Zuplo

Devin Desktop, legacy Cascade agent

This is the client most people still call Windsurf. It runs OAuth on all three transports, interpolates environment variables and file contents into configuration, and caps the agent at 100 tools.

Client type
Editor
Protocol revision
Not published

Support

Devin Desktop, legacy Cascade agent

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Unknown
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Unknown
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Protocol revision
Not published. The Cascade MCP page states no revision.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Which product this is
The Windsurf MCP documentation redirects to Devin's site, and the page that lands there covers the legacy Cascade agent only. The Devin Local agent, which is the default for new tabs, reads the Devin CLI configuration files instead — so one former product name now covers two clients with different capabilities. Source
Tool caps
100 tools total at any given time, with per-tool toggles and a disabled-tools list. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.