Hearsay, a Yext Company, Reduces API Management Burden With Zuplo
Hearsay, a Yext company, scaled up with Zuplo, enhancing API security and management while maintaining seamless parity with existing architecture.
Increased Productivity
Zuplo's simplified management resulted in faster time to market for Hearsay's financial solutions.
Rapid Deployment
Complete development and onboarding process was accomplished in just 2-3 weeks.
About Hearsay (Yext)
Hearsay, acquired by Yext in August 2024, is a leader in digital client engagement for financial services. The company provides compliance-driven solutions across social media, websites, text, and voice platforms, helping financial institutions maintain regulatory compliance while effectively engaging with customers. Their technology is trusted by top financial firms to enable secure, compliant communication in a heavily regulated industry.Visit Hearsay (Yext)
The Challenge
API Management Challenges
Hearsay, acquired by Yext in August 2024, is a leader in digital client engagement for financial services, providing compliance-driven solutions across social media, websites, text, and voice platforms.
Hearsay's homegrown API proxy couldn't scale to meet its growing demand of 60 million+ requests per month, leading to high maintenance overhead. As a communication application operating in the financial industry, they also needed strict authentication to meet stringent regulations.
The company faced significant challenges with their existing API infrastructure that was limiting their ability to scale and maintain security compliance in a heavily regulated industry.
High overhead
Maintenance complexity with homegrown API proxy
Lacked robustness
Needed better performance, scalability, and flexibility
Security limitations
Poor traffic control, authentication, and observability