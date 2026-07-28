Codex CLI
Two kinds of server, a local process or an address, with per-server tool allowlists and short default timeouts: 10 seconds to start a server and 60 seconds for a tool call.
- Client type
- Terminal agent
- Protocol revision
- Not published
Support
Codex CLI
- stdio
- Yes
- Streamable HTTP
- Yes
- Legacy SSE
- No
- Revision
- Not published
- OAuth flow
- Yes
- Registration
- Unknown
- Metadata doc
- Unknown
- Client ID
- Unknown
- resource
- Unknown
- iss
- Unknown
- Headers
- Yes
- Protocol revision
- Not published. Neither the MCP page nor the configuration reference states a revision.
Caveats and sources
Each one names the column it qualifies and cites the page it comes from, which is often not the page in the row's primary source.
- Legacy HTTP+SSE
- Documented as absent by omission: the configuration offers a local process or an address, and SSE isn't among the options. Source
- Registration and discovery
- An
authkey exists on an HTTP server entry, but the documentation doesn't describe its shape, so registration, metadata documents, pre-registered IDs, and
resourceare all unknown rather than absent. Source
- Custom headers
- Both
http_headersand
env_http_headersare documented, plus
bearer_token_env_varfor the
Authorization: Bearercase. Source
This row was last verified July 31, 2026 against the 2026-07-28 revision.