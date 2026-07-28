Zuplo

Claude Agent SDK

Same engine as Claude Code without the browser, so authorization is headers only in practice. Server status is observable per server, which is how you find out a token expired.

Client type
SDK
Protocol revision
initialize era

Support

Claude Agent SDK

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
initialize era
OAuth flow
No
Registration
No
Metadata doc
No
Client ID
No
resource
No
iss
No
Headers
Yes
Protocol revision
Not published. The SDK runs the same engine as Claude Code, on the initialize handshake.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Runs the OAuth flow
Documented as absent: the SDK opens no browser and runs no interactive flow. When a server answers with an authorization challenge and no stored token exists, the run continues without that server's tools and the server reports status needs-auth. You complete the flow yourself and pass the token in headers, which is why every discovery and registration column on this row is a no rather than an unknown. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.