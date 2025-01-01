About Zumiez

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for skate, snow, surf, and BMX lifestyles. Headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington, Zumiez was incorporated in 1978 and has grown to over 730 locations across North America, Europe, and Australia, operating under the Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company is known for its unique, high-energy store experience and deep connection to action sports culture. Publicly traded on NASDAQ (ZUMZ) since 2005, Zumiez continues to be a major force in specialty retail, blending e-commerce innovation with its distinctive in-store experience.