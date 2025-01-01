About Mews

Mews is a leading cloud-native hospitality platform designed to streamline operations for hotels, hostels, and other accommodation providers worldwide. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic and founded in 2012, Mews serves over 5,000 properties across more than 85 countries. The platform replaces legacy property management systems with a modern, API-first approach, offering an open marketplace with over 1,000 integrations. Mews has been recognized as a leader in hospitality technology, helping properties automate workflows, enhance guest experiences, and drive revenue growth.