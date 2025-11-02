Migrate from Apigee to a modern API gateway
Apigee Edge is reaching end of life. Instead of spending months migrating to Apigee X, move to Zuplo and get edge-native performance, TypeScript policies, and GitOps workflows in days.
The clock is ticking
Apigee end-of-life timeline
Apigee Classic UI shut downAlready happened
Apigee Edge v4.53 end of lifeHappening now
Apigee Edge v4.53.01 (final version) end of life
The problem
Migrating to Apigee X is not an upgrade
Google recommends migrating from Apigee Edge to Apigee X. But Apigee X is a fundamentally different platform with different infrastructure, different APIs, and different deployment models. It's not an in-place upgrade.
- Rebuild all API proxies and shared flows
- Recreate environment configurations and KVMs
- Migrate Drupal-based developer portal content
- Update all CI/CD pipelines and deployment scripts
- Re-validate security policies and traffic rules
- Still locked into Google Cloud at $1,500+/month
The better path
If you're rebuilding anyway, build on something modern
The migration to Apigee X takes months and leaves you on the same architectural foundations from 2016. Migrating to Zuplo takes days and gives you:
- 300+ global edge locations or dedicated in your cloud
- TypeScript policies (not XML)
- GitOps-native deployment (not bolted-on)
- Auto-generated developer portal (not Drupal)
- Competitive, transparent pricing that scales (not $1,500/mo minimum)
Deploy your way
Keep your gateway where your data lives
Many Apigee customers chose on-premises deployment for data sovereignty and compliance. With Zuplo, you get the same fully managed experience whether you deploy to our global edge or to a dedicated instance in your own cloud.
Managed Edge
Deploy across 300+ global edge locations. Zero infrastructure to manage. Automatic scaling. Requests route to the nearest point of presence worldwide.Available on all plans
Managed Dedicated
Zuplo runs a dedicated, isolated instance on the cloud provider of your choice: AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, Equinix, or others. You choose the regions. Private networking (PrivateLink, Private Service Connect) supported. Still fully managed by Zuplo -- zero infrastructure for you to operate.Popular with Apigee customers
Both options are fully managed by Zuplo. Same features, same policies, same APIs, same developer experience. Your code works identically on either deployment model.
How it works
Migrate in days, not months
Because Zuplo uses standard tools and formats (Git, TypeScript, OpenAPI), your existing team can handle the migration without Apigee specialists or consulting partners.
Export your OpenAPI specs
Download your API definitions from the Apigee console. Most Apigee proxies have OpenAPI specs or can generate them.
Import into Zuplo
Import your OpenAPI spec to create routes automatically. Your API definitions become your gateway configuration.
Replace XML policies with TypeScript
Swap Apigee's XML policies for Zuplo's built-in equivalents. Rate limiting, API key auth, and request validation work out of the box.
Set up your developer portal
Zuplo auto-generates a developer portal from your OpenAPI spec with interactive docs and self-serve API key management. No Drupal required.
Deploy and cut over
Push to Git, get a preview environment, validate everything works. Update DNS to point traffic to Zuplo's edge network.
Policy translation
Your Apigee policies have Zuplo equivalents
No proprietary XML. No Java callouts. Every common Apigee policy maps to a Zuplo built-in policy or standard TypeScript.
|Apigee Policy
|Zuplo Equivalent
|SpikeArrest
|Rate Limiting
|Quota
|Quota
|VerifyAPIKey
|API Key Authentication
|OAuthV2
|JWT Authentication
|BasicAuthentication
|Basic Auth
|AssignMessage
|Set Headers / Set Body
|AccessControl
|IP Restriction
|XMLToJSON / JSONToXML
|XML to JSON
|JavaScript callout
|Custom Code Policy
|ServiceCallout
|Custom Code with fetch()
|ResponseCache
|Caching Policy
|CORS
|Built-in CORS
Zuplo vs Apigee: feature comparison
|Feature
|Zuplo
|Apigee
|Compliance and Audit Readiness
|
SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports available under NDA, audit logs across the control plane, GDPR-aligned data processing, and a 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents.
|
SOC 2 inherited from Google Cloud. Audit logging via Cloud Audit Logs requires GCP IAM configuration. Compliance posture is a function of broader GCP enrollment.
|Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
|
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments — included on Enterprise.
|
Identity via Google IAM. SAML federation supported through Cloud Identity configuration; integrations with non-Google IdPs require additional setup.
