Zed The strictest RFC 8707 behavior in this matrix: source appends resource to the authorization URL, the token exchange, and the refresh, unconditionally. Zed follows the specification's registration priority, preferring a metadata document and falling back to dynamic registration. Client type Editor · Protocol revision 2025-11-25

Support Zed stdio Yes Streamable HTTP Yes Legacy SSE Unknown Revision 2025-11-25 OAuth flow Yes Registration Yes Metadata doc Yes Client ID No resource Yes iss Unknown Headers Yes Protocol revision 2025-11-25 sent, with four revisions accepted. Zed attaches the negotiated-version header only for the two revisions that require it.

Caveats and sources Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source. Legacy HTTP+SSE Zed documents a local server and a remote server, taking a command or a URL. SSE isn't mentioned either way. Source → Custom headers Headers suppress OAuth, and Zed documents it as intended behavior: when a remote server has no configured Authorization header, Zed prompts you to authenticate through the OAuth flow. This is the inverse of Cursor's bug. Source → Pre-registered client ID No configuration field exists for one, so a server that requires a hand-registered client can't be configured. Source →