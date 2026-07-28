MCP TypeScript SDK 2.0.0 Any framework that delegates MCP to this SDK inherits its revision. Note that the default is still the 2025-era protocol even at 2.0.0 — the version number and the wire revision move independently. Client type Reference SDK, 2.x line · Protocol revision 2025-11-25

Support MCP TypeScript SDK 2.0.0 stdio Yes Streamable HTTP Yes Legacy SSE Yes Revision 2025-11-25 OAuth flow Yes Registration Yes Metadata doc Yes Client ID Yes resource Yes iss Unknown Headers Yes Protocol revision 2025-11-25 by default, with 2026-07-28 opt-in through the client's version-negotiation option.

Caveats and sources Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source. Protocol revision The migration guide states that nothing in version 2 puts a 2026-07-28 byte on the wire by default, and a hand-constructed client or server keeps speaking the 2025-era protocol. Opt in with a negotiation mode that probes server/discover , or pin the modern revision outright. Source → Validates iss (RFC 9207) Unknown rather than yes, and deliberately so. Issuer validation landed in the reference SDKs' 2.x line and is source-verified in the Python SDK's current auth module, but the equivalent TypeScript file wasn't checked, so this cell states missing evidence rather than borrowing the Python result. Source → Tasks extension Removed in version 2 and gated out of the modern era on both sides. The related metadata key survives as 2025-era wire vocabulary, importable for interoperability with no runtime behind it. Source →