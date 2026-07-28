MCP Inspector 2.0.0 Released the same day as the 2026-07-28 revision, as one package with a web, CLI, and terminal client. It's the reference client for the current revision and the only one here that drives the tasks extension. Client type Reference tooling · Protocol revision 2026-07-28

Support MCP Inspector 2.0.0 stdio Yes Streamable HTTP Yes Legacy SSE Unknown Revision 2026-07-28 OAuth flow Yes Registration Yes Metadata doc Unknown Client ID Yes resource Unknown iss Unknown Headers Yes Protocol revision 2026-07-28 and the legacy handshake. The Inspector is the only client in this matrix verified to speak the current revision.

Caveats and sources Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source. Legacy HTTP+SSE The Inspector's own test configurations are built around legacy and modern Streamable HTTP, and neither the README nor the release notes say whether the 2024-11-05 HTTP+SSE transport is still selectable. Source → Protocol revision Version 1 is deprecated and receives security fixes only, published under a v1-latest tag. Version 2 needs Node 22.19.0 or later, and its CLI flags changed: --config is a read-only session file and --catalog is the writable server list. Source →