Spot.ai specializes in video surveillance integrated with AI capabilities. Their services allow customers to analyze video footage for specific events such as vehicle idling, license plate detection, and soon, facial recognition and people counting. Their solutions are widely used across various sectors, including law enforcement, schools, and construction sites.

As a growing startup, Spot AI found their previous API gateway solution, Apigee, to be overly complex and resource-intensive, requiring significant time and effort from their backend engineers.

The inefficient operations were draining valuable engineering resources and hindering productivity at a time when the company needed to focus on core product development and growth.