Zuplo

Cursor

Cursor's own table lists all three transports with no deprecation note on SSE, and marks the two HTTP transports as OAuth-capable. Variable interpolation works in the command, arguments, environment, URL, headers, and auth fields.

Client type
Editor
Protocol revision
Not published

Support

Cursor

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Yes
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Partial
Protocol revision
Not published. Cursor is closed source, and neither its documentation nor its changelog states a revision.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Custom headers
Configured headers are ignored against any server that answers OAuth discovery, because Cursor starts the OAuth flow before it sends the request carrying your header. Cursor staff confirmed this as a bug in March 2026, reported it still reproducible in May 2026, and noted the internal ticket closed without a fix. Source
Tool and prompt updates
Cursor staff describe list-changed notifications for tools, prompts, and resources as a known limitation: the subcapabilities aren't fully supported even when a server declares them. Source
Tool caps
A 40-tool cap is widely repeated for Cursor and isn't in any current documentation — it traces to 2025 forum threads. This page publishes no cap for Cursor for that reason. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.