OpenAI Responses API mcp tool A bearer-token relay rather than an OAuth client, and the one client here that accepts the legacy HTTP+SSE transport without calling it deprecated. Client type API · Protocol revision Not published

Support OpenAI Responses API mcp tool stdio No Streamable HTTP Yes Legacy SSE Yes Revision Not published OAuth flow No Registration No Metadata doc No Client ID No resource No iss No Headers No Protocol revision Not published. The guide states the accepted transports rather than a revision.

Caveats and sources Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source. Runs the OAuth flow You pass an OAuth access token in the authorization field, and registration and authorization are your application's job. The value isn't persisted either: you send it on every Responses API request. Source → stdio Local servers reach it through a tunnel identifier rather than a subprocess. Source →