VS Code and GitHub Copilot
VS Code negotiates the transport for you: it tries the HTTP stream transport and falls back to SSE. It also accepts two transports nothing else here does, a Unix socket and a named pipe, and it caps a request at 128 tools.
- Client type
- Editor
- Protocol revision
2025-11-25
Support
VS Code and GitHub Copilot
- stdio
- Yes
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- Partial
- Revision
2025-11-25
- OAuth flow
- Yes
- Registration
- Yes
- Metadata doc
- Partial
- Client ID
- Yes
- resource
- Partial
- iss
- Unknown
- Headers
- Yes
- Protocol revision
2025-11-25, verified in source and sent verbatim, with no older-version fallback list.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- Legacy HTTP+SSE
- Documented as legacy support rather than a first-class transport. Source
- Metadata document
- Implemented in source, where precedence runs configured client ID, then metadata document, then dynamic registration. The product setting that holds the document URL is absent from the open-source product configuration, so this path reaches Microsoft-branded builds only. Source
- Sends resource (RFC 8707)
- Source adds
resourceon authorization, token exchange, and refresh, but only when RFC 9728 protected resource metadata was discovered. A server that publishes no protected resource metadata gets no
resourceparameter — the opposite of Zed and Gemini CLI, which send it unconditionally. Source
- Client credentials grant
- The documentation describes a fallback to a client-credentials workflow when an identity provider lacks dynamic registration, but that phrase means entering a static client ID and secret for the authorization-code flow. Source filters the RFC 6749
client_credentialsgrant out of the registration request, and a repository test asserts it's absent. Source
- Tool caps
- 128 tools per request, reported as an error string rather than silently truncated. The virtual-tools threshold setting is the documented mitigation. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.