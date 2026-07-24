Zuplo
Current as of MCP 2026-07-28

MCP identity provider support

The specification's OAuth flow needs dynamic client registration (RFC 7591) and resource indicators (RFC 8707). Support varies, so check yours before you commit to that flow.

The Registration column records what each provider does, not what the specification recommends. As of the 2026-07-28 revision, dynamic client registration is deprecated in favour of client ID metadata documents, so read a Yes as "this provider will register a client for you" rather than as advice to use it. Specification: client registration.

Microsoft Entra ID

Registration
No
Resource indicators
No

No dynamic client registration, and no RFC 8414 metadata endpoint. Ask for an audience with scope={resource}/.default rather than the resource parameter.

Source

Amazon Cognito

Registration
No
Resource indicators
No

Cognito's own docs state it does not support dynamic client registration. Pre-register the client.

Source

Keycloak

Registration
Yes
Resource indicators
No

Keycloak documents that it "cannot recognize the resource parameter". Use the scope parameter plus an audience mapper on a client scope.

Source

Auth0

Registration
Yes
Resource indicators
Partial

Dynamic registration must be enabled per tenant. Auth0 accepts resource on the standard authorization flow, pushed and JWT-secured authorization requests, backchannel authentication, and the refresh grant — but when a request carries both resource and audience, the audience value is the one used.

Source

Ory Hydra

Registration
Yes
Resource indicators
No

Dynamic registration is off by default. Its registration response includes empty client_uri and logo_uri fields, which some clients reject during validation.

Source

Zitadel

Registration
No
Resource indicators
No

Dynamic client registration is not implemented; the tracking issue has been open since April 2025.

Source

authentik

Registration
No
Resource indicators
No

Not shipped. An implementation for the enterprise OAuth2 provider is in review.

Source

Provider support last verified July 24, 2026

For the method guides these providers feed into, see MCP authentication.