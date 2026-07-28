Zuplo

Claude Managed Agents

Credentials live in a vault keyed by server URL, in one of two shapes: a static bearer token, or an OAuth access token with an optional refresh block. The agent declares servers; the session supplies credentials.

Client type
Hosted agent runtime
Protocol revision
initialize era

Support

Claude Managed Agents

stdio
No
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Partial
Revision
initialize era
OAuth flow
No
Registration
No
Metadata doc
No
Client ID
Partial
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
No
Protocol revision
initialize. The credential validation endpoint reports its probe method as initialize.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Legacy HTTP+SSE
Documented as an automatic fallback: servers that support only the deprecated SSE transport still work, though the guidance is to support Streamable HTTP. Source
Pre-registered client ID
Refresh only. An mcp_oauth credential's optional refresh block takes a token endpoint, client ID, scope, and refresh token, and Anthropic refreshes the access token when it expires. You still obtain the first token yourself. Source
Custom headers
A server entry takes a type, a name, and a URL, with no header field. The vault's environment_variable credentials are a different mechanism: the secret is substituted at egress from the sandbox for the agent's own outbound calls, not on the MCP connection, and a client that signs a request from the secret produces an invalid signature. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.