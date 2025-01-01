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Hearsay (Yext) Customer Story

Hearsay, a Yext Company, Reduces API Management Burden With Zuplo

Hearsay, a Yext company, scaled up with Zuplo, enhancing API security and management while maintaining seamless parity with existing architecture.

Increased Productivity

Zuplo's simplified management resulted in faster time to market for Hearsay's financial solutions.

Rapid Deployment

Complete development and onboarding process was accomplished in just 2-3 weeks.

Seamless Migration

AuthNZ migration from legacy infrastructure was painless with Zuplo's flexible integration capabilities.

About Hearsay (Yext)

Hearsay, acquired by Yext in August 2024, is a leader in digital client engagement for financial services. The company provides compliance-driven solutions across social media, websites, text, and voice platforms, helping financial institutions maintain regulatory compliance while effectively engaging with customers. Their technology is trusted by top financial firms to enable secure, compliant communication in a heavily regulated industry.

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Hearsay (Yext)

The Challenge

API Management Challenges

Hearsay, acquired by Yext in August 2024, is a leader in digital client engagement for financial services, providing compliance-driven solutions across social media, websites, text, and voice platforms.

Hearsay's homegrown API proxy couldn't scale to meet its growing demand of 60 million+ requests per month, leading to high maintenance overhead. As a communication application operating in the financial industry, they also needed strict authentication to meet stringent regulations.

The company faced significant challenges with their existing API infrastructure that was limiting their ability to scale and maintain security compliance in a heavily regulated industry.

High overhead

Maintenance complexity with homegrown API proxy

Lacked robustness

Needed better performance, scalability, and flexibility

Security limitations

Poor traffic control, authentication, and observability

AuthNZ middleware challenges

Needed integration with high-performance API gateway

The Solution

Zuplo Solution

After evaluating commercial and open-source solutions, Hearsay chose Zuplo for its performance, flexibility, and seamless integration. Its developer-friendly CI/CD approach via GitHub, edge-native speed, and ability to scale were key factors.

Zuplo provided a fully managed cloud portal with fast deployments, removing configuration headaches for developers. The platform offered instant deploys, measured in seconds, not minutes, with edge-native speed and instant scalability to millions of requests.

Within a month, Hearsay migrated, improving security, reliability, and performance across North America and Europe while ensuring compliance. Rapid route deployments and automated security policies ensured long-term scalability with minimal complexity.

Learn more about our Git-Ops native workflow

Zuplo gives us the flexibility to scale efficiently, ensures security and compliance, and reduces operational complexity so we can focus on building new capabilities.

Hearsay (Yext)

Daryl Benzel, Staff Software Engineer, Yext

The Results

Measurable Impact

Increased Productivity

↑ Productivity

Zuplo's streamlined approach to API management resulted in faster time to market for Hearsay's solutions, allowing developers to focus on building core features instead of managing infrastructure.

Rapid Implementation

2-3 Week Rollout

The entire development and onboarding process was completed in just 2-3 weeks, dramatically accelerating Hearsay's ability to enhance their API capabilities.

Seamless AuthNZ Migration

100% Compliance

The transition from legacy infrastructure was painless, preserving critical authentication and authorization capabilities while enhancing performance and security.

Instant Scalability

60M+ Monthly Requests

Hearsay now handles over 60 million requests per month with ease, scaling without compromising performance or encountering the bottlenecks of their previous solution.

Ready to reduce your API management burden?

Zuplo helped Hearsay scale efficiently while maintaining security and compliance in a highly regulated industry. Experience the same benefits for your business.

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