Neither are Cline, Continue, Goose, LibreChat, Antigravity, Amazon Q Developer, Kiro, Warp, or JetBrains Air. A client lands on this page when every column can be answered from its own documentation, source, or release notes — a half-sourced row is worse than an absent one, because the value of the grid is that each cell is checkable.

One inheritance rule covers most of the missing names in the meantime. A framework that delegates MCP to a reference SDK inherits that SDK's cells, so the two 1.x rows in these tables are the ceiling for anything pinned to the 1.x line.

Protocol features

Sampling, elicitation, roots, logging, progress, structured output, tool annotations, and the tasks extension aren't columns here. The 2026-07-28 revision deprecates three of them and replaces server-initiated requests with multi-round-trip requests, so one grid would describe two different wires at once and read as a single answer.

Metadata documents per identity provider

The provider table has no column for client ID metadata documents. That support isn't verified per provider yet, and until it is, the column would be unknown end to end. Its Registration column records what each provider does, which is a different question from what the current revision recommends.

Tool caps and timeouts

Three tool caps here have a current citable source — VS Code's and Copilot Studio's 128, and Cascade's 100 — and they sit in those clients' notes rather than in a column. Widely repeated numbers for other clients trace back to forum threads and appear in no current documentation, so they're absent. The most-repeated of them, a 40-tool cap for Cursor, is named in Cursor's notes precisely so nobody reads its blank cell as a confirmation.

Errors these gaps produce

When a mismatch in these tables turns into a failed connection, the string your client printed is in the MCP error reference.

Both axes

The detail behind the cells

Clients Notes and sources by client One page per client: what its cells mean in practice, every caveat with the source that qualifies it, and the revision it puts on the wire. Browse all clients
Identity providers Identity provider support Dynamic client registration and resource indicators, per provider, with the workaround where a provider says no. See provider support

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