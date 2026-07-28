MCP compatibility matrix

The resource parameter splits three ways Zed, Gemini CLI, and the Python SDK send resource unconditionally. VS Code and anything on the TypeScript SDK 1.x line send it only after discovering RFC 9728 protected resource metadata, so a server that publishes none never receives it. Devin CLI sends it by default and lets you switch it off. If your server validates a token audience, that one column decides whether a client can ever obtain a token you'll accept.

The iss check has reached one row The 2026-07-28 revision makes validating a present RFC 9207 iss a client MUST. The check landed in the reference SDKs' 2.x line, and the MCP Python SDK 2.0.0 is the only row here that has it — every other client pins 1.x or publishes no revision, so the column reads No or Unknown across the rest of the table. Read that as a gap the ecosystem has not closed yet rather than a fault in any one client, and don't assume a caller validated the issuer for you.

The two hosted runtimes disagree about static credentials ChatGPT refuses machine-to-machine grants, service accounts, JWT bearer assertions, custom API keys, and customer-supplied client certificates, and says so outright. claude.ai refuses the machine-to-machine grant too, but offers a beta request-header path with an allowlist of header names. So a server that authenticates with an API key can reach one of them, conditionally, and not the other.