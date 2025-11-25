MCP Python SDK 1.29.0
More permissive than the TypeScript 1.x line on two cells: it sends
resource unconditionally and takes a metadata document URL directly. It still performs no issuer validation.
- Client type
- Reference SDK, 1.x line
- Protocol revision
2025-11-25
Support
MCP Python SDK 1.29.0
- stdio
- Yes
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- Yes
- Revision
2025-11-25
- OAuth flow
- Yes
- Registration
- Yes
- Metadata doc
- Yes
- Client ID
- Yes
- resource
- Yes
- iss
- No
- Headers
- Yes
- Protocol revision
2025-11-25. Like the TypeScript 1.x row, this is the line most libraries pin.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- Validates iss (RFC 9207)
- Source-verified absence. The 1.29.0 client auth module is 627 lines and carries none of the issuer handling that the 2.x file added, which is the cleanest illustration of why an SDK-version row matters more than a client's own marketing. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.