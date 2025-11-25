Messages API MCP connector The thinnest Anthropic client by design: tool calls only, one bearer token per server, and no local servers. Anthropic documents that you obtain and refresh the token before the API call. Client type API · Protocol revision 2025-11-25

Support Messages API MCP connector stdio No Streamable HTTP Yes Legacy SSE Yes Revision 2025-11-25 OAuth flow No Registration No Metadata doc No Client ID No resource No iss No Headers No Protocol revision 2025-11-25 . The connector documentation cites that revision's authorization specification for token semantics.

Caveats and sources Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source. Runs the OAuth flow Documented as the caller's job: API consumers handle the flow, obtain the access token before the call, and refresh it as needed. The only credential field is authorization_token . Source → Protocol features Of the specification's feature set, only tool calls are supported. The documented workaround for resources and prompts is the SDK's client-side MCP helpers, which run your MCP client rather than Anthropic's. Source →