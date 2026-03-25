Copy page Migration Guides Migrate from Google Apigee to Zuplo

This guide walks through migrating from Google Apigee (including Apigee X, Apigee hybrid, and legacy Apigee Edge) to Zuplo. It covers the key differences, concept mapping, policy translation, and a step-by-step migration process.

Why teams migrate from Apigee

Apigee is one of the oldest API management platforms, acquired by Google in 2016. While it offers deep enterprise analytics and compliance features, teams increasingly find the platform difficult to justify:

Apigee Edge end-of-life — Google has been sunsetting legacy Apigee Edge (on-premises and private cloud) versions, pushing customers to migrate to Apigee X on Google Cloud. This forced migration is an opportunity to evaluate modern alternatives.

— Google has been sunsetting legacy Apigee Edge (on-premises and private cloud) versions, pushing customers to migrate to Apigee X on Google Cloud. This forced migration is an opportunity to evaluate modern alternatives. Google Cloud lock-in — Apigee X is tightly coupled to Google Cloud Platform. While Apigee hybrid exists, it adds operational complexity. Teams running multi-cloud or non-GCP backends face unnecessary friction.

— Apigee X is tightly coupled to Google Cloud Platform. While Apigee hybrid exists, it adds operational complexity. Teams running multi-cloud or non-GCP backends face unnecessary friction. High cost — Apigee pricing starts at approximately $1,500/month for just 100K requests, with separate charges for environments, analytics, and developer portals. Enterprise contracts often require five-figure monthly commitments.

— Apigee pricing starts at approximately $1,500/month for just 100K requests, with separate charges for environments, analytics, and developer portals. Enterprise contracts often require five-figure monthly commitments. XML-based policy configuration — Apigee policies are configured in verbose XML files that are difficult to read, maintain, and version control. Custom logic uses a limited JavaScript engine.

— Apigee policies are configured in verbose XML files that are difficult to read, maintain, and version control. Custom logic uses a limited JavaScript engine. Slow deployment cycles — Apigee deployments can take several minutes to propagate, slowing down the development iteration loop.

— Apigee deployments can take several minutes to propagate, slowing down the development iteration loop. Drupal-based developer portal — Apigee's developer portal is built on Drupal, requiring significant setup, customization, and ongoing maintenance.

Zuplo has a video walkthrough of the Apigee to Zuplo migration process: Migrating from Apigee API Management Made Easy.

Concept mapping: Apigee to Zuplo

Step-by-step migration

Step 1: Export your API definitions

Apigee API proxies contain OpenAPI specs or can generate them. Export your API definitions:

In the Apigee console, navigate to your API proxy. Download the OpenAPI spec from the Develop tab, or export the proxy bundle as a ZIP file and extract the spec. If no spec exists, create one from your proxy's endpoint and resource definitions.

Step 2: Map Apigee policies to Zuplo policies

The following table maps common Apigee policies to Zuplo equivalents:

Step 3: Translate policy configuration

Here is an example of translating an Apigee SpikeArrest policy to a Zuplo rate limit policy.

Apigee XML policy:

XML Code <? xml version = "1.0" encoding = "UTF-8" standalone = "yes" ?> < SpikeArrest name = "SA-RateLimit" > < Rate >100pm</ Rate > < Identifier ref = "request.header.x-api-key" /> < UseEffectiveCount >true</ UseEffectiveCount > </ SpikeArrest >

Zuplo policy configuration:

Code Code { "name" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "user" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } } }

Apigee's SpikeArrest uses a smoothing algorithm that spreads allowed requests evenly across the time window. Zuplo's rate limiter uses a sliding window algorithm and is globally distributed — limits are enforced across all 300+ edge locations as a single zone, unlike Apigee which synchronizes within a region but not across regions by default.

Step 4: Translate JavaScript callouts to TypeScript

If you use Apigee JavaScript callouts, rewrite them as Zuplo custom code policies in TypeScript.

Apigee JavaScript callout:

Code Code var apiKey = context. getVariable ( "request.header.x-api-key" ); var clientId = context. getVariable ( "request.header.x-client-id" ); if ( ! apiKey || ! clientId) { context. setVariable ( "isError" , true ); context. setVariable ( "errorMessage" , "Missing required headers" ); } var payload = JSON . parse (context. getVariable ( "request.content" )); payload.enriched = true ; payload.timestamp = new Date (). toISOString (); context. setVariable ( "request.content" , JSON . stringify (payload));

Equivalent Zuplo TypeScript policy:

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, HttpProblems } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : never , policyName : string , ) { const apiKey = request.headers. get ( "x-api-key" ); const clientId = request.headers. get ( "x-client-id" ); if ( ! apiKey || ! clientId) { return HttpProblems. badRequest (request, context, { detail: "Missing required headers" , }); } const payload = await request. json (); payload.enriched = true ; payload.timestamp = new Date (). toISOString (); return new ZuploRequest (request, { body: JSON . stringify (payload), headers: { ... Object. fromEntries (request.headers. entries ()), "content-type" : "application/json" , }, }); }

Step 5: Migrate your developer portal

Apigee's Drupal-based developer portal requires significant setup and maintenance. Zuplo's Developer Portal is automatically generated from your OpenAPI spec and includes:

Interactive API reference documentation

Self-serve API key management

Built-in authentication

Customizable theming

Zero maintenance — it updates automatically when your API changes

Step 6: Migrate environment configuration

Apigee KVMs to Zuplo environment variables:

Apigee uses Key Value Maps (KVMs) for environment-specific configuration. In Zuplo, use environment variables:

Apigee KVM Zuplo environment variable kvm.get("backend-url") $env(BACKEND_URL) in route config context.getVariable("my-kvm.key") context.env.MY_KEY in custom code Encrypted KVM entries Secret environment variables

Step 7: Deploy and migrate traffic

Deploy your Zuplo project by pushing to your connected Git repository. Set up a custom domain for your Zuplo gateway. Route a subset of traffic to Zuplo using DNS-based traffic splitting. Monitor both gateways and compare behavior. Gradually shift all traffic to Zuplo. Decommission your Apigee environment.

Apigee Edge to Zuplo: a special case

If you are migrating from legacy Apigee Edge (on-premises or private cloud) rather than Apigee X, the migration to Zuplo is an opportunity to modernize without the complexity of moving to Apigee X:

Skip the Apigee X migration — Instead of migrating from Edge to X (which Google recommends but requires significant effort), migrate directly to Zuplo.

— Instead of migrating from Edge to X (which Google recommends but requires significant effort), migrate directly to Zuplo. Eliminate infrastructure — Apigee Edge requires managing on-premises infrastructure. Zuplo is fully managed.

— Apigee Edge requires managing on-premises infrastructure. Zuplo is fully managed. Reduce costs — Apigee X pricing is often higher than Edge licensing. Zuplo offers transparent, usage-based pricing starting with a free tier.

Next steps