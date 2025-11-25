VS Code and GitHub Copilot VS Code negotiates the transport for you: it tries the HTTP stream transport and falls back to SSE. It also accepts two transports nothing else here does, a Unix socket and a named pipe, and it caps a request at 128 tools. Client type Editor · Protocol revision 2025-11-25

Support VS Code and GitHub Copilot stdio Yes Streamable HTTP Yes Legacy SSE Partial Revision 2025-11-25 OAuth flow Yes Registration Yes Metadata doc Partial Client ID Yes resource Partial iss Unknown Headers Yes Protocol revision 2025-11-25 , verified in source and sent verbatim, with no older-version fallback list.

Caveats and sources Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source. Legacy HTTP+SSE Documented as legacy support rather than a first-class transport. Source → Metadata document Implemented in source, where precedence runs configured client ID, then metadata document, then dynamic registration. The product setting that holds the document URL is absent from the open-source product configuration, so this path reaches Microsoft-branded builds only. Source → Sends resource (RFC 8707) Source adds resource on authorization, token exchange, and refresh, but only when RFC 9728 protected resource metadata was discovered. A server that publishes no protected resource metadata gets no resource parameter — the opposite of Zed and Gemini CLI, which send it unconditionally. Source → Client credentials grant The documentation describes a fallback to a client-credentials workflow when an identity provider lacks dynamic registration, but that phrase means entering a static client ID and secret for the authorization-code flow. Source filters the RFC 6749 client_credentials grant out of the registration request, and a repository test asserts it's absent. Source → Tool caps 128 tools per request, reported as an error string rather than silently truncated. The virtual-tools threshold setting is the documented mitigation. Source →