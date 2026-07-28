Zuplo

MCP TypeScript SDK 2.0.0

Any framework that delegates MCP to this SDK inherits its revision. Note that the default is still the 2025-era protocol even at 2.0.0 — the version number and the wire revision move independently.

Client type
Reference SDK, 2.x line
Protocol revision
2025-11-25

Support

MCP TypeScript SDK 2.0.0

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
2025-11-25
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Yes
Client ID
Yes
resource
Yes
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Protocol revision
2025-11-25 by default, with 2026-07-28 opt-in through the client's version-negotiation option.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Protocol revision
The migration guide states that nothing in version 2 puts a 2026-07-28 byte on the wire by default, and a hand-constructed client or server keeps speaking the 2025-era protocol. Opt in with a negotiation mode that probes server/discover, or pin the modern revision outright. Source
Validates iss (RFC 9207)
Unknown rather than yes, and deliberately so. Issuer validation landed in the reference SDKs' 2.x line and is source-verified in the Python SDK's current auth module, but the equivalent TypeScript file wasn't checked, so this cell states missing evidence rather than borrowing the Python result. Source
Tasks extension
Removed in version 2 and gated out of the modern era on both sides. The related metadata key survives as 2025-era wire vocabulary, importable for interoperability with no runtime behind it. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.