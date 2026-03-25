Migrate from Azure API Management to Zuplo
This guide walks through migrating from Azure API Management (APIM) to Zuplo. It covers the key differences, concept mapping, policy translation, and a step-by-step migration process.
Why teams migrate from Azure APIM
Azure API Management is a natural choice for organizations running on Microsoft Azure. However, teams frequently encounter friction points that prompt them to evaluate alternatives:
- Slow deployments — Azure APIM deployments can take 15-45 minutes to propagate, creating long feedback loops during development. Creating a new APIM instance can take 30-60 minutes.
- Expensive per-environment pricing — Each APIM instance (dev, staging, production) is billed separately. The Developer tier starts at ~$50/month, but the Standard tier needed for production starts at ~$700/month per instance.
- Poor GitOps support — Azure APIM uses ARM templates, Bicep, or Terraform for infrastructure-as-code, but the policy definitions are embedded XML that does not merge well in version control.
- XML policy complexity — Like Apigee, Azure APIM policies are written in XML with C# expressions. The syntax is verbose and error-prone, especially for complex transformations.
- Azure lock-in — APIM is tightly integrated with the Azure ecosystem. Using it with non-Azure backends or multi-cloud architectures adds friction.
- Limited developer portal customization — The built-in developer portal has improved over time but still requires significant effort to customize and lacks features like self-serve API key management with built-in billing.
Imburse Payments, a UK fintech, chose Zuplo over Azure API Management to optimize the API experience for their customers and improve their engineering team's workflow.
Concept mapping: Azure APIM to Zuplo
|Azure APIM concept
|Zuplo equivalent
|API
|Routes in your OpenAPI spec
|Operation
|Route (path + method) in OpenAPI spec
|Backend
|URL Forward handler target
|Inbound policy (XML)
|Inbound policy (TypeScript)
|Outbound policy (XML)
|Outbound policy (TypeScript)
|Named value
|Environment variable
|Subscription key
|API Key Authentication
|Product
|API key with metadata
|Service (APIM instance)
|Environment
|Developer portal
|Zuplo Developer Portal
|Application Insights
|Logging integrations (Datadog, Splunk, etc.)
|API revision
|Git branch with branch-based deployment
|Gateway (self-hosted)
|Self-hosted Zuplo
Step-by-step migration
Step 1: Export your API definition
Azure APIM stores API definitions as OpenAPI specs. Export them:
Using the Azure Portal:
- Navigate to your APIM instance.
- Select APIs from the sidebar.
- Select the API you want to export.
- Click the ... menu and select Export.
- Choose OpenAPI v3 (JSON).
Using the Azure CLI:
Code
az apim api export \ --resource-group myResourceGroup \ --service-name myApimService \ --api-id my-api \ --export-format openapi-link
Step 2: Map Azure APIM policies to Zuplo policies
The following table maps common Azure APIM policies to Zuplo equivalents:
|Azure APIM policy
|Zuplo policy
check-header
|Custom Code Policy checking headers
set-header
|Set Headers
remove-header
|Remove Headers
set-body
|Set Body
set-query-parameter
|Set Query Params
rewrite-uri
|URL Rewrite handler
rate-limit /
rate-limit-by-key
|Rate Limiting
quota /
quota-by-key
|Quota
validate-jwt
|Open ID JWT Authentication
authentication-basic
|Basic Authentication
ip-filter
|IP Restriction
cors
|Built-in CORS configuration
json-to-xml /
xml-to-json
|XML to JSON or custom code
find-and-replace
|Replace String
cache-lookup /
cache-store
|Caching
mock-response
|Mock API
|Custom C# expression
|Custom Code Policy (TypeScript)
Step 3: Translate policy configuration
Here is an example of translating an Azure APIM rate limit policy to a Zuplo rate limit policy.
