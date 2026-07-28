Zuplo

OpenAI Responses API mcp tool

A bearer-token relay rather than an OAuth client, and the one client here that accepts the legacy HTTP+SSE transport without calling it deprecated.

Client type
API
Protocol revision
Not published

Support

OpenAI Responses API mcp tool

stdio
No
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
Yes
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
No
Registration
No
Metadata doc
No
Client ID
No
resource
No
iss
No
Headers
No
Protocol revision
Not published. The guide states the accepted transports rather than a revision.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Runs the OAuth flow
You pass an OAuth access token in the authorization field, and registration and authorization are your application's job. The value isn't persisted either: you send it on every Responses API request. Source
stdio
Local servers reach it through a tunnel identifier rather than a subprocess. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.