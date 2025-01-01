Lake Michigan Credit Union
The 13th largest credit union in the United States has partnered with Zuplo to modernize their API infrastructure.
13th Largest Credit Union in the U.S.
With over $14 billion in assets, LMCU is the largest credit union in Michigan and 13th largest in the nation.
Nearly 500,000 Members
Serving nearly half a million members across Michigan and southwest Florida with a full suite of financial products.
Founded in 1933
Over 90 years of trusted financial services, from a group of 13 Grand Rapids teachers to one of the nation's top credit unions.
About Lake Michigan Credit Union
Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) is the largest credit union in Michigan and the 13th largest in the United States. With over $14 billion in assets and nearly 500,000 members, LMCU provides a full range of financial services including personal banking, mortgages, investments, and commercial lending. Founded in 1933 by 13 Grand Rapids school teachers during the Great Depression, LMCU has grown to 76 locations across Michigan and southwest Florida.Visit LMCU
Full Case Study Coming Soon
We're putting the finishing touches on LMCU's full customer story. Check back soon to learn how they're using Zuplo to modernize their API infrastructure.
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