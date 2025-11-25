Zuplo

Zed

The strictest RFC 8707 behavior in this matrix: source appends resource to the authorization URL, the token exchange, and the refresh, unconditionally. Zed follows the specification's registration priority, preferring a metadata document and falling back to dynamic registration.

Client type
Editor
Protocol revision
2025-11-25

Support

Zed

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Unknown
Revision
2025-11-25
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Yes
Client ID
No
resource
Yes
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Protocol revision
2025-11-25 sent, with four revisions accepted. Zed attaches the negotiated-version header only for the two revisions that require it.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Legacy HTTP+SSE
Zed documents a local server and a remote server, taking a command or a URL. SSE isn't mentioned either way. Source
Custom headers
Headers suppress OAuth, and Zed documents it as intended behavior: when a remote server has no configured Authorization header, Zed prompts you to authenticate through the OAuth flow. This is the inverse of Cursor's bug. Source
Pre-registered client ID
No configuration field exists for one, so a server that requires a hand-registered client can't be configured. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.