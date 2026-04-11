Apigee Edge 4.53 Has Reached End of Life: What to Do Now

Apigee Edge for Private Cloud v4.53 reached end of life on April 11, 2026. If you're still running it, here's what that means and what your options are.

Apigee Edge for Private Cloud version 4.53 reached end of life today, April 11, 2026. Google will no longer provide bug fixes, security patches, or technical support for this version.

If your organization is still running Apigee Edge 4.53, you are now operating an unsupported API gateway.

What end of life means

After today, Google will not:

Release security patches for vulnerabilities discovered in v4.53

Fix bugs, even critical ones

Provide technical support for v4.53-specific issues

Issue hot fixes for production incidents

Your APIs will continue to function, but you are accepting the risk of running unpatched software that handles your API traffic, authentication, and rate limiting.

The timeline going forward

Date Event November 2, 2025 Apigee Classic UI shut down April 11, 2026 Apigee Edge v4.53 end of life (today) February 26, 2027 Apigee Edge v4.53.01 (final version) end of life

Version 4.53.01 is the final release of Apigee Edge for Private Cloud. After February 26, 2027, there will be no supported version of Apigee Edge available. If you haven’t started your migration, the window is closing.

Your three options

Option 1: Migrate to Apigee X

This is Google’s recommended path. It keeps you in the Google ecosystem, but it is not an in-place upgrade. Apigee X is a fundamentally different platform that requires:

Rebuilding API proxies and shared flows

Migrating from on-premises infrastructure to Google Cloud

Recreating environment configurations (encrypted KVM entries cannot be exported)

Rebuilding CI/CD pipelines

Migrating your Drupal-based developer portal

Organizations report this takes months of planning and execution. And after all that work, you’re still paying enterprise pricing ($1,500+/month minimum) and locked into Google Cloud.

Option 2: Migrate to a modern API gateway

If you have to rebuild anyway, you can migrate to a platform designed for how APIs are built today. Zuplo is one option that teams are choosing because:

Flexible deployment — 300+ global edge locations, or a managed dedicated instance on the cloud provider of your choice (AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, Equinix, and more)

— 300+ global edge locations, or a managed dedicated instance on the cloud provider of your choice (AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, Equinix, and more) TypeScript policies instead of XML configurations

instead of XML configurations GitOps-native workflow where everything is code in your Git repository

workflow where everything is code in your Git repository Auto-generated developer portal from your OpenAPI spec (no Drupal)

from your OpenAPI spec (no Drupal) Competitive pricing that scales with your usage, not six-figure minimums

If you chose Apigee Edge Private Cloud for data sovereignty or compliance reasons, Zuplo’s managed dedicated option lets you keep your gateway in your own cloud and regions — still fully managed by Zuplo, with zero infrastructure for you to operate.

The migration typically takes days to weeks, not months, because Zuplo uses standard tools (Git, TypeScript, OpenAPI) that your team already knows.

Option 3: Upgrade to Apigee Edge 4.53.01

This buys you time until February 26, 2027. It is the same platform with a newer patch version, so the upgrade is straightforward. But it only delays the inevitable. You will still need to migrate before that final deadline.

If you haven’t started yet, start now

The organizations that will have the smoothest transitions are those that start evaluating alternatives before the deadline pressure becomes overwhelming. Every week of delay compresses the timeline for testing, validation, and cutover.

Here’s what we’d recommend:

Audit your Apigee usage to understand which API proxies are active, which policies are in use, and what your traffic patterns look like Export your OpenAPI specs from your current Apigee proxies Evaluate alternatives side by side, not just Apigee X but modern platforms that may better fit your team’s workflow Run a proof of concept with your most representative API to validate the migration effort

If you’re evaluating Zuplo as an alternative, you can import your OpenAPI spec and start testing in minutes on a free plan to validate your migration before committing. We also have a step-by-step migration guide and a full feature comparison.

Learn more