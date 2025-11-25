Zuplo

MCP Python SDK 1.29.0

More permissive than the TypeScript 1.x line on two cells: it sends resource unconditionally and takes a metadata document URL directly. It still performs no issuer validation.

Client type
Reference SDK, 1.x line
Protocol revision
2025-11-25

Support

MCP Python SDK 1.29.0

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
2025-11-25
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Yes
Client ID
Yes
resource
Yes
iss
No
Headers
Yes
Protocol revision
2025-11-25. Like the TypeScript 1.x row, this is the line most libraries pin.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Validates iss (RFC 9207)
Source-verified absence. The 1.29.0 client auth module is 627 lines and carries none of the issuer handling that the 2.x file added, which is the cleanest illustration of why an SDK-version row matters more than a client's own marketing. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.