Azure APIM XML policy:
Code
<policies> <inbound> <rate-limit-by-key calls="100" renewal-period="60" counter-key="@(context.Subscription.Id)" /> <set-header name="X-Request-Id" exists-action="skip"> <value>@(Guid.NewGuid().ToString())</value> </set-header> </inbound> </policies>
Zuplo policy configuration:
Code
{ "policies": { "inbound": [ { "name": "rate-limit-inbound", "policyType": "rate-limit-inbound", "handler": { "export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rateLimitBy": "user", "requestsAllowed": 100, "timeWindowMinutes": 1 } } }, { "name": "set-request-id", "policyType": "set-headers-inbound", "handler": { "export": "SetHeadersInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "headers": [ { "name": "X-Request-Id", "value": "$function(generateId)", "overwrite": false } ] } } } ] } }
Step 4: Translate C# policy expressions to TypeScript
Azure APIM allows inline C# expressions in XML policies. Translate these to TypeScript custom code policies.
Azure APIM C# expression:
Code
<policies> <inbound> <set-header name="X-Forwarded-For" exists-action="override"> <value>@(context.Request.IpAddress)</value> </set-header> <choose> <when condition="@(context.Request.Headers .GetValueOrDefault("Authorization","") .Length == 0)"> <return-response> <set-status code="401" reason="Unauthorized" /> <set-body>{"error": "Missing authorization"}</set-body> </return-response> </when> </choose> </inbound> </policies>
Equivalent Zuplo TypeScript policy:
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, HttpProblems } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function ( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, options: never, policyName: string, ) { const authHeader = request.headers.get("authorization"); if (!authHeader) { return HttpProblems.unauthorized(request, context, { detail: "Missing authorization", }); } // Forward the client IP const headers = new Headers(request.headers); headers.set("X-Forwarded-For", request.headers.get("x-real-ip") ?? ""); return new ZuploRequest(request, { headers }); }
Step 5: Migrate subscription keys to Zuplo API keys
Azure APIM uses subscription keys tied to products. Migrate to Zuplo's API key system:
|Azure APIM subscription feature
|Zuplo equivalent
|Subscription key
|API key
|Product grouping
|API key metadata for access control
|Subscription approval
|API key creation via Portal or API
|Key regeneration
|Key rotation in the Zuplo Portal or Developer Portal
|Usage reporting
|Built-in analytics and logging integrations
Step 6: Migrate named values to environment variables
Azure APIM named values become Zuplo environment variables:
|Azure APIM named value type
|Zuplo equivalent
|Plain value
|Environment variable
|Secret value
|Secret environment variable
|Key Vault reference
|Secret environment variable
Access environment variables in route configuration using
$env(VARIABLE_NAME)
or in custom code using
context.env.VARIABLE_NAME.
Step 7: Deploy and migrate traffic
- Deploy your Zuplo project by pushing to your connected Git repository.
- Set up a custom domain for Zuplo.
- Route a subset of traffic to Zuplo using Azure Front Door, Traffic Manager, or DNS-based routing.
- Validate behavior matches your Azure APIM configuration.
- Gradually shift all traffic to Zuplo.
- Decommission your Azure APIM instances.
Keeping Azure backends with Zuplo
You do not need to migrate your backend infrastructure. Zuplo works with any HTTP backend, including:
- Azure App Service
- Azure Functions
- Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)
- Azure Container Apps
- Any Azure service with an HTTP endpoint
Use backend security options to secure the connection between Zuplo and your Azure backends.
Deployment model comparison
|Feature
|Azure APIM
|Zuplo
|Deployment time
|15-45 minutes
|Under 20 seconds
|New instance creation
|30-60 minutes
|Instant
|Environment cost
|~$700/month per Standard instance
|Free tier available; environments are free
|Preview environments
|Manual setup required
|Automatic per Git branch
|Global distribution
|Premium tier + multi-region config
|Built-in across 300+ edge locations
|GitOps workflow
|ARM/Bicep + XML policies
|OpenAPI + TypeScript, native Git integration
Next steps
- Set up your first Zuplo gateway
- Add rate limiting
- Add API key authentication
- Configure your developer portal
- Set up source control