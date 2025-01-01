About Lake Michigan Credit Union

Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) is the largest credit union in Michigan and the 13th largest in the United States. With over $14 billion in assets and nearly 500,000 members, LMCU provides a full range of financial services including personal banking, mortgages, investments, and commercial lending. Founded in 1933 by 13 Grand Rapids school teachers during the Great Depression, LMCU has grown to 76 locations across Michigan and southwest Florida.