MCP TypeScript SDK 1.29.0 The 1.x line is where most frameworks and agents actually sit. Two of its cells explain a whole class of support tickets: resource is conditional on protected resource metadata, and there's no issuer validation at all. Client type Reference SDK, 1.x line · Protocol revision 2025-11-25

Support MCP TypeScript SDK 1.29.0 stdio Yes Streamable HTTP Yes Legacy SSE Yes Revision 2025-11-25 OAuth flow Yes Registration Yes Metadata doc Partial Client ID Yes resource Partial iss No Headers Yes Protocol revision 2025-11-25 . This row exists because it's the line most libraries pin, so it sets the real ceiling for a large part of the ecosystem regardless of what the 2.x row says.

Caveats and sources Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source. Metadata document Implemented, and doubly gated: the authorization server must advertise support, and the host application must also expose a metadata document URL on its provider. That second gate is why so many clients built on 1.x still land on dynamic registration. Source → Sends resource (RFC 8707) Gated on discovering RFC 9728 protected resource metadata. A server that publishes none gets no resource parameter from any client built on this line. Source → Validates iss (RFC 9207) Source-verified absence: the 1.29.0 client auth module sends resource and performs no issuer validation on the authorization response. Source →