Devin CLI
The current default agent in Devin, and the only client here that lets you turn the
resource parameter off. Configuration reads from three tiers, with the gitignored local file first.
- Client type
- Terminal agent
- Protocol revision
- Not published
Support
Devin CLI
- stdio
- Yes
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- Partial
- Revision
- Not published
- OAuth flow
- Yes
- Registration
- Yes
- Metadata doc
- Unknown
- Client ID
- Yes
- resource
- Yes
- iss
- Unknown
- Headers
- Yes
- Protocol revision
- Not published. The CLI configuration reference states no revision.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- Legacy HTTP+SSE
- The fallback triggers only on a 4xx response. Connection errors, timeouts, and 5xx responses are reported directly rather than retried on SSE, which is narrower than VS Code's negotiation. Source
- Sends resource (RFC 8707)
- Sent by default as the server URL, and
oauthResourceoverrides it. Setting it to an empty string omits the parameter from both the authorization URL and the token exchange, which the troubleshooting section names as the fix for identity providers that reject
resource. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.