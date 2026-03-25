Copy page Migration Guides Migrate from Azure API Management to Zuplo

This guide walks through migrating from Azure API Management (APIM) to Zuplo. It covers the key differences, concept mapping, policy translation, and a step-by-step migration process.

Why teams migrate from Azure APIM

Azure API Management is a natural choice for organizations running on Microsoft Azure. However, teams frequently encounter friction points that prompt them to evaluate alternatives:

Slow deployments — Azure APIM deployments can take 15-45 minutes to propagate, creating long feedback loops during development. Creating a new APIM instance can take 30-60 minutes.

— Azure APIM deployments can take 15-45 minutes to propagate, creating long feedback loops during development. Creating a new APIM instance can take 30-60 minutes. Expensive per-environment pricing — Each APIM instance (dev, staging, production) is billed separately. The Developer tier starts at ~$50/month, but the Standard tier needed for production starts at ~$700/month per instance.

— Each APIM instance (dev, staging, production) is billed separately. The Developer tier starts at ~$50/month, but the Standard tier needed for production starts at ~$700/month per instance. Poor GitOps support — Azure APIM uses ARM templates, Bicep, or Terraform for infrastructure-as-code, but the policy definitions are embedded XML that does not merge well in version control.

— Azure APIM uses ARM templates, Bicep, or Terraform for infrastructure-as-code, but the policy definitions are embedded XML that does not merge well in version control. XML policy complexity — Like Apigee, Azure APIM policies are written in XML with C# expressions. The syntax is verbose and error-prone, especially for complex transformations.

— Like Apigee, Azure APIM policies are written in XML with C# expressions. The syntax is verbose and error-prone, especially for complex transformations. Azure lock-in — APIM is tightly integrated with the Azure ecosystem. Using it with non-Azure backends or multi-cloud architectures adds friction.

— APIM is tightly integrated with the Azure ecosystem. Using it with non-Azure backends or multi-cloud architectures adds friction. Limited developer portal customization — The built-in developer portal has improved over time but still requires significant effort to customize and lacks features like self-serve API key management with built-in billing.

Imburse Payments, a UK fintech, chose Zuplo over Azure API Management to optimize the API experience for their customers and improve their engineering team's workflow.

Concept mapping: Azure APIM to Zuplo

Step-by-step migration

Step 1: Export your API definition

Azure APIM stores API definitions as OpenAPI specs. Export them:

Using the Azure Portal:

Navigate to your APIM instance. Select APIs from the sidebar. Select the API you want to export. Click the ... menu and select Export. Choose OpenAPI v3 (JSON).

Using the Azure CLI:

Terminal Code az apim api export \ --resource-group myResourceGroup \ --service-name myApimService \ --api-id my-api \ --export-format openapi-link

Step 2: Map Azure APIM policies to Zuplo policies

The following table maps common Azure APIM policies to Zuplo equivalents:

Step 3: Translate policy configuration

Here is an example of translating an Azure APIM rate limit policy to a Zuplo rate limit policy.

Azure APIM XML policy:

XML Code < policies > < inbound > < rate-limit-by-key calls = "100" renewal-period = "60" counter-key = "@(context.Subscription.Id)" /> < set-header name = "X-Request-Id" exists-action = "skip" > < value >@(Guid.NewGuid().ToString())</ value > </ set-header > </ inbound > </ policies >

Zuplo policy configuration:

Code Code { "policies" : { "inbound" : [ { "name" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "user" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } } }, { "name" : "set-request-id" , "policyType" : "set-headers-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "SetHeadersInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "headers" : [ { "name" : "X-Request-Id" , "value" : "$function(generateId)" , "overwrite" : false } ] } } } ] } }

Step 4: Translate C# policy expressions to TypeScript

Azure APIM allows inline C# expressions in XML policies. Translate these to TypeScript custom code policies.

Azure APIM C# expression:

XML Code < policies > < inbound > < set-header name = "X-Forwarded-For" exists-action = "override" > < value >@(context.Request.IpAddress)</ value > </ set-header > < choose > < when condition = "@(context.Request.Headers .GetValueOrDefault(" Authorization ","") .Length == 0)" > < return-response > < set-status code = "401" reason = "Unauthorized" /> < set-body >{"error": "Missing authorization"}</ set-body > </ return-response > </ when > </ choose > </ inbound > </ policies >

Equivalent Zuplo TypeScript policy:

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, HttpProblems } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : never , policyName : string , ) { const authHeader = request.headers. get ( "authorization" ); if ( ! authHeader) { return HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context, { detail: "Missing authorization" , }); } // Forward the client IP const headers = new Headers (request.headers); headers. set ( "X-Forwarded-For" , request.headers. get ( "x-real-ip" ) ?? "" ); return new ZuploRequest (request, { headers }); }

Step 5: Migrate subscription keys to Zuplo API keys

Azure APIM uses subscription keys tied to products. Migrate to Zuplo's API key system:

Azure APIM subscription feature Zuplo equivalent Subscription key API key Product grouping API key metadata for access control Subscription approval API key creation via Portal or API Key regeneration Key rotation in the Zuplo Portal or Developer Portal Usage reporting Built-in analytics and logging integrations

Step 6: Migrate named values to environment variables

Azure APIM named values become Zuplo environment variables:

Azure APIM named value type Zuplo equivalent Plain value Environment variable Secret value Secret environment variable Key Vault reference Secret environment variable

Access environment variables in route configuration using $env(VARIABLE_NAME) or in custom code using context.env.VARIABLE_NAME .

Step 7: Deploy and migrate traffic

Deploy your Zuplo project by pushing to your connected Git repository. Set up a custom domain for Zuplo. Route a subset of traffic to Zuplo using Azure Front Door, Traffic Manager, or DNS-based routing. Validate behavior matches your Azure APIM configuration. Gradually shift all traffic to Zuplo. Decommission your Azure APIM instances.

Keeping Azure backends with Zuplo

You do not need to migrate your backend infrastructure. Zuplo works with any HTTP backend, including:

Azure App Service

Azure Functions

Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)

Azure Container Apps

Any Azure service with an HTTP endpoint

Use backend security options to secure the connection between Zuplo and your Azure backends.

Deployment model comparison

Feature Azure APIM Zuplo Deployment time 15-45 minutes Under 20 seconds New instance creation 30-60 minutes Instant Environment cost ~$700/month per Standard instance Free tier available; environments are free Preview environments Manual setup required Automatic per Git branch Global distribution Premium tier + multi-region config Built-in across 300+ edge locations GitOps workflow ARM/Bicep + XML policies OpenAPI + TypeScript, native Git integration

Next steps