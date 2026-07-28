Zuplo

JetBrains AI Assistant

The authorization row is unknown end to end, and that's the finding rather than a gap in our research: the MCP page documents no authentication mechanism at all.

Client type
Editor
Protocol revision
Not published

Support

JetBrains AI Assistant

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Partial
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
Unknown
Registration
Unknown
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Unknown
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Unknown
Protocol revision
Not published. The MCP page states no revision.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Legacy HTTP+SSE
Documented for legacy MCP servers, configured by pointing the same url field at an /sse path. Source
Custom headers
The MCP page names no header, Authorization, OAuth, or bearer token. A headers field is real but documented on a different JetBrains page, for the Codex agent. Don't read JetBrains Air's documentation onto this row: that's a different product, and its documentation does cover headers and an OAuth flow. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.