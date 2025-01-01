Zumiez
The publicly traded action sports retailer has partnered with Zuplo to power their API infrastructure.
730+ Stores Worldwide
Zumiez operates over 730 retail locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.
NASDAQ Listed (ZUMZ)
A publicly traded specialty retailer, Zumiez is a major force in action sports culture and streetwear.
Founded in 1978
Incorporated in Washington State in 1978 and publicly traded since 2005, Zumiez has been a go-to destination for action sports culture for over 45 years.
About Zumiez
Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for skate, snow, surf, and BMX lifestyles. Headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington, Zumiez was incorporated in 1978 and has grown to over 730 locations across North America, Europe, and Australia, operating under the Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company is known for its unique, high-energy store experience and deep connection to action sports culture. Publicly traded on NASDAQ (ZUMZ) since 2005, Zumiez continues to be a major force in specialty retail, blending e-commerce innovation with its distinctive in-store experience.Visit Zumiez
Full Case Study Coming Soon
We're putting the finishing touches on the Zumiez customer story. Check back soon to learn how they're using Zuplo to power their API infrastructure at scale.
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