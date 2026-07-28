Zuplo

Devin CLI

The current default agent in Devin, and the only client here that lets you turn the resource parameter off. Configuration reads from three tiers, with the gitignored local file first.

Client type
Terminal agent
Protocol revision
Not published

Support

Devin CLI

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Partial
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Yes
resource
Yes
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Protocol revision
Not published. The CLI configuration reference states no revision.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Legacy HTTP+SSE
The fallback triggers only on a 4xx response. Connection errors, timeouts, and 5xx responses are reported directly rather than retried on SSE, which is narrower than VS Code's negotiation. Source
Sends resource (RFC 8707)
Sent by default as the server URL, and oauthResource overrides it. Setting it to an empty string omits the parameter from both the authorization URL and the token exchange, which the troubleshooting section names as the fix for identity providers that reject resource. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.