Copy page Migration Guides Migrate to Zuplo from Other API Gateways

Moving to Zuplo from another API gateway is straightforward. Zuplo is OpenAPI-native, so you can import your existing API definitions and start configuring policies in minutes. This section provides migration guides for the most common API gateways.

Why teams migrate to Zuplo

Teams migrate to Zuplo from legacy API gateways for several common reasons:

Reduce operational complexity — Eliminate self-hosted infrastructure, database management, and Kubernetes overhead with a fully managed platform.

— Eliminate self-hosted infrastructure, database management, and Kubernetes overhead with a fully managed platform. Lower total cost of ownership — Replace expensive enterprise licensing and hidden infrastructure costs with transparent, usage-based pricing.

— Replace expensive enterprise licensing and hidden infrastructure costs with transparent, usage-based pricing. Accelerate development velocity — Deploy globally in under 20 seconds with GitOps workflows, TypeScript policies, and instant preview environments.

— Deploy globally in under 20 seconds with GitOps workflows, TypeScript policies, and instant preview environments. Modernize the developer experience — Replace XML configs, Lua plugins, or CloudFormation templates with TypeScript and OpenAPI-native configuration.

— Replace XML configs, Lua plugins, or CloudFormation templates with TypeScript and OpenAPI-native configuration. Go multi-cloud — Deploy to 300+ edge locations worldwide without single-cloud lock-in.

Migration guides by platform

Source platform Common migration triggers Kong Gateway Community Edition stagnation, Kubernetes complexity, Lua plugin limitations Google Apigee Apigee Edge EOL, GCP lock-in, XML policy complexity, high costs AWS API Gateway AWS lock-in, limited customization, no built-in developer portal Azure API Management Slow deployments, expensive per-environment pricing, poor GitOps support

General migration approach

Regardless of your source platform, the migration process follows a similar pattern:

Export your API definitions — Extract OpenAPI specs from your current gateway. If you don't have OpenAPI specs, create them from your existing route configuration. Import into Zuplo — Import your OpenAPI spec through the Zuplo Portal or by adding the file to your project repository. Map policies — Translate your existing gateway policies (authentication, rate limiting, transformation) to Zuplo's built-in policy library. Configure backend connectivity — Set up URL forwarding or URL rewriting to route traffic to your existing backends. Test in a preview environment — Use Zuplo's branch-based deployments to validate your configuration before going live. Migrate traffic incrementally — Route a subset of traffic through Zuplo first, then gradually shift all traffic once you've validated the configuration.

Concept mapping

The following table maps common API gateway concepts to their Zuplo equivalents:

Concept Kong Apigee AWS API Gateway Azure APIM Zuplo Route definition Service + Route API Proxy Resource + Method API + Operation OpenAPI route Request policy Plugin (Lua) Policy (XML) Lambda authorizer Policy (XML) Inbound policy (TypeScript) Response policy Plugin (Lua) PostFlow (XML) Response mapping Outbound policy (XML) Outbound policy (TypeScript) Authentication Plugin VerifyAPIKey policy API key / Authorizer Subscription key API key or JWT policy Rate limiting Rate Limiting plugin SpikeArrest / Quota Usage plan rate-limit policy Rate limit policy Developer portal Kong Dev Portal Drupal portal N/A (self-build) Built-in portal Developer Portal Environment Workspace Environment Stage Service Environment Deployment Deck / Admin API API deploy CloudFormation / SAM ARM / Bicep git push with GitOps

Get migration support

Need help planning your migration? Zuplo's team can assist with migration planning, policy translation, and architecture review.