Zuplo

Codex CLI

Two kinds of server, a local process or an address, with per-server tool allowlists and short default timeouts: 10 seconds to start a server and 60 seconds for a tool call.

Client type
Terminal agent
Protocol revision
Not published

Support

Codex CLI

stdio
Yes
Streamable HTTP
Yes
Legacy SSE
No
Revision
Not published
OAuth flow
Yes
Registration
Unknown
Metadata doc
Unknown
Client ID
Unknown
resource
Unknown
iss
Unknown
Headers
Yes
Protocol revision
Not published. Neither the MCP page nor the configuration reference states a revision.

Caveats and sources

Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.

Legacy HTTP+SSE
Documented as absent by omission: the configuration offers a local process or an address, and SSE isn't among the options. Source
Registration and discovery
An auth key exists on an HTTP server entry, but the documentation doesn't describe its shape, so registration, metadata documents, pre-registered IDs, and resource are all unknown rather than absent. Source
Custom headers
Both http_headers and env_http_headers are documented, plus bearer_token_env_var for the Authorization: Bearer case. Source
Primary source

This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.