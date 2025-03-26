mcp-remote 0.1.38
The bridge that retrofits OAuth onto a client that lacks it, by presenting a remote server over stdio. Its
--transport flag chooses which HTTP transport to try first, and it keeps a separate token cache per combination of URL, resource, and headers.
- Client type
- Bridge
- Protocol revision
2025-11-25at most
Support
mcp-remote 0.1.38
- stdio
- Yes
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- Yes
- Revision
2025-11-25at most
- OAuth flow
- Yes
- Registration
- Yes
- Metadata doc
- Unknown
- Client ID
- Yes
- resource
- Unknown
- iss
- Unknown
- Headers
- Yes
- Protocol revision
2025-11-25at most. It pins version 1 of the TypeScript SDK, whose newest revision is
2025-11-25.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- Metadata document
- Metadata documents, unconditional
resource, and issuer validation all postdate this release: its README links the
2025-03-26authorization specification, its last release is 0.1.38, and its last repository push was February 2026. The cells are unknown rather than absent because no document states it either way. Source
- Custom headers
- Set with
--header, with a documented workaround for a parsing bug: write the header with no spaces around the colon and put the spaces inside the environment variable instead. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.