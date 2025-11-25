Zuplo

VS Code and GitHub Copilot

VS Code negotiates the transport for you: it tries the HTTP stream transport and falls back to SSE. It also accepts two transports nothing else here does, a Unix socket and a named pipe, and it caps a request at 128 tools.

Client type
Editor
Protocol revision
2025-11-25

Support

VS Code and GitHub Copilot

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Partial
Revision
2025-11-25
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Partial
Client ID
Yes
resource
Partial
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Protocol revision
2025-11-25, verified in source and sent verbatim, with no older-version fallback list.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Legacy HTTP+SSE
Documented as legacy support rather than a first-class transport. Source
Metadata document
Implemented in source, where precedence runs configured client ID, then metadata document, then dynamic registration. The product setting that holds the document URL is absent from the open-source product configuration, so this path reaches Microsoft-branded builds only. Source
Sends resource (RFC 8707)
Source adds resource on authorization, token exchange, and refresh, but only when RFC 9728 protected resource metadata was discovered. A server that publishes no protected resource metadata gets no resource parameter — the opposite of Zed and Gemini CLI, which send it unconditionally. Source
Client credentials grant
The documentation describes a fallback to a client-credentials workflow when an identity provider lacks dynamic registration, but that phrase means entering a static client ID and secret for the authorization-code flow. Source filters the RFC 6749 client_credentials grant out of the registration request, and a repository test asserts it's absent. Source
Tool caps
128 tools per request, reported as an error string rather than silently truncated. The virtual-tools threshold setting is the documented mitigation. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.