Zuplo

MCP Inspector 2.0.0

Released the same day as the 2026-07-28 revision, as one package with a web, CLI, and terminal client. It's the reference client for the current revision and the only one here that drives the tasks extension.

Client type
Reference tooling
Protocol revision
2026-07-28

Support

MCP Inspector 2.0.0

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Unknown
Revision
2026-07-28
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Yes
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Protocol revision
2026-07-28 and the legacy handshake. The Inspector is the only client in this matrix verified to speak the current revision.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Legacy HTTP+SSE
The Inspector's own test configurations are built around legacy and modern Streamable HTTP, and neither the README nor the release notes say whether the 2024-11-05 HTTP+SSE transport is still selectable. Source
Protocol revision
Version 1 is deprecated and receives security fixes only, published under a v1-latest tag. Version 2 needs Node 22.19.0 or later, and its CLI flags changed: --config is a read-only session file and --catalog is the writable server list. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.