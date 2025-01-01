Hearsay (Yext)

Hearsay, acquired by Yext in August 2024, is a leader in digital client engagement for financial services, providing compliance-driven solutions across social media, websites, text, and voice platforms.

Hearsay's homegrown API proxy couldn't scale to meet its growing demand of 60 million+ requests per month, leading to high maintenance overhead. As a communication application operating in the financial industry, they also needed strict authentication to meet stringent regulations.

The company faced significant challenges with their existing API infrastructure that was limiting their ability to scale and maintain security compliance in a heavily regulated industry.