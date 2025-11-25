Zuplo

MCP TypeScript SDK 1.29.0

The 1.x line is where most frameworks and agents actually sit. Two of its cells explain a whole class of support tickets: resource is conditional on protected resource metadata, and there's no issuer validation at all.

Client type
Reference SDK, 1.x line
Protocol revision
2025-11-25

Support

MCP TypeScript SDK 1.29.0

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
2025-11-25
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Partial
Client ID
Yes
resource
Partial
iss
No
Headers
Yes
Protocol revision
2025-11-25. This row exists because it's the line most libraries pin, so it sets the real ceiling for a large part of the ecosystem regardless of what the 2.x row says.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Metadata document
Implemented, and doubly gated: the authorization server must advertise support, and the host application must also expose a metadata document URL on its provider. That second gate is why so many clients built on 1.x still land on dynamic registration. Source
Sends resource (RFC 8707)
Gated on discovering RFC 9728 protected resource metadata. A server that publishes none gets no resource parameter from any client built on this line. Source
Validates iss (RFC 9207)
Source-verified absence: the 1.29.0 client auth module sends resource and performs no issuer validation on the authorization response. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.