Zuplo

claude.ai, Claude Desktop, mobile, and Cowork connectors

One hosted runtime backs all four surfaces, and it connects from Anthropic's infrastructure rather than from the reader's machine — which is why DNS, redirect, and firewall behavior differ from every local client here.

Client type
Hosted connector runtime
Protocol revision
initialize era

Support

claude.ai, Claude Desktop, mobile, and Cowork connectors

stdio
Partial
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Unknown
Revision
initialize era
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Yes
Metadata doc
Yes
Client ID
Yes
resource
Yes
iss
Unknown
Headers
Partial
Protocol revision
Not published. Claude still runs the initialize handshake, and Anthropic says support for 2026-07-28 is rolling out across Claude products.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

stdio
Local servers reach Claude Desktop as MCPB desktop extensions, which Anthropic documents for Team and Enterprise plans. The other three surfaces have no local-server path. Source
Legacy HTTP+SSE
Anthropic documents the hosted connector runtime as taking the URL of a remote MCP server without naming a transport. The Messages API connector and Managed Agents both document SSE, but those are different runtimes, so their support doesn't transfer. Source
Metadata document
Claude selects a metadata document only when your authorization server metadata advertises both client_id_metadata_document_supported and none in token_endpoint_auth_methods_supported. Anthropic recommends it over dynamic registration for busy servers, because registration mints a new client on every fresh connection. Source
Pre-registered client ID
Custom connectors only, where an admin supplies OAuth client credentials to scope the client to one organization. Directory connectors use a single shared OAuth application per connector, with no per-organization client. Source
Custom headers
Request header authentication is in beta and rolling out by request — Anthropic's own wording is to contact them for early access, so don't build against it as generally available. Header names come from an allowlist of standard authentication and routing names, you can add up to four, an organization administrator enters them, and Claude sends each value exactly as typed without adding a scheme. Authorization can't be set on a connection that also uses OAuth. Source
Redirects
If your registered URL redirects to a different host, the Authorization header is dropped on the redirect. Anthropic names this as the reason a server can work in Claude Code or MCP Inspector and fail on claude.ai: a local client fails fast on the redirect, while the hosted runtime follows it and loses the credential. Source
Client credentials grant
A machine-to-machine client_credentials grant with no user in the loop isn't supported, because every connection requires user consent. Enterprise Managed Auth is the consent-free path, it's in beta on Team and Enterprise plans, and it excludes dynamic client registration. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.