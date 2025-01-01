Mews
The cloud-native hospitality platform has partnered with Zuplo to power their API infrastructure.
5,000+ Properties in 85+ Countries
Mews powers hospitality businesses across more than 85 countries, from boutique hotels to large chains, with their cloud-native property management platform.
Founded in 2012
Founded in Prague, Czech Republic, Mews has grown into a leading hospitality technology company, reimagining property management for the modern era.
Cloud-Native Platform
Mews provides a cloud-native property management system with an open API and a robust marketplace of 1,000+ integrations for hospitality businesses.
About Mews
Mews is a leading cloud-native hospitality platform designed to streamline operations for hotels, hostels, and other accommodation providers worldwide. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic and founded in 2012, Mews serves over 5,000 properties across more than 85 countries. The platform replaces legacy property management systems with a modern, API-first approach, offering an open marketplace with over 1,000 integrations. Mews has been recognized as a leader in hospitality technology, helping properties automate workflows, enhance guest experiences, and drive revenue growth.Visit Mews
Full Case Study Coming Soon
We're putting the finishing touches on the Mews customer story. Check back soon to learn how they're using Zuplo to power their API infrastructure at scale.
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