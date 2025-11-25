Zuplo

Messages API MCP connector

The thinnest Anthropic client by design: tool calls only, one bearer token per server, and no local servers. Anthropic documents that you obtain and refresh the token before the API call.

Client type
API
Protocol revision
2025-11-25

Support

Messages API MCP connector

stdio
No
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
2025-11-25
OAuth flow
No
Registration
No
Metadata doc
No
Client ID
No
resource
No
iss
No
Headers
No
Protocol revision
2025-11-25. The connector documentation cites that revision's authorization specification for token semantics.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Runs the OAuth flow
Documented as the caller's job: API consumers handle the flow, obtain the access token before the call, and refresh it as needed. The only credential field is authorization_token. Source
Protocol features
Of the specification's feature set, only tool calls are supported. The documented workaround for resources and prompts is the SDK's client-side MCP helpers, which run your MCP client rather than Anthropic's. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.