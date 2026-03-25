Copy page Migration Guides Migrate from AWS API Gateway to Zuplo

This guide walks through migrating from AWS API Gateway (REST API, HTTP API, or WebSocket API) to Zuplo. It covers the key differences, concept mapping, and a step-by-step migration process.

Why teams migrate from AWS API Gateway

AWS API Gateway is a natural choice for teams already building on AWS. However, as API programs grow, teams encounter several limitations:

AWS lock-in — AWS API Gateway only works within the AWS ecosystem. If your backends span multiple cloud providers or you want to avoid single-vendor dependency, you need a multi-cloud solution.

— AWS API Gateway only works within the AWS ecosystem. If your backends span multiple cloud providers or you want to avoid single-vendor dependency, you need a multi-cloud solution. No built-in developer portal — AWS API Gateway does not include a developer-facing portal. The "Serverless Developer Portal" is a reference implementation that requires self-hosting and maintenance.

— AWS API Gateway does not include a developer-facing portal. The "Serverless Developer Portal" is a reference implementation that requires self-hosting and maintenance. Complex customization — Custom request/response transformations use Velocity Template Language (VTL) for REST APIs, a templating language that is difficult to write, debug, and maintain. More complex logic requires separate Lambda functions.

— Custom request/response transformations use Velocity Template Language (VTL) for REST APIs, a templating language that is difficult to write, debug, and maintain. More complex logic requires separate Lambda functions. Region-bound traffic — AWS API Gateway routes traffic through specific AWS regions, not a global edge network. Users far from your selected region experience higher latency.

— AWS API Gateway routes traffic through specific AWS regions, not a global edge network. Users far from your selected region experience higher latency. CloudFormation complexity — Managing API Gateway configuration through CloudFormation, SAM, or CDK templates adds significant complexity and slow deployment cycles.

— Managing API Gateway configuration through CloudFormation, SAM, or CDK templates adds significant complexity and slow deployment cycles. Limited rate limiting — Throttling is global or stage-based with limited per-user or per-key customization. There is no built-in sliding window rate limiter.

Concept mapping: AWS API Gateway to Zuplo

Step-by-step migration

Step 1: Export your API definition

AWS API Gateway supports exporting your API as an OpenAPI spec:

Using the AWS Console:

Navigate to your API in the API Gateway console. Select Stages and choose the stage to export. Go to the Export tab. Select OpenAPI 3 and JSON format. Choose Export as OpenAPI 3 + API Gateway Extensions to include integration details.

Using the AWS CLI:

Terminal Code aws apigateway get-export \ --rest-api-id YOUR_API_ID \ --stage-name prod \ --export-type oas30 \ --accepts application/json \ output.json

Step 2: Clean up and import your OpenAPI spec

The exported spec includes AWS-specific extensions ( x-amazon-apigateway-* ) that you need to replace with Zuplo configuration.

For each path and method, replace the x-amazon-apigateway-integration with Zuplo's x-zuplo-route extension:

AWS API Gateway export:

Code Code { "/users" : { "get" : { "x-amazon-apigateway-integration" : { "type" : "HTTP_PROXY" , "httpMethod" : "GET" , "uri" : "https://api.backend.example.com/users" } } } }

Zuplo route configuration:

Code Code { "/users" : { "get" : { "operationId" : "get-users" , "summary" : "List users" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "https://api.backend.example.com" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [] } } } } }

Step 3: Map AWS integrations to Zuplo handlers

Step 4: Replace VTL mappings with TypeScript

If you use Velocity Template Language (VTL) for request/response transformations, replace them with TypeScript custom code policies.

AWS VTL mapping template:

Code #set($inputRoot = $input.path('$')) { "userId": "$inputRoot.id", "fullName": "$inputRoot.first_name $inputRoot.last_name", "email": "$inputRoot.email" }

Zuplo outbound custom code policy:

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( response : Response , request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : never , policyName : string , ) { const data = await response. json (); const transformed = { userId: data.id, fullName: `${ data . first_name } ${ data . last_name }` , email: data.email, }; return new Response ( JSON . stringify (transformed), { status: response.status, headers: response.headers, }); }

Step 5: Migrate Lambda authorizers

If you use Lambda authorizers for authentication, replace them with Zuplo's built-in authentication policies or custom code policies.

For API key authentication:

Replace the Lambda authorizer + usage plan pattern with Zuplo's API Key Authentication policy, which includes built-in key management, a developer portal, and per-key rate limiting.

For JWT / OAuth authentication:

Replace the Lambda authorizer with one of Zuplo's JWT policies:

You can continue using AWS Cognito as your identity provider. Use Zuplo's Cognito JWT Authentication policy to validate Cognito tokens at the gateway.

Step 6: Replace usage plans with Zuplo rate limiting

AWS API Gateway's usage plans provide basic throttling and quota management. Zuplo's rate limiting is more flexible:

AWS usage plan feature Zuplo equivalent Throttle rate (requests/sec) Rate Limiting with timeWindowMinutes Quota (requests/period) Quota policy Per-key throttling rateLimitBy: "user" on the rate limit policy Burst limit Built-in — Zuplo's sliding window handles bursts naturally

Step 7: Deploy and migrate traffic

Deploy your Zuplo project by pushing to your connected Git repository. Set up a custom domain for Zuplo. Update your DNS to route traffic through Zuplo. Zuplo can forward requests to your existing AWS backends (Lambda, ALB, ECS) without changes. Monitor traffic and gradually decommission your AWS API Gateway stages.

Keeping AWS backends with Zuplo

You do not need to migrate your backend infrastructure. Zuplo works with any HTTP backend, including:

AWS Lambda (via function URLs or API Gateway pass-through)

Application Load Balancers (ALB)

Amazon ECS / EKS services

Any AWS service with an HTTP endpoint

Use backend security options like mTLS or shared secrets to secure the connection between Zuplo and your AWS backends.

Next steps