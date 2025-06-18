ChatGPT connectors and apps

Stated outright, and it's the most quotable limit in this matrix: ChatGPT doesn't support machine-to-machine OAuth grants such as client credentials, service accounts, or JWT bearer assertions, and it can't present custom API keys or customer-provided mTLS certificates. It does present an OpenAI-managed client certificate of its own, with published CA chains, so mTLS works in one direction only — you can verify ChatGPT, but ChatGPT can't present your certificate.

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