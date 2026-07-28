Devin Desktop, legacy Cascade agent
This is the client most people still call Windsurf. It runs OAuth on all three transports, interpolates environment variables and file contents into configuration, and caps the agent at 100 tools.
- Client type
- Editor
- Protocol revision
- Not published
Support
Devin Desktop, legacy Cascade agent
- stdio
- Yes
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- Yes
- Revision
- Not published
- OAuth flow
- Yes
- Registration
- Unknown
- Metadata doc
- Unknown
- Client ID
- Unknown
- resource
- Unknown
- iss
- Unknown
- Headers
- Yes
- Protocol revision
- Not published. The Cascade MCP page states no revision.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- Which product this is
- The Windsurf MCP documentation redirects to Devin's site, and the page that lands there covers the legacy Cascade agent only. The Devin Local agent, which is the default for new tabs, reads the Devin CLI configuration files instead — so one former product name now covers two clients with different capabilities. Source
- Tool caps
- 100 tools total at any given time, with per-tool toggles and a disabled-tools list. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.