|Deployment Flexibility
|
Managed edge across 300+ locations by default, managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai (or any major cloud), and self-hosted on Kubernetes — all with the same runtime and configuration. AccuWeather runs Zuplo on Akamai's network.
|
Apigee Hybrid runs the runtime on GKE, EKS, AKS, or OpenShift but the control plane stays on GCP, retaining cross-cloud operational complexity.
|AI Gateway and MCP Support
|
Purpose-built AI Gateway with model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls, and auto-failover. MCP Gateway product for governing remote MCP servers.
|
LLMTokenQuota and PromptTokenLimit policies, SemanticCacheLookup via Vertex AI, Model Armor for prompt injection, MCP support via API Hub — distributed across separate policies and GCP services.
|Developer Experience
|
TypeScript-based programmable policies with the full npm ecosystem. Configuration stored as code with native GitHub integration and GitLab via CLI.
|
XML-based policy configuration with Java callouts. JavaScript policy support is sandboxed. Version control requires custom CI/CD tooling.
|Developer Portal
|
Built-in developer portal auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec with interactive API explorer, self-serve API key management, and custom branding. Powers developer.accuweather.com via the open-source Zudoku framework.
|
Drupal-based portal requiring separate hosting and maintenance, or a lightweight integrated portal with limited customization. New Marketplace-based Drupal deployments no longer function as of April 2026 due to Google Cloud Deployment Manager deprecation.
|API Monetization
|
Native API monetization with metering, usage-based billing, plan management, and Stripe integration built into the gateway. Free tiers, quotas with overages, and pay-as-you-go billing.
|
Monetization available as an add-on in higher-tier subscriptions. Requires Apigee Edge or complex configuration to implement usage-based billing.
|Deployment Speed
|
Deploy globally to 300+ locations in under 20 seconds. Every pull request gets a preview environment for testing.
|
Deployments propagate over multi-minute windows. Environment provisioning and proxy revision deployment involve multiple steps.
|Rate Limiting
|
Globally distributed rate limiting enforced as a single zone across 300+ locations. Per-user, per-key, or per-IP limits with TypeScript-based dynamic policies.
|
SpikeArrest and Quota policies with XML configuration. Effective but requires manual setup across environments and proxies.
|GitOps and CI/CD
|
GitOps-native with all configuration stored as code. Native GitHub integration creates preview environments per branch and deploys on merge. GitLab supported via CLI.
|
Supports CI/CD tools, but requires custom scripting to manage proxy revisions, environment deployments, and shared flows through version control.
|Pricing Model
|
Predictable pricing across Free, Builder, and Enterprise tiers. Enterprise includes the developer portal, managed dedicated tier, SOC 2 controls, SSO, and audit logs at one tier — no separate environment, analytics, or security add-on charges.
|
Pay-as-you-go charges per million standard API calls plus hourly environment fees, separate analytics charges, and security add-ons. Subscription tiers start in the four-figures per month.
Replace Drupal with something modern
A developer portal your API consumers will love
Apigee's developer portal is built on Drupal, requiring a CMS team, custom theming, and constant maintenance. Zuplo generates a beautiful, modern developer portal automatically from your OpenAPI spec. Interactive docs, self-serve API key management, and built-in authentication included. It updates every time you deploy.Learn about the developer portal
Pricing model
Charge per call. Grow with your customers.
Simple per-request pricing that scales naturally from 100 to 100M calls.
Starter
- 100K req/mo
- Unlimited API keys
- Basic analytics
Builder
- 1M req/mo
- Custom domains
- Advanced analytics
- Webhooks
Enterprise
- Unlimited requests
- SLA 99.99%
- Dedicated CSM
- SSO & RBAC
Built-in observability
Real-time analytics without add-on fees
Apigee charges extra for advanced analytics. Zuplo includes built-in analytics with every plan: request volume, latency percentiles (P50/P95/P99), error rates, unique consumers, and status code breakdowns. All in real time. Need deeper analysis? Integrate with Datadog, New Relic, or any OpenTelemetry-compatible platform.Learn about analytics
Teams that made the switch
Companies trust Zuplo for their APIs
AccuWeather powers weather data for over 1 billion users worldwide. They chose Zuplo for API management, monetization, and developer portal.Read case study
Blockdaemon reduced hardware nodes by 90% after migrating their blockchain infrastructure APIs to Zuplo's edge-native gateway.Read case study
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about migrating from Apigee to Zuplo.
Stop paying for yesterday's gateway.
Start your Apigee migration today with a free Zuplo account.