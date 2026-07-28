claude.ai, Claude Desktop, mobile, and Cowork connectors
One hosted runtime backs all four surfaces, and it connects from Anthropic's infrastructure rather than from the reader's machine — which is why DNS, redirect, and firewall behavior differ from every local client here.
- Client type
- Hosted connector runtime
- Protocol revision
initializeera
Support
claude.ai, Claude Desktop, mobile, and Cowork connectors
- stdio
- Partial
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- Unknown
- Revision
initializeera
- OAuth flow
- Yes
- Registration
- Yes
- Metadata doc
- Yes
- Client ID
- Yes
- resource
- Yes
- iss
- Unknown
- Headers
- Partial
- Protocol revision
- Not published. Claude still runs the
initializehandshake, and Anthropic says support for
2026-07-28is rolling out across Claude products.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- stdio
- Local servers reach Claude Desktop as MCPB desktop extensions, which Anthropic documents for Team and Enterprise plans. The other three surfaces have no local-server path. Source
- Legacy HTTP+SSE
- Anthropic documents the hosted connector runtime as taking the URL of a remote MCP server without naming a transport. The Messages API connector and Managed Agents both document SSE, but those are different runtimes, so their support doesn't transfer. Source
- Metadata document
- Claude selects a metadata document only when your authorization server metadata advertises both
client_id_metadata_document_supportedand
nonein
token_endpoint_auth_methods_supported. Anthropic recommends it over dynamic registration for busy servers, because registration mints a new client on every fresh connection. Source
- Pre-registered client ID
- Custom connectors only, where an admin supplies OAuth client credentials to scope the client to one organization. Directory connectors use a single shared OAuth application per connector, with no per-organization client. Source
- Custom headers
- Request header authentication is in beta and rolling out by request — Anthropic's own wording is to contact them for early access, so don't build against it as generally available. Header names come from an allowlist of standard authentication and routing names, you can add up to four, an organization administrator enters them, and Claude sends each value exactly as typed without adding a scheme.
Authorizationcan't be set on a connection that also uses OAuth. Source
- Redirects
- If your registered URL redirects to a different host, the
Authorizationheader is dropped on the redirect. Anthropic names this as the reason a server can work in Claude Code or MCP Inspector and fail on claude.ai: a local client fails fast on the redirect, while the hosted runtime follows it and loses the credential. Source
- Client credentials grant
- A machine-to-machine
client_credentialsgrant with no user in the loop isn't supported, because every connection requires user consent. Enterprise Managed Auth is the consent-free path, it's in beta on Team and Enterprise plans, and it excludes dynamic client registration. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.