MCP Inspector 2.0.0
Released the same day as the
2026-07-28 revision, as one package with a web, CLI, and terminal client. It's the reference client for the current revision and the only one here that drives the tasks extension.
- Client type
- Reference tooling
- Protocol revision
2026-07-28
Support
MCP Inspector 2.0.0
- stdio
- Yes
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- Unknown
- Revision
2026-07-28
- OAuth flow
- Yes
- Registration
- Yes
- Metadata doc
- Unknown
- Client ID
- Yes
- resource
- Unknown
- iss
- Unknown
- Headers
- Yes
- Protocol revision
2026-07-28and the legacy handshake. The Inspector is the only client in this matrix verified to speak the current revision.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- Legacy HTTP+SSE
- The Inspector's own test configurations are built around legacy and modern Streamable HTTP, and neither the README nor the release notes say whether the 2024-11-05 HTTP+SSE transport is still selectable. Source
- Protocol revision
- Version 1 is deprecated and receives security fixes only, published under a
v1-latesttag. Version 2 needs Node 22.19.0 or later, and its CLI flags changed:
--configis a read-only session file and
--catalogis the writable server list. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.