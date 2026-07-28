Claude Managed Agents
Credentials live in a vault keyed by server URL, in one of two shapes: a static bearer token, or an OAuth access token with an optional refresh block. The agent declares servers; the session supplies credentials.
- Client type
- Hosted agent runtime
- Protocol revision
initializeera
Support
Claude Managed Agents
- stdio
- No
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- Partial
- Revision
initializeera
- OAuth flow
- No
- Registration
- No
- Metadata doc
- No
- Client ID
- Partial
- resource
- Unknown
- iss
- Unknown
- Headers
- No
- Protocol revision
initialize. The credential validation endpoint reports its probe method as
initialize.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- Legacy HTTP+SSE
- Documented as an automatic fallback: servers that support only the deprecated SSE transport still work, though the guidance is to support Streamable HTTP. Source
- Pre-registered client ID
- Refresh only. An
mcp_oauthcredential's optional refresh block takes a token endpoint, client ID, scope, and refresh token, and Anthropic refreshes the access token when it expires. You still obtain the first token yourself. Source
- Custom headers
- A server entry takes a type, a name, and a URL, with no header field. The vault's
environment_variablecredentials are a different mechanism: the secret is substituted at egress from the sandbox for the agent's own outbound calls, not on the MCP connection, and a client that signs a request from the secret produces an invalid signature. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.