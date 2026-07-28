MCP TypeScript SDK 2.0.0
Any framework that delegates MCP to this SDK inherits its revision. Note that the default is still the 2025-era protocol even at 2.0.0 — the version number and the wire revision move independently.
- Client type
- Reference SDK, 2.x line
- Protocol revision
2025-11-25
Support
MCP TypeScript SDK 2.0.0
- stdio
- Yes
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- Yes
- Revision
2025-11-25
- OAuth flow
- Yes
- Registration
- Yes
- Metadata doc
- Yes
- Client ID
- Yes
- resource
- Yes
- iss
- Unknown
- Headers
- Yes
- Protocol revision
2025-11-25by default, with
2026-07-28opt-in through the client's version-negotiation option.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- Protocol revision
- The migration guide states that nothing in version 2 puts a
2026-07-28byte on the wire by default, and a hand-constructed client or server keeps speaking the 2025-era protocol. Opt in with a negotiation mode that probes
server/discover, or pin the modern revision outright. Source
- Validates iss (RFC 9207)
- Unknown rather than yes, and deliberately so. Issuer validation landed in the reference SDKs' 2.x line and is source-verified in the Python SDK's current auth module, but the equivalent TypeScript file wasn't checked, so this cell states missing evidence rather than borrowing the Python result. Source
- Tasks extension
- Removed in version 2 and gated out of the modern era on both sides. The related metadata key survives as 2025-era wire vocabulary, importable for interoperability with no runtime behind it. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.