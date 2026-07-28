MCP Python SDK 2.0.0

Client defaults to mode='auto' , which probes server/discover on enter and falls back to the initialize handshake — so against a version 2 server it lands on 2026-07-28 on every transport, where server-initiated requests are refused. A version 1 test that drove elicitation, sampling, or a roots listing now fails with NoBackChannelError . Frameworks that use the low-level session path instead don't reach the current revision.

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