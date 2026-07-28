Microsoft Copilot Studio
Streamable HTTP only, and the connector path wants Microsoft's own protocol marker in the OpenAPI document. Generative orchestration has to be on before MCP works at all, and it caps an agent at 128 tools.
- Client type
- Automation platform
- Protocol revision
- Not published
Support
Microsoft Copilot Studio
- stdio
- No
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- No
- Revision
- Not published
- OAuth flow
- Yes
- Registration
- Yes
- Metadata doc
- Unknown
- Client ID
- Yes
- resource
- Unknown
- iss
- Unknown
- Headers
- Unknown
- Protocol revision
- Not published. The MCP pages name the transport rather than a revision.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- Legacy HTTP+SSE
- Removed rather than deprecated: Copilot Studio stopped supporting SSE for MCP after August 2025, and documents Streamable HTTP as the supported transport type. Source
- Registration (RFC 7591)
- Three authorization-code sub-types: dynamic registration with discovery, dynamic registration where you supply the authorization and token URLs, and a manual option taking a client ID and secret. PKCE isn't mentioned on any of the MCP pages, which is why the
resourceand
isscells are unknown rather than answered. Source
- Tool caps
- The orchestrator handles at most 128 tools per agent, with 25 to 30 recommended, and child agents get their own 128. Connectivity runs through Power Platform connectors, which carry a 500 KB response cap at the connector layer. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.