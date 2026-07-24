MCP identity provider support

The Registration column records what each provider does, not what the specification recommends. As of the 2026-07-28 revision, dynamic client registration is deprecated in favour of client ID metadata documents, so read a Yes as "this provider will register a client for you" rather than as advice to use it. Specification: client registration.

Microsoft Entra ID Registration No Resource indicators No No dynamic client registration, and no RFC 8414 metadata endpoint. Ask for an audience with scope={resource}/.default rather than the resource parameter. Source →

Amazon Cognito Registration No Resource indicators No Cognito's own docs state it does not support dynamic client registration. Pre-register the client. Source →

Keycloak Registration Yes Resource indicators No Keycloak documents that it "cannot recognize the resource parameter". Use the scope parameter plus an audience mapper on a client scope. Source →

Auth0 Registration Yes Resource indicators Partial Dynamic registration must be enabled per tenant. Auth0 accepts resource on the standard authorization flow, pushed and JWT-secured authorization requests, backchannel authentication, and the refresh grant — but when a request carries both resource and audience , the audience value is the one used. Source →

Ory Hydra Registration Yes Resource indicators No Dynamic registration is off by default. Its registration response includes empty client_uri and logo_uri fields, which some clients reject during validation. Source →

Zitadel Registration No Resource indicators No Dynamic client registration is not implemented; the tracking issue has been open since April 2025. Source →