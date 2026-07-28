JetBrains AI Assistant
The authorization row is unknown end to end, and that's the finding rather than a gap in our research: the MCP page documents no authentication mechanism at all.
- Client type
- Editor
- Protocol revision
- Not published
Support
JetBrains AI Assistant
- stdio
- Yes
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- Partial
- Revision
- Not published
- OAuth flow
- Unknown
- Registration
- Unknown
- Metadata doc
- Unknown
- Client ID
- Unknown
- resource
- Unknown
- iss
- Unknown
- Headers
- Unknown
- Protocol revision
- Not published. The MCP page states no revision.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- Legacy HTTP+SSE
- Documented for legacy MCP servers, configured by pointing the same
urlfield at an
/ssepath. Source
- Custom headers
- The MCP page names no header,
Authorization, OAuth, or bearer token. A
headersfield is real but documented on a different JetBrains page, for the Codex agent. Don't read JetBrains Air's documentation onto this row: that's a different product, and its documentation does cover headers and an OAuth flow. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.