OpenAI Responses API mcp tool
A bearer-token relay rather than an OAuth client, and the one client here that accepts the legacy HTTP+SSE transport without calling it deprecated.
- Client type
- API
- Protocol revision
- Not published
Support
OpenAI Responses API mcp tool
- stdio
- No
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- Yes
- Revision
- Not published
- OAuth flow
- No
- Registration
- No
- Metadata doc
- No
- Client ID
- No
- resource
- No
- iss
- No
- Headers
- No
- Protocol revision
- Not published. The guide states the accepted transports rather than a revision.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- Runs the OAuth flow
- You pass an OAuth access token in the
authorizationfield, and registration and authorization are your application's job. The value isn't persisted either: you send it on every Responses API request. Source
- stdio
- Local servers reach it through a tunnel identifier rather than a subprocess. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.