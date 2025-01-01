Spot AI Simplifies API Management and Cuts Costs with Zuplo
Spot AI switched from Apigee to Zuplo to simplify API management and overcome inefficiencies. With Zuplo's fast deployment and infrastructure-as-code approach, they rebuilt their gateway in hours, achieving a 10x boost in productivity.
10x Productivity Gains
Zuplo dramatically reduced the time engineers spent managing API gateways, allowing them to focus on core product development.
Cost Reduction
Spot AI achieved significant savings on their annual API management expenses after switching to Zuplo.
Rapid Implementation
The team recreated their entire API gateway infrastructure in just hours with Zuplo's streamlined approach.
About Spot AI
Spot.ai specializes in video surveillance integrated with AI capabilities. Their services allow customers to analyze video footage for specific events such as vehicle idling, license plate detection, and soon, facial recognition and people counting. Their solutions are widely used across various sectors, including law enforcement, schools, and construction sites.Visit Spot AI
The Challenge
Complexity and Resource Drain
Spot.ai specializes in video surveillance integrated with AI capabilities. Their services allow customers to analyze video footage for specific events such as vehicle idling, license plate detection, and soon, facial recognition and people counting. Their solutions are widely used across various sectors, including law enforcement, schools, and construction sites.
As a growing startup, Spot AI found their previous API gateway solution, Apigee, to be overly complex and resource-intensive, requiring significant time and effort from their backend engineers.
The inefficient operations were draining valuable engineering resources and hindering productivity at a time when the company needed to focus on core product development and growth.
Overly Complex Platform
Apigee's complexity made it difficult to use effectively
Resource Intensive
Required significant time and effort from backend engineers
Inefficient Operations
Drained resources and hindered productivity
Developer Experience
Cumbersome workflows slowed development cycles
The Solution
Streamlined API Management
Spot AI found Zuplo while searching for better solutions to manage their API keys. Zuplo's ease of use, especially its infrastructure-as-code approach with TypeScript and JSON, aligned perfectly with Spot AI's tech stack.
The platform simplified API key setup and management for streamlined API operations, integrating seamlessly into Spot AI's existing workflows for a smoother transition.
The team found Zuplo significantly easier to deploy and manage, with the ability to set up API keys and recreate their entire API gateway infrastructure in just a few hours. The seamless integration and superior developer experience led to the decision to switch to Zuplo.
We decreased by probably a factor of ten the amount of time that we had to invest in working with our API gateway, which is great. We're a startup, so the less time we have to spend managing and writing these things, the better. Zuplo makes that easy for us.
Tyler Hall, Software Engineer, Spot AI
The Results
Measurable Impact
10x Productivity Gains
Spot AI achieved a tenfold reduction in the time required to manage their API gateway, freeing up valuable engineering resources to focus on core product development rather than infrastructure maintenance.
Flexible Workflows
Zuplo enabled both local development and dashboard usage, providing engineers with the flexibility to work in their preferred environment while maintaining consistent API management capabilities.
Developer Convenience
The improved flexibility and ease of use significantly enhanced the developer experience, reducing friction in API management and accelerating development cycles.
Substantial Cost Savings
By switching to Zuplo from Apigee, Spot AI achieved an impressive 80% reduction in their annual API management expenses, allowing them to allocate resources to other critical areas.
Ready to simplify your API management?
Zuplo helped Spot AI achieve dramatic productivity gains and cost savings with a more developer-friendly API management solution. Experience the same benefits for your business.