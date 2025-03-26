Zuplo

mcp-remote 0.1.38

The bridge that retrofits OAuth onto a client that lacks it, by presenting a remote server over stdio. Its --transport flag chooses which HTTP transport to try first, and it keeps a separate token cache per combination of URL, resource, and headers.

Client type
Bridge
Protocol revision
2025-11-25 at most

Support

mcp-remote 0.1.38

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
2025-11-25 at most
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Yes
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Protocol revision
2025-11-25 at most. It pins version 1 of the TypeScript SDK, whose newest revision is 2025-11-25.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Metadata document
Metadata documents, unconditional resource, and issuer validation all postdate this release: its README links the 2025-03-26 authorization specification, its last release is 0.1.38, and its last repository push was February 2026. The cells are unknown rather than absent because no document states it either way. Source
Custom headers
Set with --header, with a documented workaround for a parsing bug: write the header with no spaces around the colon and put the spaces inside the environment variable instead. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.